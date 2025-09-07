Fishing

A Great Match, or Too Much? Simms-Grateful Dead Fly Fishing Gear.

Simms adds groove and color to their fly fishing gear by teaming up with the Grateful Dead.

Ken Baldwin

Flying your colors.
Flying your colors. / Photo provided by Simms

I'm seeing it more and more. Fly gear inspired by the NFL, MLB, college football, music, and musicians. Is this a good thing, or pure capitalism in bad taste?

Go Dawgs

I'm guilty of it. I'm a University of Washington Alum. The "UDub" colors are purple and gold. I have a purple Loop fly reel and a purple pocket knife, and I'll soon be the owner of a purple Yeti coffee mug. It's college football season, and you can bet I'll be sportin' them on the river.

The Grateful Dead, Meet Simms.

Simms has come out with Grateful Dead-themed gear. The concept isn't new. Abel fly reels have Johnny Cash, AC/DC, and Drake fly reels; The Johnny Cash Abel reel is one I'd be happy to own. Ross Reels collaborated with Coors Light. And now Simms is tuning into the Grateful Dead vibe and blending the Dead's iconic logos onto Simms gear.

Why Not

What the Grateful Dead preached can be found in fly fishing. A common community, culture, exploration, being in the moment, spontaneity, improvisation, and enjoyment. That embodies the Grateful Dead's music, and it is what I am after when I fly fish. It makes complete sense to me that a fly fishing brand would want to be associated with that.

It Works

I've checked out some of the gear, and it looks good, especially if you are a Deadhead. The hoodie is my favorite in the Simms lineup.

A product photo of the Simms Grateful Dead hoodie
You don't have to be a Deadhead to recognize this as a good looking hoodie. / Photo provided by Simms

A Match

Personally, I'm not a Deadhead. I appreciate the music, but I don't seek it out. I do like this merging of music and fly fishing, though, and I agree with Simms that the culture of the Grateful Dead is in line with the culture of fly fishing. I don't have to like the music to like the message.

It's Not That Serious

Fly fishing gear isn’t just about function; and fly fishing isn’t only about catching fish. If I find a piece of technical clothing with a big purple-and-gold Washington Husky ‘W,’ I’m wearing it. So why not music and bands too—especially one as iconic as the Grateful Dead?

Cheers

Here’s to the Deadheads keeping the music alive, to Simms for adding some groove to their gear, to fly fishing—because it’s fly fishing—and to the time on the water that binds it all together. KB

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" –Flip Pallot

