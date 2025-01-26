Top 5 Best Perch Rigs for Jumbo Perch Through the Ice
Why Ice Fish for Perch?
Yellow perch are some of the best-tasting freshwater fish. And when they're in a biting mood, they will hit just about any lure they can fit in their mouths. Other times, they're a little fussy. Here are some of the best perch rigs to help you land more jumbos.
1.) Tungsten Jig and Waxworm: A Simple Yet Effective Setup
A tungsten jig, like the VMC Tungsten Mongo Jig gets down to the bottom where perch are quickly and no perch can resist a waxworm (or spike or other insect larva). But that's the problem with this rig. Although jumbo perch won't pass up an easy meal, neither will pesky smaller perch. If you want sheer action, this rig is hard to beat, but don't be surprised if it takes a lot of sorting to get some keepers.
2.) Tungsten Jig and Plastic: Durability Meets Versatility
Similarly, perch have no trouble hitting a soft-plastic bait on a tungsten jig, such as the VMC Tungsten Nymph Jig. You can catch several fish on this jig without the need to re-bait, although perch will tear up the plastic eventually. Once again, this jig will catch perch of all sizes, including the little guys.
3.) Spoon and a Dropper With Live Bait: Hybrid for Success
Any perch worth keeping should have no trouble inhaling a small spoon. Replace the treble hook on a VMC Rattle Spoon with a VMC Octopus Dropper Chain. This rig is sort of a hybrid between a tungsten jig and a spoon with a minnow head. The spoon gets down quickly, which is great in relatively deep water, but the small hook on the chain dropper can accept a smaller bait, like a waxworm. You'll get down quickly, but you still may tangle with bait-stealers.
4.) Spoon and a Minnow Head: Call in the Big Ones
The same rig you would use for walleyes works equally well for jumbo perch. A spoon tipped with a minnow head is often my presentation of choice. Check out the 13 Fishing Jabber Blade. This uniquely shaped spoon has a vibrating blade that helps call in fish from a distance. Pinch the head off a fathead minnow, attach it to the treble hook and hang on to your ultralight!
5.) Tandem Perch Rig: Double the Action
There are times when the action is hot and the fish are thick. When that happens, a tandem perch like the Lindy Old Guide's Secret Perch Rig can double your catch. Bait the twin hooks with two live minnows and weight it down with an egg sinker and get the fillet knife!
Catch More Perch the Next Time You Hit the Ice
With these five perch rigs in your arsenal, you’re ready to tackle the ice and bring home a bucket of jumbos. From tungsten jigs with waxworms to the trusty spoon-and-minnow combo, each setup offers its own unique strengths for making perch bite in different conditions. Whether you’re fishing for non-stop action or targeting the biggest perch in your lake, these baits will get the job done.
READ NEXT:
Best Ice Fishing Destinations for Jumbo Perch
Big Baits for Big Crappies: Catching Winter Slabs with Lipless Crankbaits