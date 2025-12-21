How to Turn Finicky Winter Fish Into Biters
Open-water fish are often aggressive. I mean, pitch a worm under a dock on a summer day and just try not to catch a bluegill. But come winter, sometimes fish slam on the brakes as they approach your offering, give it a sniff and simply turn away. It can be frustrating! But here's how to turn finicky fish into ice fishing biters.
Why are fish lethargic in winter?
Fish are cold-blooded. So naturally, in winter, their metabolism slows down. Some fish, like largemouth and smallmouth bass and muskies feed much less frequently in winter and often eat smaller meals. However, species such as northern pike remain quite aggressive in winter.
But it's not just temperature. Sagging oxygen levels play a big part in a fish's aggression. Early in the season when the ice is thin and mostly devoid of snow cover, light continues to penetrate underwater, which allows plants to photosynthesize. This process gives off oxygen, which keeps fish active. As ice thickens and snow deepens, reduced light penetration prevents plans from photosynthesizing. This means no more oxygen production. Even worse, the decaying process consumes oxygen and gives off carbon dioxide. Less oxygen in the system makes fish sluggish and less apt to bite.
How to trigger strikes from finicky fish
Part of successfully triggering strikes is knowing a fish's situation. In effect, does a fish have enough oxygen to be active, or will it naturally be sluggish? Jig to lure in fish. When a fish appears, continue jigging at the same cadence (after all, it attracted the fish in the first place). Watch its reaction. If it strikes but misses, keep doing what you're doing. If it pauses and eyes the bait, slowly raise the bait away from the fish, still maintaining your jigging cadence. If the fish moves upward with the bait, it is likely aggressive. It may see the "meal" getting away and chase it down. Keep raising your bait slowly and jigging until the fish strikes or won't follow anymore.
What to do when fish won’t commit
If the fish won't chase your lure upward, come back down to it (keeping your jig above the fish, because fish look upward). Slow down the jigging cadence. Sometimes simply letting the rod quiver in your hand is all the movement you need. If the fish still won't hit, try holding the lure completely motionless. It helps to set the rod in a holder or across a bucket to do this.
If fish start to leave, cause a scene
If the fish starts to leave, I pull out all the stops. I drop the lure to the bottom and wiggle it around, trying to stir up a mud or dirt cloud. Fish make these clouds as they root for aquatic insects on the bottom, so this can incite a fish to bite. I wiggle the lure on the bottom, then lift it up and jig it, giving the fish a chance to catch it. Sometimes a fish circles back, sometimes not.
Downsize for cold-water appetites
Fish do tend to get lethargic in winter. Even bass, which have large mouths, tend to prefer smaller meals once the lakes cap over. If a fish won't hit your lure, try a smaller jig or go from a spoon to a slow-falling jig.
When all else fails deadsticking can save the day
Sometimes fish want the bait completely motionless. This is where a 1-2 punch works well. I'll pop two holes next to each other (assuming multiple lines are legal). I jig a spoon with a minnow head to lure in fish, but have a live minnow sitting motionless on a plain hook weighted with just a split shot in the second hole. Often the active jigging lures in curious fish, but the dead-sticked minnow seals the deal when fish just aren't aggressive.
What anglers need to know to trigger winter bites
- If a fish is looking but not biting:
- raise the bait while jigging to test aggression
- slow down movement before downsizing baits
- dropping the jig to the bottom and stirring sediment can trigger instinct strikes
- deadsticking a minnow on a line next to your jig can seal the deal
Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.