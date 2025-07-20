Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Earn $100 Per Carp, Anglercore: Fashion or Foolish, and Fishing by the Moon
1.) Black Carp Bounty Program: Fishermen in 27 States Can Fight Invasives and Earn $1000 per Month
If you’re an angler, you’ve probably heard about the invasive carp problem in the U.S., and may have even seen firsthand the damaging effects these species can have on our lakes and rivers. These carp disrupt entire ecosystems by outcompeting native species, reducing outdoor recreation and potentially putting local economies at risk.
You can do your part to help with this urgent environmental problem while putting up to $1000 dollars per month in your pocket—just by going fishing and reporting your catches of invasive black carp…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) You're Not Fooling Anyone: Anglercore - The Problem with Fly Fishing “Fashion”
We just lived through the "Oh, look at me, I'm a lumberjack" trend, by hipsters wearing Filson jackets, flannel shirts, Timberland boots, and sporting long beards. Now the fashion crowd wants to play make-believe by dressing up in fly fishing technical clothing. Stop, you don't look like an angler, you look like someone who is trying too hard.
It's called "Anglercore", where non-fishing "fashionistas" are wearing fly fishing vests, wading jackets, and fishing paraphernalia because it has been deemed to be hip and happening…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Fishing by the Moon: Science, Myth, and the Most Stylish Moon Phase Watch Available
Some anglers follow lunar phases as a part of their fishing strategy and believe it helps put the odds of a successful day of fishing in their favor. For decades now, many prestigious fishing publications have included solar-lunar tables as a regular feature, describing the best days each month and even the best specific times each day that fish are most likely to bite.
In 1926, an outdoor writer, fly fisherman, hunter, and naturalist named John Allen Knight began to develop a theory about the activity of fish and game happening in alignment with the position and gravitational forces of the sun and the moon. In 1936 he published his Solunar Tables which quickly became popular among anglers. While there have always been skeptics, there have also always been believers…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.