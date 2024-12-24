World Record Sockeye Salmon Caught on a Bass Lure? KVD Swim Jig Makes Unexpected History
As reported by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), on August 4, 2024, William Kneer IV found himself fishing in Alaska on the wild Kisaralik River when a world record sockeye salmon smashed his KVD Swim Jig.
For this author, who loves all species of fish, but has long been focused on tournament bass fishing, the photo of that amazing looking fish and that description stopped me in my tracks.
Sockeye Salmon: A Stunning and Powerful Opponent
First, the sockeye salmon is an incredibly striking and impressive looking fish, especially during the spawn when it takes on that distinctive rich red color over its entire body, but its head goes deep metallic green, looking almost like it came from a different fish. Then add in the high-humped back, hooked jaw and world record proportions of the fish in the picture, and I can’t help but stare.
Did You Say KVD Swim Jig?
Now go back to the end of that first sentence, “..smashed his KVD Swim Jig,” and you’re talking my language! I’ve caught quite a few fish on that exact bait, but they’ve all been largemouth and smallmouth bass—the species legendary tournament bass angler Kevin VanDam (KVD) is famous for, and surely what he had in mind when he designed these baits. But honestly, if you think about these swim jigs, they do a pretty believable impression of a small baitfish, frantically trying to get away without being detected by some top-line predator. While these fish aren’t generally known to prefer baitfish during the spawn, apparently something about this easy meal triggered this giant Alaskan salmon to give it a taste.
A Record-Breaking Catch in Alaska’s Wild Waters
Again, as reported by the IGFA, the fight was brief but intense, and when the fish came to hand, it measured an impressive 70 centimeters—enough to tie the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record. With a quick measure on his IGFA Measuring Device and practicing catch-and-release, Kneer made sure this salmon lived to swim another day while etching his name in the world record fishing books.
While I was unable to find any additional information about the angler or any quotes from him, I did find in the official IGFA listing, Kneer was using a Shimano Vanford reel on a Daiwa rod with 16 lbs. braid throwing a KVD Swim Jig. Plus, he practices catch-and-release? I know I’m speculating, but it sure feels like this might be a fellow bass angler.
Record Details
- Salmon, sockeye (Oncorhynchus nerka)
- Angler -William Kneer IV
- Length of Fish -70.00 cm (27.56 in)
- Location of Catch -Kisaralik River, Alaska, USA
- Date of Catch -04-Aug-2024
- Type of Rod- Daiwa
- Type of Reel -Vanford
- Type of Line -Braid
- Line Size -16 lbs
- Method of Catch -Casting
- Lure or Bait -KVD swimming jig
