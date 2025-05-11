Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Your First Bass, EDC Knife, Big Northern Pike Story
From a how to for beginners to catch their first bass, to a review of the Benchmark Adira EDC folding knife, to the wild story of a boy catching a giant pike that changes his life, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.
1.) How to Catch Your First Bass: 10 Easy Tips for Beginner Fishing Success
Largemouth bass live nearly everywhere freshwater environments exist--49 of the 50 United States, with Alaska as the exception. They are aggressive feeders, fooled by a wide range of lures and techniques, and never discriminate against an angler's age, sex, heritage, or past. But that same ultra-wide range of opportunities can feel overwhelming to beginners. I hope this guide will provide you with a few essential tips to jump-start your bass fishing journey…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Benchmade Adira | The Go-Anywhere EDC Folding Knife
Benchmade builds excellent knives, and this one is no different. I haven’t always been one to carry a knife when I’m on the water, but since getting the Adira, I don’t fish without it. It does everything you need in an outdoor knife, and it looks great too. These are the things I’ve liked most about it…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Boy Catches Big Northern Pike—Twice: Unbelievable Fishing Story Leads to Dream Fishing Career
I’m headed on my annual fishing trip to northern Wisconsin next week. In the process of planning and packing, an old memory surfaced—a fish that probably set the course for a big part of my life. And it still stands as one of my craziest fishing stories ever…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.