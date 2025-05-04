Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Carp Tips, Unsnag Your Lure, & How Trout See

From the tips and tactics to catch big carp near you, to retrieving a snagged lure without losing it, to understanding how trout see the world, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) How to Fish for Carp: Knockout Techniques for Heavyweight Fish

Closeup of the face of a common carp that has been caught on a little pink jig.
Common carp are some of the hardest-fighting fish found anywhere. / Joe Shead

They wouldn’t be among the prettiest fish. In fact, some folks would say common carp are just plain ugly. These giant members of the minnow family were native to Europe and Asia, and were introduced to North America. They are now widespread in lakes, ponds and rivers all over the country. So why would anyone want to fish for carp? Because they fight like crazy!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) How to Retrieve a Snagged Fishing Lure Without Losing It

An angler standing on the bank of a river with his fishing rod doubled over as he struggles to free his snagged lure.
Snagged? Follow these tips to retrieve a snagged lure. / Joe Shead

Hooks catch more than just fish. Snags are an annoying reality offishing. Fish relate to rocks, logs, weeds, overhanging trees and other structure, so to get to them, it’s inevitable your cast will get a little too close to cover once in a while. Some snags are sure to steal your lures. However, with a little ingenuity, you can often retrieve your lure…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Fly Fishing Lessons: Trout Eyesight 101 | How Do Trout See?

A brown trout in a fishing net.
One pretty striking difference: Eyes on the side of the head, not the front. / Photo by Mark Pickrel

Trout face upstream, so they can only see you if you’re upstream of them – right? Logical assumption, but not right. That might be the case if it were a human facing upstream, but trout have eyes that are designed to work a little differently…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

