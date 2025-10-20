Think You’re a Walleye Expert? This 10-Question Walleye Quiz Leaves No Doubt
How Well Do You Know Walleye?
The wily walleye is one of North America's favorite gamefish. But how well do you know ol' marble eyes? Test your fishing knowledge with this 10-question quiz and prove that you’re a Walleye Wizard or find out that you’re just “Skunked Again.”
1. What is the largest walleye ever caught?
- A. 32 inches, 12 pounds, 4 oz.
- B. 34 inches, 14 pounds, 7 oz.
- C. 37 inches, 19 pounds, 0 oz.
- D. 41 inches, 25 pounds, 0 oz.
Answer: D.
Although the record has been disputed, both the International Game Fish Association and the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame recognize the 41-inch, 25-pound walleye caught by Mabry Harper as the world record. The fish was caught in Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee in 1960.
2. What makes a walleye's eyes glow?
- A. The Hakuna Matata
- B. The Tapetum Lucidum
- C. The Renal Papilla
- D. Night Vision Goggles
Answer: B.
The Tapetum Lucidum is a layer of reflective tissue behind the retina that reflects light back through the retina, giving photoreceptors another chance to gather light. Animals like deer, cats and walleyes all have this layer in their eyes.
3. How can you tell a walleye from the closely related sauger?
- A. A walleye has a white-tipped tail and no spots on its dorsal fin.
- B. Walleyes have more teeth but fewer dorsal rays than sauger.
- C. Sauger have different-shaped scales.
- D. Walleyes and sauger never live together.
Answer: A.
Walleyes have a white tip on the lower tail, while sauger do not. Although walleyes do have a black spot between the last couple spines of the dorsal fin, saugers have heavily spotted dorsal fins.
4. When you grab a walleye to unhook it, it will most likely:
- A. Regurgitate what it was feeding on.
- B. Flare its gills.
- C. Wrap around your arm.
- D. Change eye color.
Answer: A.
Most of the time, a walleye flares its gills open when you grab it.
5. How does a walleye usually bite and fight when hooked?
- A. A delicate peck followed by acrobatics.
- B. A sharp tap and jumps out of the water.
- C. Sucks in and spits out bait repeatedly.
- D. A sharp tap and head shake.
Answer: D.
Walleyes typically hit a lure with a sharp tap and are known for their head-shaking fight when hooked.
6. What's the maximum age a walleye can live?
- A. 10–15 years
- B. 15–20 years
- C. 25–30 years
- D. Not long where I fish!
Answer: C.
The oldest known walleye was 29 years old. But we might also accept D!
7. How many eggs can a trophy female walleye lay each year?
- A. 20,000
- B. 100,000
- C. 500,000
- D. 1 million
Answer: C.
While average-sized females generally lay 25,000 to 100,000 eggs, a trophy-sized walleye can lay 500,000 eggs annually.
8. Which is THE WORST condition for walleye fishing?
- A. Clear water, slight chop, daytime
- B. Dark water, calm, daytime
- C. Clear water, calm, daytime
- D. Clear water, calm, nighttime
Answer: C.
Walleyes prefer to feed in low-light conditions when they use their eyesight as an advantage over their prey. Reduced light penetration due to dark water color, low-light conditions or wave action help walleyes see better and feed more. When light penetrates on clear, calm days, walleye action is generally slower.
9. What is meant by the term "walleye chop?"
- A. Light waves that reduce light penetration and improve the bite
- B. The action of chopping off a walleye head
- C. A choice cut of fillet meat
- D. Big waves requiring the main motor
Answer: A.
A walleye chop consists of small or medium-sized waves that reduce light penetration but are small enough for easy navigation across the water.
10. Walleye meat is:
- A. White, firm, and flaky
- B. Pink, soft, and mushy
- C. White, soft, and mushy
- D. Pink, firm, and flaky
Answer: A.
Walleyes are prized for their white, firm and flaky meat that is equally good fried or baked.
Your Walleye IQ Score
- 10 correct: Walleye Wizard!
- 8–9 correct: You’re a keeper.
- 6–7 correct: You can probably get a fillet off that.
- 5 or fewer: Skunked again.
