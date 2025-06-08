Top 10 Best Places to Fish Without a Boat: Bank, Pier & Ice Fishing Tips
Anglers who have boats have pretty much unlimited access to fish in a lot of waters. If you don't own a boat, you may feel like your options are limited. But fear not, there are still some great fishing opportunities, even if you don't have a boat.
1. Rivers and Streams: Great Spots for Shoreline Fishing
Rivers and streams are great options because they are inherently narrow, and thus, you can generally cast to areas where fish live. You can fish from a bank or public dock to intercept fish cruising up and down the river.
In the case of streams, you can probably cast all the way across and you can check a lot of different spots by simply walking up and down the bank. Check your state's regulations, but in some states, as long as you stay in the water, you can walk up and down the stream to fish, regardless of who owns the adjoining shoreline, giving you unlimited access to trout and other species. In other states, however, the landowner owns the stream bottom as well.
2. Many Fish Live Near Dams
And as long as we’re talking about rivers, remember that many rivers have dams. Shore fishing below a dam is a great option, especially in spring when fish make upstream spawning runs and typically stack up below dams. But there is usually deeper water and constant current above a dam, which means dams concentrate fish year round.
3. Try Pay-to-Fish Barges and Crappie Houses
Some proprietors operate fishing facilities where you pay a small fee to fish. For example, the Mississippi River has many private fishing barges located in places where fish naturally stack up. In the South, crappie houses are popular. These are essentially covered piers or floating structures where you usually sit indoors and fish for crappies over a sunken brush pile. Both these types of facilities often have bait and tackle, food and drinks and restrooms on site. Sit back in the provided chairs and soak a line. The fishing is good, the accommodations are excellent and the prices are usually very reasonable for a day of fishing.
4. Public Piers: Easy Access to Deeper Water
Public piers provide good fishing access and get you out a little farther into the lake or river. It could be a dock on a lake in a state park, a pier jutting out into a river from a county park or even a long pier and breakwall out into the Great Lakes. Some may be outfitted with rod holders and benches. However, especially in the case of Great Lakes breakwalls, a long-handled net may be necessary to land your fish.
5. Fishing Marinas: Seasonal Hotspots for Shore Anglers
People who own large boat often keep them in a marina. Thus, there may be dozens of docks for tying up, all of which hold potential fish structure. In spring, the wooden docks warm quickly, attracting species like crappies, although the structure can attract and hold fish anytime -- even Great Lakes trout and salmon. The one major consideration is this: some marinas allow fishing and some don't.
6. Catch Fish from Bridges (But Only If It's Legal!)
Bridges spanning rivers are great structures for catching fish. You can walk up and down the bridge to fish exactly where you want to try to pick off cruising fish. Or, target the back side of bridge pilings where fish rest in the current break. A long-handled net may be necessary for landing your catch. Watch for traffic and be sure to check local regulations; some bridges allow fishing and some don't.
7. Bank Fishing at Public Fishing Ponds and Stocked Lakes
State agencies, conservation clubs and other groups sometimes create ponds and stock them for public fishing. These ponds may be strictly for members or just for youths, or they may be open to anyone. The advantages are these ponds are often well stocked, and due to their small size, you may be able to walk around them and fish them thoroughly. Contact your local state park or conservation club to find out if an opportunity like this exists near you.
8. Rent a Kayak or Small Boat for Quick Water Access
Fishing kayaks are all the rage these days, but you don't need a designated fishing kayak to catch fish. Kayak rentals are widespread and for a small fee, you can take out a kayak (or canoe or small motorboat) for a day of fishing.
9. Go With a Friend Who Owns a Boat
Tired of fishing docks and shorelines? Go with a friend who has a boat. Offer a little gas money or buy your friend dinner after your fishing trip and you may well be invited back.
10. Ice Fishing Opens the Whole Lake to Everyone
Ice is the great equalizer. Once thick ice forms on lakes across the north, you can walk or even drive your car or truck to the place you want to fish (as long as the ice is thick and the snow isn't too deep). In fact, some people ice fish more than open-water fish just because they don't have a boat. Generally, 4 inches of clear ice will support a person on foot, but you want at least 12 inches to drive a light truck on the ice.
Shore Fishing FAQ
Can you fish without a boat?
Absolutely! In fact, a vast majority of anglers get their start that way and a huge percent fish their whole lives from shore, and catch lots of fish. Small rivers, docks, dams, small ponds and even larger lakes that freeze in the winter, offer a ton of options to catch fish without a boat.
Where can I find a place to shore fish near me?
Do a quick search for local public parks, state-managed ponds or community piers. Consider subscribing to a fishing app like OnWaterApp.com to find thousands of places to fish all over the country, each with access info, scientific data about each fishery, and tips and suggestions for catching more fish.
Do I need special gear for shore fishing?
Shore fishing doesn’t require anything significantly different than any other type of fishing. In fact, compared to boat fishing it’s actually quite a bit simpler. Bring an appropriate rod, reel and tackle for the species and size of fish you hope to catch. And depending on the shoreline, a long-handled net may come in handy.