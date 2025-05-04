Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Carp Tips, Unsnag Your Lure, & How Trout See
1.) How to Fish for Carp: Knockout Techniques for Heavyweight Fish
They wouldn’t be among the prettiest fish. In fact, some folks would say common carp are just plain ugly. These giant members of the minnow family were native to Europe and Asia, and were introduced to North America. They are now widespread in lakes, ponds and rivers all over the country. So why would anyone want to fish for carp? Because they fight like crazy!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) How to Retrieve a Snagged Fishing Lure Without Losing It
Hooks catch more than just fish. Snags are an annoying reality offishing. Fish relate to rocks, logs, weeds, overhanging trees and other structure, so to get to them, it’s inevitable your cast will get a little too close to cover once in a while. Some snags are sure to steal your lures. However, with a little ingenuity, you can often retrieve your lure…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Fly Fishing Lessons: Trout Eyesight 101 | How Do Trout See?
Trout face upstream, so they can only see you if you’re upstream of them – right? Logical assumption, but not right. That might be the case if it were a human facing upstream, but trout have eyes that are designed to work a little differently…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.