10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Love Fishing Camping & the Outdoors 2025
Do you know a mom who loves fishing, camping and the outdoors? Do you know what you should get her for Mother’s Day? No?
I have good news for you! My wife (the mother of our daughter) and I, just got back from a cross-country road trip that gave us a unique opportunity to test a bunch of new fishing, camping and outdoor lifestyle gear. Following is a list of all the things my wife Julie loved. I think the fishing, camping, outdoor mom in your life might like them too.
Here are our Top 10, tested, proven and loved gifts for mom.
1.) Bajio Fishing Snipes Sunglasses: Stylish, Clear Vision for Fishing Moms
Price: $209-259
Why it’s Great: Bajio has a wide range of super cool styles for women, all with shockingly clear lenses and great, high-end quality. Good glasses can make a great day outside even better.
My Detailed Review: My wife has a strong preference for wire-frame style sunglasses. No problem. Bajio has several options including the Bajio Snipes model which comes in a light blue matte finish.
Julie says, “They are incredibly light feeling. I didn’t have a weight pushing on the bridge of my nose or tops of my ears like I’ve had with some glasses in the past. They’re beautiful to look at, but they’re also beautiful to look through. The lenses are very clear without distortion and they protect my eyes from the sun.”
Plan B -The Bajio Annette: While Julie always chooses wire-frame glasses, sometimes there may be better options for fishing. So for the moms who take their fishing more seriously than my wife does, here’s another great option from Bajio, the Annette full wrap sunglasses. This model features keeper holes, wide temples for sun blocking, ergonomic rubber nose pads and temple tips to keep mom’s eyes feeling good and vision clear all day long.
2.) Citizen Promaster Dive Watch: Waterproof, Stylish and On Time
Price: $281.25 Mother's Day Sale (Reg.$375)
Why It’s Great: It’s a great looking, sporty, waterproof watch. It’s sun ray-textured, blue dial features oversized hands and markers that glow-in-the-dark and make it easy to read in any conditions. And it includes Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology which is powered by light and never needs a battery.
Julie says, “I love my Citizen Promaster Dive watch! First, it’s blue. Anyone who knows me, understands how important that is. But also, it’s waterproof, so I didn’t worry at all about getting it wet when we were kayaking. The face is a perfect size to look small and feminine but also plenty big to look sporty and be easy to read. And the face glows in the dark. And the little dive tank case it comes in is so fun!”
3.) All Trails App and Campfire Skewers: Adventure Meets S’Mores
Price: $35.99 and $10
Why it’s Great: AllTrails is the world’s most popular and trusted platform for outdoor exploration.Their app connects people to the outdoors, helping them discover new places, and elevating their experiences on the trail. Wherever you are or wherever you plan to go, AllTrails can quickly and easily provide all the info you need to find the best places to get outside.
Plus, the Campfire Skewers they sell in their Gear Shop are perfection!
My Detailed Review: This app makes it incredibly easy to find a trail to explore near almost anywhere. And, it’s super handy for planning a trip. Just look up trails wherever you’re going. The interface is easy to understand, they have a gigantic database of trails, and it’s packed with different ways to sort through all of your options. I wish they had a dedicated fishing search option, but if you use the lakes and/or paddle sport filters it will get you in the right area for fishing opportunities.
As for the Campfire Skewers, they’re stainless steel and telescope from 12” to 32”. Julie fell in love with the skewers.
Julie says, “They’re light weight but really well made. They’re perfect for marshmallows, even the super big size marshmallows. And because they’re telescopic, your hand stays far from the fire, but then they’re very easy to store. Oh, and they cleaned up very easily.”
4.) FXR Women's Pilot UPF Shirt: Sun Protection Plus Outdoor Style
Price: $49.99
Why it’s Great: This fashionable, sporty FXR Pilot UPF Sun Shirt looks great, and FXR’s Sunshield™ technology provides UPF, UVA and UVB protection.
My Detailed Review: I'll just let Julie tell you about it.
Julie says, “Because it’s a 1/4-zip style sun shirt with no hood, I’m able to put it on over my long hair and not have to keep it stuffed inside of a hood. It’s made of really comfortable fabric and it protects me from the sun. And did I mention it’s blue? Love it! And FXR has a a light blue UPF Lotus Hat that looks great with it!”
5.) HUK Rogue Boots: Comfort and Grip for Rainy Days
Price: $50
Why it’s Great: Like the best foul weather gear, these HUK Rogue Boots are designed to help you make the best of a bad day. These slip-on boots are made from incredibly durable neoprene rubber that’s built to last. And the tread has been carefully designed to provide the best possible grip in wet conditions.
My Detailed Review: I own quite a few pieces of HUK gear and everything has performed well above what anyone could expect. Their stuff is always cool looking and well made.
