Ice Fishing for Stocked Trout: Expert Tips for Winter Success

It's a universal truth that anglers across the Ice Belt love to fish for stocked trout. But the waters these fish inhabit vary greatly. 

Joe Shead

Tashina Dunham holds a rainbow trout she caught through the ice on a reclaimed lake managed exclusively for trout. / Joe Shead

Where to Find Stocked Trout in Winter

When ice fishing stocked trout, knowing where to look can make all the difference. Ask your local fisheries biologist about winter trout fishing opportunities in your area. Trout are stocked in a variety of places. State fisheries agencies as well as local sportsman's groups may stock trout in city parks as a put-and-take fishery.

A vibrant rainbow trout surfaces through the ice–a winter fishing success thanks to the ice fishing tips in this article. / Dreamstime.com | © Rostislav Stefanek | ID 107527866

Trout require cool water temperatures with high oxygen levels to survive. Although park ponds may be far too warm in summer to support trout, they are sometimes stocked in late fall to provide winter fishing opportunities.

Many natural lakes are stocked with trout as well. Some are two-tiered fisheries, meaning trout inhabit the cooler, deeper areas while other species such as bass, pike and panfish inhabit the shallows.

A low flying helicopter is used by the Minnestoa DNR to stock trout in remote area lakes.
In places such as Minnesota's Boundary Waters wilderness, trout are dropped by low-flying helicopters in late fall, waiting for winter and hardy ice anglers to venture in after them. / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Some lakes are managed specifically for trout. The lakes are reclaimed, killing off all other species, so there's not competition for food for stocked trout. Even wilderness lakes are stocked with trout. In places such as Minnesota's Boundary Waters wilderness, trout are dropped by low-flying helicopters in late fall, and hardy ice anglers venture in after them by foot, skis, snowshoes or even dogsled once ice forms. Talk about dedication!

Winter Trout Fishing Hotspots: Shallow vs. Deep Water

Although trout are typically found in deep water in summer because of their requirements for cool water and high oxygen levels, the game changes when the water cools. In winter, fish may still roam deeper areas, but they are just as likely to be found in the shallows, where they find insect life and minnows. Often, trout can be found in just a few feet of water, creating sight-fishing opportunities, which makes fishing really exciting. Some anglers even drill overlapping holes, creating a bigger window to watch fish hit their lures. Whether you're deep or shallow, look for structure to concentrate fish. Boulders, steep drop-offs, fallen trees and even beaver lodges are all good fish-holding structure.

An ice angler holds a stocked trout he caught while ice fishing.
The author caught this splake, which is a hybrid between a brook trout and a lake trout. / Joe Shead

Common Stocked Trout Species and How to Identify Them

Rainbow trout are the most commonly stocked trout species. These sleek fish with the pink rainbow stripe down the side are familiar to most trout anglers. But you may encounter other species as well. Brook trout are by far the most colorful species. They are also tend to be a little on the dumb side, making them easy prey. Browns are said to be wary and they can grow large. A big brown is a real trophy! Splake are popular in some regions. They are a hybrid between a brook trout and a lake trout and resemble lake trout, but with a square tail instead of the forked tail characteristic of lakers. Lake trout are slow-growing, long-lived fish. They aren't the kind of fish your local sportsman's group is going to stock in a park pond. Rather, they are stocked in their native habitat: deep, pristine Canadian Shield lakes. 

An illustration of rainbow trout, brown trout, brook trout, lake trout and splake used for identification.
This handy illustration can help you identify the trout mentioned by the author–rainbow trout, brown trout, brook trout, lake trout and splake. / michigan.gov/fishing

Rosy cheeks, just like good old Saint Nick 🎅🏻 #santatrout #rainbowtrout #jigging #icefishing #hardwaterfishing #fishingmassachusetts #christmasspirit #rosycheeks #🎅🏻 #snowday

Posted by Roy Leyva on Friday, December 20, 2024

Proven Ice Fishing Techniques for Catching Stocked Trout

If you can find fish, getting them to bite usually isn't too hard because trout are generally pretty aggressive. In fact, they bite well all winter long, while many fish species slow down once mid-winter sets in. I like to start out with a small, aggressive lure, such as a 1.25-inch Rapala Jigging Rap or a 1-inch VMC Rattle Spoon. Tip the spoon with a waxworm or minnow head.

If the fish come in to your aggressive lures but refuse to bite, slow it down with a soft-plastic bait. Try the 13 Fishing Madpole on a VMC Tungsten Tubby Jig. The tungsten jig gets you down fast and the wider hook gap increases the chance that your hook hits home. The soft-plastic Madpole has a realistic swimming motion that resembles a small minnow and may be too much for even a wary trout to resist.

Stealth Mode Technique for Shallow Ice Trout

Sight-fishing trout in shallow water is exciting, but you've got to go into super stealth mode. Fish from inside a shack to prevent unnatural light from going down the hole and to improve your visibility into the water. And keep it quiet! Don't scuff your feet on the ice and keep movement to a minimum. 

A very large brook trout on the ice with a fishing rod and reel.
The author caught this large brook trout, which was likely stocked as a brood stock adult. / Joe Shead

Bonus Brood Stock Trout

The real bonus of the stocked trout fishery is sometimes state agencies release their brood stock into lakes and ponds as well. These are adult fish that were used for spawning purposes, but are ultimately released into the wild at large sizes. True, they may have spent most of their lives in captivity, but they fight hard and make any angler's day when you tie into one!

Joe Shead
JOE SHEAD

Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.

