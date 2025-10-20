Fishing

Think You’re a Walleye Expert? This 10-Question Walleye Quiz Leaves No Doubt

How much do you really know about your favorite gamefish? Take the quiz and find out.

Think you know walleye? Take this fun 10-question quiz to test your fishing knowledge and see if you’re a true walleye expert.
How Well Do You Know Walleye?

The wily walleye is one of North America's favorite gamefish. But how well do you know ol' marble eyes? Test your fishing knowledge with this 10-question quiz and prove that you’re a Walleye Wizard or find out that you’re just “Skunked Again.”

1. What is the largest walleye ever caught?

  • A. 32 inches, 12 pounds, 4 oz.
  • B. 34 inches, 14 pounds, 7 oz.
  • C. 37 inches, 19 pounds, 0 oz.
  • D. 41 inches, 25 pounds, 0 oz.

Answer: D.

Although the record has been disputed, both the International Game Fish Association and the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame recognize the 41-inch, 25-pound walleye caught by Mabry Harper as the world record. The fish was caught in Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee in 1960.

Marby Harper with her 1960, 25 pound, world record walleye
This is Marby Harper with her 1960, 25 pound, world record walleye. / IGFA | Marby Harper

2. What makes a walleye's eyes glow?

  • A. The Hakuna Matata
  • B. The Tapetum Lucidum
  • C. The Renal Papilla
  • D. Night Vision Goggles

Answer: B.

The Tapetum Lucidum is a layer of reflective tissue behind the retina that reflects light back through the retina, giving photoreceptors another chance to gather light. Animals like deer, cats and walleyes all have this layer in their eyes.

tapetum lucidum in a walleye eye
A layer of cells behind the retina called the tapetum lucidum causes a walleye's eyes to glow and gives it better night vision. / Joe Shead

3. How can you tell a walleye from the closely related sauger?

  • A. A walleye has a white-tipped tail and no spots on its dorsal fin.
  • B. Walleyes have more teeth but fewer dorsal rays than sauger.
  • C. Sauger have different-shaped scales.
  • D. Walleyes and sauger never live together.

Answer: A.

Walleyes have a white tip on the lower tail, while sauger do not. Although walleyes do have a black spot between the last couple spines of the dorsal fin, saugers have heavily spotted dorsal fins.

Close up of an angler holding a large walleye.
Walleye are different than sauger and can be positively identified by the white tip on the bottom corner of their tail and a lack of spots on their dorsal fin. / Church Tackle

4. When you grab a walleye to unhook it, it will most likely:

  • A. Regurgitate what it was feeding on.
  • B. Flare its gills.
  • C. Wrap around your arm.
  • D. Change eye color.

Answer: A.

Most of the time, a walleye flares its gills open when you grab it.

a walleye flaring its gills
A walleye often flares its gills when you grip it. / Joe Shead

5. How does a walleye usually bite and fight when hooked?

  • A. A delicate peck followed by acrobatics.
  • B. A sharp tap and jumps out of the water.
  • C. Sucks in and spits out bait repeatedly.
  • D. A sharp tap and head shake.

Answer: D.

Walleyes typically hit a lure with a sharp tap and are known for their head-shaking fight when hooked.

An angler reeling in a walleye with another angler ready to net it.
You'll usually feel a series of head-shakes when reeling in a walleye. / Church Tackle

6. What's the maximum age a walleye can live?

  • A. 10–15 years
  • B. 15–20 years
  • C. 25–30 years
  • D. Not long where I fish!

Answer: C.

The oldest known walleye was 29 years old. But we might also accept D!

Walleye anglers netting a walleye from their boat.
While most walleye average a lifespan between 10 and 20 years, the oldest has been identified at 29 years old. / Church Tackle

7. How many eggs can a trophy female walleye lay each year?

  • A. 20,000
  • B. 100,000
  • C. 500,000
  • D. 1 million

Answer: C.

