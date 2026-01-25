Fishing Lake Superior All Winter—Despite the Risks and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week. Fishing Lake Superior Lake Trout All Winter—Despite the Risks; Extra Effort Rewards Anglers With the best Ice Fishing; and An Unlikely Species Saves the Day of Ice Fishing.

1.) Why I Fish Lake Superior for Lake Trout All Winter—Despite the Risks

The author holds a 14-pound Lake Superior lake trout caught while jigging from a small boat on a rare warm, calm January day—proof that winter sometimes rewards dedication. | Joe Shead

I dragged the 12-foot aluminum boat across the frozen boat landing and attached a 6-horse motor that was older than I was. I hoped the dang thing would start…because I was about to take the tiny boat onto Lake Superior…in January.



By the time I got the little engine to cough to life, I was good and sweaty. Risk my life for a fish with a motor of questionable reliability? Why not? You don't get many 30-degree, windless days in winter along Lake Superior. Besides, I had oars.



I motored out to a mud flat in 130 feet of water and plunged a 3-ounce jig tipped with smelt into the icy water. I tried my best to see my lure on my Vexilar, but even with the gain cranked to 10, I only sometimes succeeded…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Why the Best Ice Fishing Is Where Other Anglers Won’t Go

If the ice is thick enough, use a snowmobile, ATV or truck to get away from the crowds and find unpressured fish. If the snow is deep and travel is difficult, you can really escape the crowds. | Joe Shead

I smiled with anticipation as I attached my ice fishing sled to the back of my snowmobile. I knew of a secret little walleye lake that rarely gets fishing pressure. The lake is 5 miles from the blacktop. The gravel road that leads to it is so rough, on the occasions I've taken my truck to it, it actually takes a full hour to reach it, so you can calculate my average speed. I won't even go there if I don't have relatively new tires. Plus, it's canoe territory. The twists, turns and ruts make the trail too inhospitable to pull a trailer to it.



But with a snowmobile, I glide over a packed trail, with snow filling in the ruts and potholes along the way. Cruising along at 30 miles an hour I get there in a fraction of the time.



As I'd hoped, there were no tracks on the ice. It looked like no one had been there all winter. And the way the fish bit confirmed it. I sorted through some small fish and ended up with a limit of nice eater walleyes. Those unpressured fish made even a sub-par angler like myself look like a seasoned pro!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) The Perch and Walleye Bite Shut Down—Then This Underrated Fish Saved the Day

Few anglers target this fish in the winter, but they are aggressive feeders, provide great sport and are delicious when filleted properly. | Joe Shead

Aaron Opsteen's ultralight ice rod bent double as a solid fish walloped his spoon. "Opie" reeled with keen anticipation. Was it a walleye? A jumbo perch? Seconds later he got his answer as a chunky yellow form slid up his ice hole. But before he could grab it, the perch came unhooked, spun a 180 and disappeared back to the bottom of Wisconsin's sprawling Lake Winnebago, leaving the angler heartbroken.



"He was at least 13, but no bigger than 16," Opie texted me minutes later. "Either way, he was a true jumbo!"



Less than a week later, I joined Opie on the ice for a shot at jumbo perch redemption.

The day started slow. First of all, it was raining. In January. In Wisconsin. We had waited in the truck an hour for the rain to stop. An hour I could have spent at home in my cozy bed!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

