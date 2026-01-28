Rapala’s Giant Busch Light Original Lure Is a Must-Have for Fishing Collectors

When it comes to dropping fishing lure names, the Rapala moniker is one every angler knows. A staple in tackle boxes across North America and the world, Rapala is the true originator when it comes to crankbaits and the tantalizing spell they cast over predatory fish.

How Rapala Became a Household Name

The man, the myth, the legend - Lauri Rapala | Rapala.eu

Recognizing the fact that replicating the action of a wounded minnow would trick more fish into biting, Finnish fisherman Lauri Rapala hand-carved his first lures from cork in the early 1930's. Using a knife and sandpaper to sculpt his life-like creations, it wouldn't take long before things really took off.

Rapala was officially founded in 1936 and it would be that same year that the 'Original Floating' lure that we've all come to love was born. Fast forward to the late 1950's, when distribution to the United States began with the establishment of Normark Corporation.

The Original Floating Rapala. | Rapala.eu

Although the brand and lures were gaining traction and recognition, being featured in a 1962 LIFE magazine article about Marilyn Monroe brought the breakthrough attention they needed - propelling the company into popularity with US buyers.

A pictorial history of the Rapala fishing lure. | Rapala.eu

Producing millions of lures annually today, the Rapala name has become synonymous with fishing - with baits proudly displayed on tackle store shelves in more than 140 countries.

How Does a Beer Brand Fit Into This?

Busch Light beer has long been connected to fishing culture. Through decades of marketing the Busch Light brand has aligned itself with lake cabins, hunting cabins, and campfire fishing storytelling. Pair that identity with legendary Rapala’s most iconic lure design, and this oversized bait becomes a symbol of time well spent on the water with friends.

The New Rapala Giant Lure is Too Big for Bass, But Eye-Catching on the Wall

Own a piece of Rapala nostalgia with the new Busch Light Original Giant Lure. | Rapala.com

Rapala is offering anglers a chance to hang history on their wall with the release of the Rapala Busch Light Original Giant Lure. Measuring an elongated 29" in length, this jumbo-sized crankbait is certain to be hit when on display in the bar, office, cabin, or man cave.

This replica of America's favorite lure comes neatly fitted in a Rapala cardboard package, just like the fish-sized baits, and with an interesting story emblazoned on the back detailing this legendary company.

Create the perfect conversation centerpiece with the new Rapala Busch Light Original Giant Lure. | Rapala.com

While they are seen as the ultimate decor for the finest fishing man caves, oversized lures have become popular among collectors, especially limited editions or branded releases tied to multiple iconic companies. This giant lure also makes the perfect gift for the angler on your list who already “has everything.”

The Rapala Busch Light Original Giant Lure is available now for $104.99 at Rapala.com.