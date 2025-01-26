Fishing

Top 5 Best Perch Rigs for Jumbo Perch Through the Ice

These are the best rigs and techniques to maximize your perch catch this ice fishing season.

Catch more jumbo perch with these top 5 ice fishing rigs. From tungsten jigs to tandem setups, these proven techniques will help you ice more perch this winter.
Why Ice Fish for Perch?

Yellow perch are some of the best-tasting freshwater fish. And when they're in a biting mood, they will hit just about any lure they can fit in their mouths. Other times, they're a little fussy. Here are some of the best perch rigs to help you land more jumbos.

1.) Tungsten Jig and Waxworm: A Simple Yet Effective Setup

VMC Tungsten Mongo Jig for catching jumbo yellow perch
The VMC Tungsten Mongo Jig tipped with a waxworm or other live bait gets down quickly and is a surefire perch producer. / VMC Fishing Tackle

A tungsten jig, like the VMC Tungsten Mongo Jig gets down to the bottom where perch are quickly and no perch can resist a waxworm (or spike or other insect larva). But that's the problem with this rig. Although jumbo perch won't pass up an easy meal, neither will pesky smaller perch. If you want sheer action, this rig is hard to beat, but don't be surprised if it takes a lot of sorting to get some keepers. 

A yellow perch caught on a jig with a waxworm lies on the ice.
A small jig with a waxworm is a great all-around perch rig that will catch perch of all sizes. / Joe Shead

2.) Tungsten Jig and Plastic: Durability Meets Versatility

A VMC Tungsten Nymph jig is a great lure for catching jumbo yellow perch.
The VMC Tungsten Nymph Jig draws strikes from perch without the hassle of re-baiting after every fish. / VMC Tackle Company

Similarly, perch have no trouble hitting a soft-plastic bait on a tungsten jig, such as the VMC Tungsten Nymph Jig. You can catch several fish on this jig without the need to re-bait, although perch will tear up the plastic eventually. Once again, this jig will catch perch of all sizes, including the little guys.

3.) Spoon and a Dropper With Live Bait: Hybrid for Success

VMC Rattle Spoon catches jumbo yellow perch
The VMC Rattle Spoon tipped with a fathead minnow head is a great choice for catching jumbo perch. / VMC Tackle Company
VMC Octopus Dropper Chain can be attached to a fishing spoon to catch perch.
Add the VMC Octopus Dropper Chain to any spoon and you've got a lure that gets down quickly, coupled with a small hook and live bait for fussy fish. / VMC Tackle Company

Any perch worth keeping should have no trouble inhaling a small spoon. Replace the treble hook on a VMC Rattle Spoon with a VMC Octopus Dropper Chain. This rig is sort of a hybrid between a tungsten jig and a spoon with a minnow head. The spoon gets down quickly, which is great in relatively deep water, but the small hook on the chain dropper can accept a smaller bait, like a waxworm. You'll get down quickly, but you still may tangle with bait-stealers.

A large perch caught ice fishing just about to come out of the water through an ice hole.
A beautiful sight: A good perch coming up through the ice. / Dreamstime.com | © Justinhoffmanoutdoors | 27790786

4.) Spoon and a Minnow Head: Call in the Big Ones

13 Fishing Jabber Blade perch fishing lure
The 13 Fishing Jabber Blade calls in perch with its vibrating blade. Tip it with a fathead minnow head for the best results. / 13 Fishing Tackle

The same rig you would use for walleyes works equally well for jumbo perch. A spoon tipped with a minnow head is often my presentation of choice. Check out the 13 Fishing Jabber Blade. This uniquely shaped spoon has a vibrating blade that helps call in fish from a distance. Pinch the head off a fathead minnow, attach it to the treble hook and hang on to your ultralight!

5.) Tandem Perch Rig: Double the Action

A Lindy Old Guide's Secret tandem perch rig
The Lindy Old Guide's Secret tandem perch rig can double your catch when the perch are biting! / Lindy Tackle Company

There are times when the action is hot and the fish are thick. When that happens, a tandem perch like the Lindy Old Guide's Secret Perch Rig can double your catch. Bait the twin hooks with two live minnows and weight it down with an egg sinker and get the fillet knife!

Catch More Perch the Next Time You Hit the Ice

With these five perch rigs in your arsenal, you’re ready to tackle the ice and bring home a bucket of jumbos. From tungsten jigs with waxworms to the trusty spoon-and-minnow combo, each setup offers its own unique strengths for making perch bite in different conditions. Whether you’re fishing for non-stop action or targeting the biggest perch in your lake, these baits will get the job done.

JOE SHEAD

Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.

