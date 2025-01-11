Top 3 Walleye Baits for Ice Fishing: Proven Setups for Winter Success
Why Walleyes Are a Prime Target for Ice Anglers
Walleyes are some of the most sought after fish through the ice. They are widespread and taste great. They aren’t particularly hard to catch, although sometimes they can be finicky. Try these time-tested rigs and you’ll be sure to ice more walleyes.
1.) How to Fish the Rapala Jigging Rap for Aggressive Walleyes
The Rapala Jigging Rap has been around forever and has been the downfall of numerous walleyes. This is an aggressive presentation that attracts walleyes from afar.
Pump the rod and the Jigging Rap darts to the side and swims in a circle, resembling a baitfish in the final throes of life. It can draw vicious strikes but the darting motion can be too aggressive when fish are in a neutral or negative mood. A walleye may wallop the lure, but if the fish appears on your electronics and flees when your lure darts, tone down the aggressive movements and just twitch the lure subtly with 1-inch bounces.
The Jigging Rap will catch walleyes fished naked, or tipped with a minnow head on the treble hook. The W5 (2-inch) and W7 (2¾-inch) models are good sizes. For trophy walleyes, try the 3½-inch W9. Try glow colors when fishing after dark.
2.) Using the VMC Rattle Spoon to Trigger Strikes
The VMC Rattle Spoon calls in walleyes with its brass bead sound chamber and its UV finish, which glows for up to 15 minutes. This compact, heavy spoon gets down to the bottom fast where walleyes lurk.
Tip it with a minnow head for best effectiveness. Jig it 6 inches, then let it flutter down into the mud to mimic a feeding frenzy. When a walleye appears, jig it subtly a couple inches, then pause to let the fish strike. If it doesn’t, slowly lift it upward and take it away from the walleye.
The 1½-inch model is perfect for most walleye fishing applications.
3.) Deadstick Rig: A Reliable Setup for Finicky Walleyes
There are times when walleyes are inactive and want nothing to do with aggressively jigged lures. A simple minnow fished below a bobber is always a good bet and has accounted for a lot of walleyes over the years. Or, you might give the walleyes a one-two punch, calling them in with aggressive jigging and giving them the option of a live minnow, which they often choose.
To rig up, slide a slip bobber stop onto your line. Then tie on an octopus live bait hook. Slide the slip bobber stop so it positions your hook about a foot off the bottom. Add a split shot or two a foot above the hook. Hook a live 3-inch fathead or golden shiner in the back. Don’t hook it in the spine so you don’t kill the minnow. After dropping your bait down, slide a Mr. Ice foam float onto your line, just below the bobber stop.
When a walleye takes your bait, let it pull the float underwater, then set the hook. If your float ices up, just give it a squeeze to break the ice free.