While average-sized females generally lay 25,000 to 100,000 eggs, a trophy-sized walleye can lay 500,000 eggs annually.

a large female walleye can lay a half-million eggs
Although an average-sized female may lay 25,000 to 100,000 eggs, a trophy-sized female can lay up to a half-million eggs! / Joe Shead

8. Which is THE WORST condition for walleye fishing?

  • A. Clear water, slight chop, daytime
  • B. Dark water, calm, daytime
  • C. Clear water, calm, daytime
  • D. Clear water, calm, nighttime

Answer: C.

Walleyes prefer to feed in low-light conditions when they use their eyesight as an advantage over their prey. Reduced light penetration due to dark water color, low-light conditions or wave action help walleyes see better and feed more. When light penetrates on clear, calm days, walleye action is generally slower.

a walleye caught during low-light conditions
Although the water here is glass calm, the setting sun makes for low-light conditions that trigger walleye activity. / Joe Shead

9. What is meant by the term "walleye chop?"

  • A. Light waves that reduce light penetration and improve the bite
  • B. The action of chopping off a walleye head
  • C. A choice cut of fillet meat
  • D. Big waves requiring the main motor

Answer: A.

A walleye chop consists of small or medium-sized waves that reduce light penetration but are small enough for easy navigation across the water.

A happy anglers trolling a spinner rig for walleyes with a beautiful rainbow in the background.
Walleye anglers call small waves a "walleye chop." The waves reduce light penetration, giving walleyes a sight advantage over their prey. / Joe Shead

10. Walleye meat is:

  • A. White, firm, and flaky
  • B. Pink, soft, and mushy
  • C. White, soft, and mushy
  • D. Pink, firm, and flaky

Answer: A.

Walleyes are prized for their white, firm and flaky meat that is equally good fried or baked.

Closeup of flaky white breaded fish fillets.
Walleye are well-known as one of the best eating freshwater fish. / 371583970 | Hanna Ferents | Dreamstime.com

Your Walleye IQ Score

  • 10 correct: Walleye Wizard!
  • 8–9 correct: You’re a keeper.
  • 6–7 correct: You can probably get a fillet off that.
  • 5 or fewer: Skunked again.
Closeup of an angler holding a big walleye he just caught.
Are you a walleye wizard? / Church Tackle

Study Guide: Walleye Quiz Q&A

Q1. What is the largest walleye ever caught?

Mabry Harper caught a 41-inch, 25-pound walleye in 1960 on Old Hickory Lake, Tennessee. It’s recognized as the world record by both the IGFA and the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.

Q2. What makes a walleye’s eyes glow?

A reflective layer behind the retina called the tapetum lucidum bounces light back through the eye, improving the fish’s night vision and giving it that glow.

Q3. How can you tell a walleye from a sauger?

Walleyes have a white-tipped lower tail fin and no spots on their dorsal fin. Saugers lack the white tail tip and have heavily spotted dorsal fins.

Q4. When you grab a walleye to unhook it, what does it usually do?

It flares its gills immediately as a natural defensive reaction.

Q5. How does a walleye usually bite and fight when hooked?

They hit with a sharp tap and are known for their distinctive head-shaking fight with almost no aerial leaps.

Q6. What’s the maximum age a walleye can live?

The oldest confirmed walleye was 29 years old.

Q7. How many eggs can a trophy female walleye lay in one season?

A large trophy-sized female can produce up to 500,000 eggs each spring. Average walleye lay between 25,000 and 100,000.

Q8. What’s the worst condition for walleye fishing?

Calm, clear water in bright sunlight is the worst. High light penetration makes walleyes less active and harder to catch.

Q9. What does “walleye chop” mean?

It refers to light to moderate waves that break up light penetration and make walleyes more aggressive feeders.

Q10. What is the texture of walleye meat?

Walleye fillets are white, firm, and flaky and well-known as one of the most prized eating freshwater fish.

Published
Joe Shead
JOE SHEAD

Joe Shead is an accomplished outdoor writer, hunter, fishing guide and multi-species angler from Minnesota who will fish for anything, even if it won’t bite. Check out more of his work at goshedhunting.com and superiorexperiencecharters.com.

