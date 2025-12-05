Red Lake Ice Fishing Guide: World-Class Walleyes Plus Overlooked Pike, Crappies & Perch

Minnesota's sprawling Red Lake is a true walleye factory and a top ice fishing destination. Every winter, thousands of walleye anglers pour onto Upper Red for good reason. But if you don’t follow the crowds you’ll find a fishery with a variety of excellent fishing options. Red Lake also grows some of the state’s biggest northern pike, holds a remnant population of slab crappies, and produces quality perch that make a welcome bonus on the ice.

Where to Fish Red Lake

Red Lake is the largest lake entirely within Minnesota's borders | Google Maps

At 119,294 acres, it's the largest lake entirely within the state's borders. However, about 72,000 acres, including all of Lower Red and a good portion of Upper Red, lie within the tribal lands of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and are off-limits to non-tribal anglers. Still, anglers have 48,000 acres at their disposal, and this large, shallow lake is teeming with walleyes. Although not the actual boundary, if you stay on Upper Red east of 94 degrees, 43' 12", you'll be on public water.

Why Red Lake is a Minnesota Favorite

Due to its shallow nature (max depth of 15 feet) and far-northern location, Upper Red freezes early, with angler often hitting the ice in late November. Anglers flock here from across the state and beyond as they wait for other lakes to form fishable ice.



Many resorts allow anglers to camp in their parking lot or use their ice houses on shore for lodging when only foot or ATV traffic is permitted on the ice. After the ice thickens, Red Lake becomes like a city with hundreds of trucks pulling wheelhouses onto the lake. Resorts plow roads and rent sleeper shacks, turning this isolated lake into a teeming community.

Why Red Lake Is Known for World-Class Walleyes

The author holds a chunky early season walleye caught before trucks were allowed to drive on the ice for the season. First ice on Red Lake often produces a hot walleye bite. | Joe Shead

Most anglers ice fish here for walleyes. During the DNR's most recent lake survey in 2024, the agency caught an astonishing 43.8 walleyes per gill net -- one of the highest densities in the state. And given the fertile nature of the lake, these fish tend to be plump. The water is murky and anglers can enjoy success at any time of day or night -- not just at the prime times of dawn and dusk. Glow jigs tipped with a minnow head are reliable producers in the stained water. And live minnows fished below rattle reels inside permanent shacks take fish any time of day or night.

Walleye regulations are in constant flux to adapt to the current population. In the 1990s, the walleye fishery collapsed, due to overharvest. But since then, it has bounced back in a big way. For the ice fishing season of 2025-26, anglers are allowed 4 walleyes a day and in possession, but only 1 can be over 17 inches. If you cook your fish on the ice, you must retain the carcass, which deters anglers from keeping more than their limit.

A Red Lake walleye caught on a glow red jig tipped with a minnow. Glow jigs work well in the lake's murky water. | Joe Shead

The Overlooked Opportunities on Red Lake

Trophy Pike: Red Lake’s Best-Kept Secret

Red Lake has a low-density pike population and ample forage, which is the perfect recipe for growing big northern pike. | Joe Shead

Most anglers are here for walleyes, but you'd be remiss to ignore the lake's northern pike. Pike are present at low densities and this, combined with ample forage, is the recipe for growing monster pike. This may be one of the best places in the state to catch a true trophy. If you've got a party of anglers, it's not a bad idea to put out a large dead or live minnow on tip-up for the weekend. Fish over 30 inches are downright common, and 40-inchers aren't unusual. The current regulation allows a daily and possession limit of 3 pike with a protected slot between 30 and 40 inches (no harvest). One pike over 40 inches is allowed.

Crappies: Holdovers From the Boom Years

Big winter crappies will sometimes attack surprisingly large baits when they're in an aggressive mood. | Joe Shead

Back in the 1990s when the walleye population crashed, the crappies saw an opportunity and took it. The crappie population exploded! And they get big here! Now, with walleyes back in high numbers, there's less forage to go around and crappies have faded into the background, but they're still present. And when you catch them, they're almost always nice. Foot-long fish are common, and there's a real chance at something in the 14- or 15-inch range. If you mark a suspended fish, raise up to it because it could be a big crappie. Or it could be one of the ubiquitous goldeyes.

Perch: A Quality Bonus Bite

An ice fishing bonus—big, beautiful perch. | Envato | VidEst | CP5VJXM

Again, people don't come here for perch. If they're after perch they might head to nearby Winnie, Leech or even Mille Lacs. But if you put in your time here, you're bound to catch a few perch, and they're no slouches. Fish in the 9- to 10-inch range are common. They make a nice bonus catch.

Access, Travel & Ice Roads on Red Lake

Numerous resorts on Red Lake rent ice houses to anglers. They are equipped with bunks, rattle reels, propane heat, a basic cook stove and chairs. Ice anglers can fish in comfort without ever leaving the shack. | Joe Shead

Although there is public access at the Tamarac River, many anglers use roads plowed and maintained by resorts, especially if the snow is deep. Resorts charge a fee to use their roads, but it's worth it. They'll know where safe ice is, and if cracks form, they may make a bridge over the crack or re-route the road altogether. Plus, they will plow out spur roads and spots for anglers to set up their personal wheelhouses, or you can just rent a sleeper shack from them. They will be equipped with bunks, propane heat, propane lights a propane cooktop and rattle reels. The good resorts move their houses frequently to stay on fish. Plowed access roads make travel on the ice easy. However, with good access, these areas receive a lot of pressure. Sometimes it's wise to strike out on your own. But if the snow is deep, or blowing snow obscures your vision, sometimes it's best to stay on plowed roads. Keep in mind, never drill holes on or near roads; just on plowed fish house parking spots or in your own areas at least 50 yards off the road.

The resorts offer on-shore amenities as well, although it varies by location. They usually have bathrooms, showers, RV dump stations, dumpsters and stores that sell bait, fishing tackle and basic groceries. They may have a bar and grill, too, and some places will fry up your catch. Some places also have a fish cleaning house and a propane filling station. Many resorts have large yards where they will store your camper or fish house in the off season. And they may allow camping in their lots before the ice is safe for vehicle traffic.

Much of the ice fishing done on Red Lake is from permanent fish houses. You can fish all day in comfort and catch plenty of fish. | Joe Shead

Red Lake Resorts & Outfitters

Wheelhouses are very popular when fishing Minnesota's Upper Red Lake. | Joe Shead

There are a lot of great choices for places to stay and ice fish on Red Lake. Following is a handy list with hyperlinks that will take you right to their websites so you can easily check out all the details for yourself.

You Might Also Like These Fishing Stories: