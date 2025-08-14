How to Tie a Slip Bobber Rig in 5 Easy Steps: Catch a Boatload of Panfish
What is a Slip Bobber Rig?
A slip bobber rig requires a few key components to tie everything together, but the star of the show - and what gives this rig its name - is a float (bobber) that has a hole through the center, allowing it to slide freely up and down your line.
Compared to a set, or fixed bobber, that stays 'pegged' at the position you set it on your line, the slip float can move to any set depth depending on where the bobber stop is placed. This means you can easily present your bait at one foot or 10 feet and higher - and any depth in between.
Tackle items needed to tie up a slip float rig, starting from the top and the first to go on your line, include a bobber stop, plastic bead, slip float, split shot and your jig and plastic offering.
Let's take a closer look at the five components and steps.
1. A Bobber Stop Determines the Depth of Your Slip Float Presentation
There are two types of bobber stops that are designed to use with a slip float. The first, and my favorite, is a rubber stop that come packaged on thin loops of wire. Simply place the tag end of your fishing line through the loop and slide a bobber stop on. These are the same bobber stops I use to peg worm weights in place when fishing Texas-rigged plastics for bass.
The other is a string style slip knot. These are purchased tied on a plastic tubing and are added to your line using the same method as above. I don't find this style holds in place as snugly as the rubber stops but it all comes down to personal preference. Many folks love them. Try both and see which you like best.
2. The Plastic Bead Ensures the Bobber Stop Doesn't Get Stuck in the Slip Float
Next to go on the line is a plastic bead. These small round beads have a hole through the center and are threaded on your line after the bobber stop goes on. The circumference of these beads are greater than the hole in the slip float, meaning they won't get hung up or interfere with the sliding motion of the slip float, something that would happen if left off with only the bobber stop in place.
3. A Slip Float is What Makes This Rig (and Technique) Work
Slip floats come in a wide range of styles and shapes. The common trait is the hole running through the center. I like to carry a few different brands and models when working the water for panfish, including some taller floats for wavy water, smaller floats for calm and/or spooky fish, and even a lighted float for those dusk outings for hungry crappie.
Keep in mind the weight of your presentation, which will be a jig in most cases. If your slip float is too large, the weight of your jig might not be enough to force it to sit upright on the surface of the water. Split shot help with this problem - but won't if the float you choose is designed for targeting walleye or bigger fish.
4. Split Shot Helps the Slip Float Stand Upright and Gets Your Bait Down Quicker
Adding a split shot or two between your jig and the float will both help in keeping your float upright but also in getting your bait down to the desired depth quickly. I like to clamp the lowest split shot approximately 12 inches from the jig to not spook fish and give my offering a more natural presentation and movement.
5. A Jig Works Great to Lure Panfish When Using a Slip Bobber Rig
What you tie on to the business end of your slip float rig is entirely a personal choice but when it comes to fishing for panfish a number of options shine bright.
Soft plastic grubs or tubes, rigged on a jig head, definitely get the nod. I choose plastics in the 1.5 to 3 inch range and jig heads from 1/32 oz up to 1/8 oz in weight. Most times I am tossing a 1/16 oz jig.
Small bucktail jigs - especially those with tinsel tied in - also attract the attention of all panfish and are a personal favorite. Whatever style of jig or trailer you choose, opt for natural colors but also those bright and neon colors. Panfish seem to have a penchant for bright colors, especially in stained water or on those overcast days.
If panfish are extremely finicky, a simple hook and live minnow can turn sniffers into biters. Be sure to use ample split shot in order to get your bait down to the depth you set your float at.
Why Slip Float Rigs Work So Well For Catching Panfish
Depending on the season, and even current weather conditions, panfish can be found at varying and ever-changing depths. Fish will be shallow during the spring spawn but then move off to deeper water when summer patterns kick in. This is why a slip float rig is so productive year round.
A slip float rig gives anglers the ability to quickly change the depth of their presentation, simply by sliding a bobber stop up and down the line. And since a bobber stop can easily pass through rod guides with ease, there really is no limit to how deep you can fish your jig or live bait. This makes the slip float a versatile rig for targeting panfish hugging the bottom, up high, or any depth in between.
Give the slip float rig a try this season when targeting crappie, bluegill, perch or sunfish. It is a simple presentation that consistently yields excellent panfish results.
PANFISH RIGS
Best For...
Advantages
Limitations
Slip Float Rig
All water depth fishing
•Precise control.
•Longer setup time
Fixed Bobber Rig
Shallow-water fishing
•Extremely simple
•Restricted to shallower depths.
Bottom Rig (Slip Sinker/No Float)
Deeper water/bottom fishing
•Keeps bait near bottom.
•Bottom feeding fish only.