Julie says, “First, they are so cute! I love the stormy, mottled blue colors. They slip on easily and they are quite comfortable.”
6.) Sonos Ace Headphones: The Gift of Peace and Quiet
Price: $349
Why it’s Great: The high quality of these headphones is obvious as soon as you touch them. But the real quality is in their performance—very comfortable fit and amazing sound that makes listening to music a fully immersive experience.
My Detailed Review: Each of us has a pair of Sonos Ace Headphones. While we love the sounds of the outdoors, and we love each other very much, over the course of almost two weeks in an RV together, these headphones provided a nice little escape and easily created the feeling of a little temporary space of your own.
Julie says, "They sound beautiful! You can tune out everything else around you. I wore them in a laundromat and couldn’t hear the machines at all—just my favorite songs.”
7.) YETI Trailhead Camp Chair: Rugged Relaxation by the Campfire
Price: $300
Why it’s Great: YETI always makes well-designed, well-made products that always make some aspect of being outdoors a little better. The Trailhead chair does not disappoint. This is a super portable outdoor chair that sets up quickly and supports up to 500 pounds. Wow!
My Detailed Review: As a big guy who loves being outdoors, I’ve always struggled with outdoor lawn chairs. My fear that a poorly-made chair might collapse at any second (believe me, it happens), never allows me to fully relax. And even if it doesn’t break outright, the feet always stab into the soft ground and once again, big guy on the ground. The YETI Trailhead Camp Chair couldn’t be more different. The folding design is very clever and sets up easy. It feels incredibly strong and it’s genuinely comfortable. Where has this chair been all my life?
Julie says, “It’s easy to fold and carry. It’s easy to set up. And it feels incredibly sturdy. It has big, flat feet that aren’t going to poke into the ground and it isn’t going to tip over. It’s a very comfortable chair to pull up by the fire with my AllTrails marshmallow stick I mentioned earlier.”
8.) JetBoil Genesis Basecamp Stove: Cook Like a Pro Anywhere You Go
Price: $399
Why it’s Great: The award-winning Genesis Basecamp System is the ultimate all-in-one backcountry cooking system, stowing neatly into itself and fitting snugly among your gear.
My Detailed Review: This is one clever piece of camping kit. Everything folds together in a neat, portable package and unpacks to reveal a cooking system that makes it possible to cook just about anything you’d like, even if you’re hundreds of miles away from the nearest kitchen.
Julie says, “Oh my goodness, that stove is so versatile! First, it packs up so compact and organized with all the pieces together in one place. It sets up quickly. Just connect the fuel can and you’re ready to go. The starter worked on the first click every time. And I was able to dial the flame up so that I boiled water in a heartbeat, but I could also just as easily dial it down to a nice simmer. I made everything from steaks, to grilled onions, to tacos, to rice krispie treats. I loved how it allowed me to cook any meal I wanted, not just boil water for Raman noodles.”
9.) Sony ZV-E10 II Camera: Capture Memories in Stunning Detail
Price: $998
Why it’s Great: This is the ultimate versatile camera for the mom who loves to capture fishing moments as much as she loves catching fish. Match it with a lens that suits her style best and she’ll be documenting everything from amazing selfies to stunning cinema at a level she never thought possible.
My Detailed Review: No this isn’t a cheap camera, this is a really good camera. But relative to everything you get for the money, it’s a pretty solid deal. The Sony ZV-E10 II is an upgrade from the original EV-10 with improved features to maximize content creation. This has a 26MP APS-C sensor for faster performance and super sharp images in a fairly compact camera. The fully articulating LCD touchscreen and built in 3-capsule directional microphone keep you fully in charge whether you’re behind the camera or in front of it.
Julie says, “While Kurt used the Sony a1 for most of our trip, this was the camera I used. It was really easy to figure out the settings and light and easy to carry. And the microphone windscreen makes it look like the camera is wearing a crazy little toupee. Adorable!”
10.) Old Town Sportsman 120 PDL: The Ultimate Fishing Kayak for Moms
Price: $3499
Why it’s Great: The Old Town Sportsman 120 has long been their best selling kayak for good reason, but the list of well-thought-out updates on the newly-designed 2025 model is staggering. The flexibility, rig-ability and fish-ability is off the charts.
My Detailed Review: We’ve had several Old Town kayaks we’ve loved, but this new Sportsman 120 PDL is special. The main thing for me is how great this boat feels as a fishing platform. The tracks running virtually bow to stern on both sides of the boat allow instant rigging flexibility like never before. And now with horizontal rod storage inside the boat, it’s a totally upgraded fishing experience.
Julie says, “The kayak was so much fun! I love pedaling a kayak. Obviously, it’s great way to exercise, but there’s something about being in a kayak without any sort of motor or noise, that really connects me with the water and with nature. I get such a peaceful feeling of one-ness .”