Striker Climate Ice Fishing Suit Review: Never Let a Cold Wind Keep You Off the Ice
When I was a kid, my mother bundled me up like the Michelin Man when I went outdoors in the winter. I hated being dressed so bulky that I couldn’t move and as soon as I was out of her sight, I ripped off my stranglehold scarf and removed a layer ... or three. What good is being warm if you can’t even move, I thought.
You won’t have that problem with Striker’s Climate Suit. You’ll be warm without the waddling.
Part One -The Climate Jacket
Unmatched Windproof Protection
The first thing I noticed when I donned the jacket in Phase Terrain camouflage was the way it cut the wind. I was hole hopping and my line was blowing all over as I tried to tease a finicky bluegill, but I couldn’t even feel the gusts through the parka and I was immediately impressed. I had the hood flipped up to block the wind and there must be some kind of wire within to keep the shape, which is a definite plus. I've noticed with other hooded jackets that often your hood slides down over your eyes, which is no help when you’re trying to watch your electronics.
Designed and Built for Ice Fishing
This isn’t some repurposed hunting jacket; it was designed for anglers. You’ll appreciate the fleece-lined pockets to warm frozen fingers after unhooking a fish. And there’s a handy line cutter on one of the zipper pulls. Striker says the fully taped, waterproof seams are designed to keep out slush and blowing snow, but I found they do an excellent job of keeping out the hot chocolate I spilled while driving to a lake as well. I like the cuffs, too. I’m not even sure what they’re made of, but they act as a seal to keep water out if you have to plunge your hand in the water to snatch a fish. And should the unthinkable happen, Sureflote flotation assist helps you stay afloat in the water as you wait for rescue.
A 3-in-1 Design for Maximum Versatility
This parka is versatile. It’s billed as a 3-in-1 parka because it has a removable Adapt jacket with Primaloft insulation inside. Wear just the waterproof, breathable Hydrapore polyester shell on warm, but windy days. During late ice, you can get by just wearing the Adapt inner liner. And you’ll even look pretty stylish in the Adapt jacket if you have to take your wife out for dinner as soon as you get off the ice.But for most of the winter, I’ve been wearing the whole jacket zipped together and I’ve really stayed warm.
Magnetically Sealed
Another cool feature is the magnetic storm flap, that instantly flops closed after you zip the parka. It does a great job of keeping the wind out, but fair warning, you’re going to be magnetically stuck to your truck (although just lightly!) when you reach in to grab gear!
Climate Jacket Features
- 3-n-1 jacket system with removable Adapt Insulated Jacket provides full season versatility and complete customization to changing weather conditions.
- Perforated Sureflote flotation assist technology enhances breathability and improves overall jacket comfort and maneuverability.
- Fully taped waterproof seams keep blowing snow and slush on the outside.
- Magnetic center front storm flap makes suiting up quick and easy.
- Equipped with Line Cutterz™ Zipper Pull for a safe and efficient way to quickly cut any fishing line.
- Fleece lined collar, hood, and hand pockets.
- Reflective elements throughout for low light safety.
- Adjustable hood and hem cinch.
- Pit zips for ventilation when on the move.
- Fit: Sized to fit over base layer, mid-layer (hoody), and bibs.
- Tall sizes add 2” in body and sleeve length.
Part Two -The Climate Bibs
Loaded with Tech Features
Now let’s talk about the Climate insulated bibs. They’re made of the same windproof, waterproof, breathable Hydrapore polyester. And they’ve got all the same great features of the parka: Sureflote flotation assist, a removable Primaloft insert, fully taped waterproof seams, magnetic storm flaps, a Line Cutterz zipper pull and fleece-lined pockets.
Perfect for Kneeling On the Ice
You’ll also appreciate the reinforced knee and seat panels, especially if you like kneeling on the ice while you fish. The suit keeps your knees warm, dry and protected.
Customizable Fit
The suspenders are fully adjustable so they can fit guys from 5’ 9” to 6’ 3” and the silicone suspender underlay grips your shoulders so the straps don’t cut into your shoulders so much that you need a massage at the end of the day. Heck, even the inseam can adjust 6 inches, but don’t tell your short-statured buddy or he’ll want to borrow your bibs and probably won’t give them back.
Keep It Clean
You’ll also like the pair of snap-on hand wipe towels, which are meant for wiping fish slime off your hands, but I can tell you work equally well for mopping up hot chocolate.
Climate Bib Features
- Removable PrimaLoft® low-profile insert gives anglers the versatility to fish any climate you find hard water.
- Perforated Sureflote® flotation assist technology enhances breathability and improves overall bib comfort and maneuverability.
- Fleece-lined handwarmer chest pockets.
- Fully taped waterproof seams keep blowing snow and slush on the outside.
- Magnetic storm flaps make suiting up quick and easy.
- Adjustable suspenders with silicone underlay help grip shoulders and reduce fatigue.
- Reinforced knee and seat panels provide added durability and strength in high wear areas.
- Equipped with Line Cutterz™ Zipper Pull for a safe and efficient way to quickly cut any fishing line.
- Inseam adjusts up to 6 inches via hook and loop system to help achieve proper fit and function.
- Snap-on hand wipe towels for keeping hands dry and free of fish slime.
- Fit: Sized to fit over base layer and optional mid-layer (pants).
- Standard size will typically fit anglers 5’9” to 6’3”. Suspenders are fully adjustable and can accommodate heights outside this range.
- Tall sizes add 3” in inseam length (6’4” and above).
My Only Criticism
If I had to find a fault in it, it would be that the collar won’t lie flat when you’ve got both jackets zipped together and this bothers me a little, probably as some unresolved childhood issue when my mom wrapped my scarf too tightly around my neck. But that’s it.
Real-World Testing: A Month in the Striker Climate Suit
I didn’t want to just put this suit on in the house and regurgitate Striker’s press release about all the suit’s functions for this review. I’ve worn this suit for a solid month of ice fishing this winter, sometimes in sub-zero temperatures, and I’m honestly very impressed with it.
Final Verdict: Is the Striker Climate Suit Worth It?
This is a high-quality suit that really does an amazing job of cutting the wind. That’s still my biggest takeaway. And I’m pretty sure this well-built product is going to last me for several years of ice fishing. And with the camouflage pattern, I think it will even be just the ticket on some windy, rainy days in the duck blind next November.
