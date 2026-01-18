Why I Fish Lake Superior for Lake Trout All Winter—Despite the Risks

I dragged the 12-foot aluminum boat across the frozen boat landing and attached a 6-horse motor that was older than I was. I hoped the dang thing would start…because I was about to take the tiny boat onto Lake Superior…in January.

A Rare Winter Window on Lake Superior

By the time I got the little engine to cough to life, I was good and sweaty. Risk my life for a fish with a motor of questionable reliability? Why not? You don't get many 30-degree, windless days in winter along Lake Superior. Besides, I had oars.

I motored out to a mud flat in 130 feet of water and plunged a 3-ounce jig tipped with smelt into the icy water. I tried my best to see my lure on my Vexilar, but even with the gain cranked to 10, I only sometimes succeeded.

Up and down I jigged until the rhythm became monotonous. But a heavy thump snapped me out of my stupor as my full-length muskie rod doubled over. Fish on! After several anxious minutes, the 14-pound lake trout was in the net. I was ecstatic!

"Someday, when I'm older, I may wise up. But for now, give me a calm winter day and it's hard to resist Lake Superior's lakers."

Fishing Lake Superior Means Taking What Winter Gives You

This January lake trout hit a crankbait trolled along a rocky shoreline from a canoe on Lake Superior. | Joe Shead

Although most lakes across lake trout range freeze early and reliably each winter, not so for Lake Superior. Some shallow, protected bays like Black Bay and Chequamegon Bay freeze every year, but conditions have to be really cold and calm to form ice on the main lake.

Lake trout season closes in the fall in Minnesota and Wisconsin to protect spawning fish, then re-opens Dec. 1. But unlike other celebrated season openers, you won't find throngs of anglers rushing to get on the big lake on opening day. Most have winterized their boats until spring. But on those rare calm winter days, I sometimes get the lake trout itch, and I'll scratch it, whether I've got to bring a boat or an ice auger to do it.

When Ice Isn’t an Option, I Bring a Boat

It takes a flat-calm winter day to warrant bringing a canoe on Lake Superior. Whether you catch a fish on such days or not, the outing is always memorable. | Joe Shead

On super-flat winter days, I bring my red canoe out onto the big pond. Generally, I troll just below the surface for coho salmon—Lake Superior candy. But sometimes a deep-diving crankbait fished along a shoreline reef will take a laker. If you really wanted to get serious about it, clamp-on downriggers would put you in the lake trout zone.

I borrowed the small boat mentioned above, but I've since bought a lightweight 14-footer with a small motor for winter fishing. Boat landings are sheltered and usually freeze up, but you can drag a light boat across a beach and get on the water most years.

Lake Superior Ice Is Never a Sure Thing, but it’s Beautiful When it Works

The ice conditions of Lake Superior can be far from ideal. Always proceed with caution. | Joe Shead

It's like a dream world when Lake Superior freezes, and occurrences of this are becoming less frequent. This is some of the sketchiest ice you'll find anywhere, and ice fishing on Lake Superior's main body is not for the faint of heart. A sudden wind can break up the ice or send you adrift on an iceberg, so use extreme caution if you try it!

But for those who do brave Lake Superior's ice-capped waters, the awards are amazing. You can usually see 20 to 30 feet down, which lets you sight-fish for suspended fish like coho salmon and herring. And if you hook a bottom-dwelling laker, you can watch it coming up from far down as you battle it toward the surface.

The Gear That Reaches Fish in Deep Winter Water

Ice fishing for Lake Superior lake trout calls for a beefy rod and reel and a heavy jig. | Joe Shead

If you give winter lake trout fishing a try on Lake Superior, you'll need a heavy jig to dive through deep water and occasional current. Jigs in the 1- to 4-ounce range are the ticket. White tube jigs or heavy jigs tipped with smelt are good bets.

You'll also need a rod that's stout enough to drive home a heavy jig in more than 100 feet of water. For years I used a 7-foot muskie rod for both ice fishing and open-water fishing, but have since upgraded to a short, stout ice rod. In the Apostle Islands, traditionally, lake trout "bobbers" (anglers) use a wooden oval bobbing stick upon which they wrap wire line to jig up lakers. You'll certainly want no-stretch line in such deep water as well, whether it's wire or braided line.

Where Winter Lake Trout Live

Underwater points and reefs will concentrate fish. I've also had success just fishing over mud flats and letting the fish come to me. No matter where you go, keep your lures near bottom in winter.

Some Rewards Only Come the Hard Way

Lake Superior is harsh and challenging, while simultaneously beautiful and enticing, especially in the winter. | Kurt Mazurek

It may be foolhardy to venture onto the open waters of Lake Superior when surface temperatures or right at freezing. Someday, when I'm older, I may wise up. But for now, give me a calm winter day and it's hard to resist Lake Superior's lakers.

You Might Like These Other Fishing Stories: