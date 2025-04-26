Top 3 Wildest-Looking World Record Fish of 2024: Actual IGFA Certified Records You Won’t Believe
Celebrating 2024 IGFA World Records: 471 Certified Catches from 35 Countries
Overall, 2024 was a big year for big fish. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) approved an impressive 471 conventional and fly tackle World Records from 35 countries—a fine demonstration of the global passion and enthusiasm for fishing. Among the 2024 records, I noted a couple interesting statistics and trends. There were 203 freshwater records vs. 268 saltwater, 142 new female record holders, and 70% of all record catches were released alive.
As I scanned through the photos of these impressive new world records, I found myself amazed at just how wild, beautiful and nearly alien some of these fish species look to me. Yes, I realize even though I’m a lifelong fisherman, all of my experience has been in North America. These fish inspire me to change that in my future fishing plans.
I suppose to some, these species aren’t a big deal, and maybe even taken for granted. But I hope not. I hope that by showcasing a handful of them here, maybe some anglers like me will be inspired to make one of these new species their quest—their bucket list fish.
1.) Snakehead Fishing in Thailand: Moriyuki Kinai’s World Record Catch
Yes, I have seen snakehead before in person, but never one colored quite like this—so much contrast between the black and white and gold highlights that it almost doesn’t look real. Its physical dimensions are pretty exciting too.
As reported by the IGFA, Moriyuki Kinai was fishing Khao Chuk Lake in Thailand on February 28, 2024, when he landed this impressive 97-centimeter snakehead. With this fish, Moriyuki has set the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species. Moriyuki used a crankbait to entice this massive snakehead. After an 8-minute fight, Moriyuki safely landed the fish, recorded the length on his official IGFA Measuring Device, and was able to release the fish safely.
2.) Giant Borneo Gourami: Pin’s Stunning 22-Pound Record from Indonesia
I remember we had a pet fish called a Gourami in a fish tank in our living room when I was a kid, but they were only a couple inches long. I assume they must be some sort of distant relatives, but by comparison, this world record specimen is mind blowing.
Here is the official description from the IGFA: On October 22, 2023, NG Yam Pin was fishing in Putussibau, Indonesia, when he landed this beautiful 10.21-kilogram (22-pound, 8-ounce) giant Borneo gourami to set the new IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species. Pin was working a crankbait when this colorful gourami struck, and after a quick fight, he was able to land, document, weigh-and-release the fish safely.
3.) Snubnose Pompano Caught Fly Fishing in Seychelles: Sherbovich’s Record-Breaking Fish
I have seen pompano before. But I couldn’t stop staring at this photo. Not only is the fish’s wide flank, colored in a gradient of pearl to gold to almost chartreuse, absolutely stunning, the water where they live looks like someplace I want to be.
As described by the IGFA, on December 17, 2023, Ilya Sherbovich was fishing Poivre Island in the Seychelles when he landed this beautiful 61-centimeter snubnose pompano to set the new IGFA All-Tackle Length Fly World Record for the species. Ilya’s record pompano fell for an Alphlexo crab and was landed after a 15-minute fight. After recording the measurements on his Official IGFA Measuring Device, he released the fish safely.
More Top Contenders: Sockeye Salmon and Milkfish
And just when I thought there couldn't be more or weirder record fish than those three, I realized there were a couple more I couldn't stop thinking about. I’d like to offer two runner ups.
Runner Up 1.) Sockeye Salmon World Record
Check out this Alaskan sockeye salmon caught by William Kneer. I live in North America so I'm not entirely unfamiliar with this species. But when these salmon morph into that spawning phase—humped back, hooked-nose, and wild colors— it’s hard to imagine a fish that looks like that exists naturally.
Actually, I covered this world record in detail in an earlier article if you’d like to learn more.
Runner Up 2.) Milkfish: The Most New Records in 2024
And finally, I noticed in the graphic from the IGFA that the milkfish set the most records in 2024 with a total of 8 new records. Of course I said to myself, what’s a milkfish? So, I looked up the records. It’s maybe not quite as visually stunning as these other contenders, but it is pretty sporty and cool looking.
Also worth noting, is that all eight of the new milkfish records seem to have been set by one man, Jan Forszpaniak. Forszpaniak is a renowned, world-class angler, with more than one hundred records across dozens of species to his name.
Here is what the IGFA said about the catch: On April 18, 2024, IGFA Representative Jan Forszpaniak landed a 9.07-kilogram (20-pound) milkfish while fishing off Christmas Island, Kiribati. This impressive catch set the IGFA Men’s 6-kg (12 lb) Tippet Class World Record for the species. After a 20-minute battle, Jan returned to shore to record the weight on his certified scale. Jan remarked that milkfish are formidable opponents, known for their endurance and resistance to tiring quickly compared to other species.