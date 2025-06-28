How to Figure 8: Trigger More Muskies to Strike
Muskies Often Follow Lures Without Striking
Muskies are known as the fish of 10,000 casts because they have a reputation for being finicky feeders. They are also known to follow lures to the boat, rather than striking them. It's always exiting to see a giant muskie with its nose inches behind your bait, but frustrating if it never opens its mouth and just disappears back into the deep. But you can often get these followers to bite, using the figure 8 technique. Here's how to do it.
What Lures Work Best for a Figure 8?
A figure 8 works best with bucktails, crankbaits or topwater prop baits. It's difficult to do with a jerk bait, or especially a dive-and-float lure like a Suick, but you can try it in a pinch.
Why You Should End Every Cast in a Figure 8
Get in the habit of doing a figure 8 after every cast because you never know when an unseen muskie is following. And even though you may make hundreds of casts in a day, stay disciplined and don't get lazy, because the moment you do is surely the moment a muskie will take a swipe at your lure, boatside.
Choosing the Right Rod and Leader Setup
Long rods -- those 8 feet and longer -- are ideal for making figure 8s. They allow you to dip the rod tip in the water and make a wide 8. Think about it: a 50-inch muskie can't turn on a dime, so make it wide so the fish can maneuver.
How to Execute the Perfect Figure 8 Retrieve
As you retrieve your lure, reel right up to the leader. Then you only have a 12 to 18 inches between the end of the rod and the lure. If you leave out any extra line, you'll have trouble keeping the lure moving, as it will get slack when you change direction.
It's also a good idea to hit the freespool button on your baitcaster and then keep your thumb on the spool for a powerful hookset. Alternatively, you can keep your drag somewhat loose because you will need to give a thrashing muskie some line if it hits right next to the boat. Either way, get in the habit of putting your thumb on the spool any time you set the hook on a muskie so you can drive the hooks home without letting the drag slip. It should be automatic on every hookset.
As the lure reaches the boat, as mentioned, reel the leader right to the rod tip, plunge the rod tip in the water and immediately begin making an 8 in the water. It should be a seamless transition between the retrieve and the figure 8.
Sweep your rod tip wide, allowing a following fish to turn. Make sure the lure remains in motion on the turns; don't give it any slack.
The Importance of Vertical and Horizontal Lure Movement
In addition to being on a horizontal plane, your figure 8 should be on a vertical plane as well. Bring the lure toward the surface on the outside of the 8, and plunge it deeper as you go through the middle. Often, the turn on the outside, when the lure nears the surface, is when the muskie will strike.
As mentioned, bucktails and crankbaits are easy to figure 8 with. If you're using a topwater lure, like a prop bait, plunge it underwater with the rod tip. With a jerkbait, do your best to keep the lure moving in short jerks.
Hookset Tips for Boatside Strikes
If a fish hits, set the hook back into the fish from the direction it came from; don't set upward. This gives you your best hooking percentage.
Live Bait Backup: Using a Sucker as a 1–2 Punch
Where multiple lines are legal, hanging a live sucker over the side of the boat is a good 1-2 punch. Often the fish will follow in the lure, but hit the live sucker when it sees an easy meal.