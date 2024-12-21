Ice Fishing for Stocked Trout: Expert Tips for Winter Success
Where to Find Stocked Trout in Winter
When ice fishing stocked trout, knowing where to look can make all the difference. Ask your local fisheries biologist about winter trout fishing opportunities in your area. Trout are stocked in a variety of places. State fisheries agencies as well as local sportsman's groups may stock trout in city parks as a put-and-take fishery.
Trout require cool water temperatures with high oxygen levels to survive. Although park ponds may be far too warm in summer to support trout, they are sometimes stocked in late fall to provide winter fishing opportunities.
Many natural lakes are stocked with trout as well. Some are two-tiered fisheries, meaning trout inhabit the cooler, deeper areas while other species such as bass, pike and panfish inhabit the shallows.
Some lakes are managed specifically for trout. The lakes are reclaimed, killing off all other species, so there's not competition for food for stocked trout. Even wilderness lakes are stocked with trout. In places such as Minnesota's Boundary Waters wilderness, trout are dropped by low-flying helicopters in late fall, and hardy ice anglers venture in after them by foot, skis, snowshoes or even dogsled once ice forms. Talk about dedication!
Winter Trout Fishing Hotspots: Shallow vs. Deep Water
Although trout are typically found in deep water in summer because of their requirements for cool water and high oxygen levels, the game changes when the water cools. In winter, fish may still roam deeper areas, but they are just as likely to be found in the shallows, where they find insect life and minnows. Often, trout can be found in just a few feet of water, creating sight-fishing opportunities, which makes fishing really exciting. Some anglers even drill overlapping holes, creating a bigger window to watch fish hit their lures. Whether you're deep or shallow, look for structure to concentrate fish. Boulders, steep drop-offs, fallen trees and even beaver lodges are all good fish-holding structure.
Common Stocked Trout Species and How to Identify Them
Rainbow trout are the most commonly stocked trout species. These sleek fish with the pink rainbow stripe down the side are familiar to most trout anglers. But you may encounter other species as well. Brook trout are by far the most colorful species. They are also tend to be a little on the dumb side, making them easy prey. Browns are said to be wary and they can grow large. A big brown is a real trophy! Splake are popular in some regions. They are a hybrid between a brook trout and a lake trout and resemble lake trout, but with a square tail instead of the forked tail characteristic of lakers. Lake trout are slow-growing, long-lived fish. They aren't the kind of fish your local sportsman's group is going to stock in a park pond. Rather, they are stocked in their native habitat: deep, pristine Canadian Shield lakes.
Proven Ice Fishing Techniques for Catching Stocked Trout
If you can find fish, getting them to bite usually isn't too hard because trout are generally pretty aggressive. In fact, they bite well all winter long, while many fish species slow down once mid-winter sets in. I like to start out with a small, aggressive lure, such as a 1.25-inch Rapala Jigging Rap or a 1-inch VMC Rattle Spoon. Tip the spoon with a waxworm or minnow head.
If the fish come in to your aggressive lures but refuse to bite, slow it down with a soft-plastic bait. Try the 13 Fishing Madpole on a VMC Tungsten Tubby Jig. The tungsten jig gets you down fast and the wider hook gap increases the chance that your hook hits home. The soft-plastic Madpole has a realistic swimming motion that resembles a small minnow and may be too much for even a wary trout to resist.
Stealth Mode Technique for Shallow Ice Trout
Sight-fishing trout in shallow water is exciting, but you've got to go into super stealth mode. Fish from inside a shack to prevent unnatural light from going down the hole and to improve your visibility into the water. And keep it quiet! Don't scuff your feet on the ice and keep movement to a minimum.
Bonus Brood Stock Trout
The real bonus of the stocked trout fishery is sometimes state agencies release their brood stock into lakes and ponds as well. These are adult fish that were used for spawning purposes, but are ultimately released into the wild at large sizes. True, they may have spent most of their lives in captivity, but they fight hard and make any angler's day when you tie into one!
CHECK THESE OUT NEXT!
Early Ice Walleye Fishing: Top Locations and Proven Techniques
Best Tip-Up Fishing for Northern Pike This Winter