AI Fishing Day vs. a Bass Pro and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most popular fishing stories of the week. Can AI plan a great day of fishing; MX star Malcolm Stewart has launched a fishing clothing brand; and a fly angler parasite in the Northeast.

1.) I Let AI Plan My Fishing Day—Then Tested It With a Bass Pro

I let an AI-powered fishing app plan my entire day on unfamiliar Florida water, then tested that plan on the water with a veteran bass pro. The results were surprisingly close. | Kurt Mazurek

I reviewed the onWater fishing app earlier this year, and remember being impressed by the depth of information available—detailed maps, weather forecasts, launch sites, and a truly smart fishing journal. Now onWater has added a new AI (Angler Intelligence) feature designed to use all that data and more to answer any of your fishing questions. It sounded like having 24/7 access to the world’s most-experienced, multi-species, local-to-everywhere, fishing guide, who is always 100% honest.



I wanted to see for myself how close this AI app could come to thinking like a seasoned angler.



So I let the AI plan my fishing day—then tested it on the water with a bass pro.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Why a Motocross Star Launching a Fishing Brand Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Motocross and fishing may not seem connected—until you hear Malcolm Stewart’s story. | Rivell | FXR

It doesn’t initially feel likely that fishing and motocross share many participants or fans, but at their core, they’re built on a similar foundation. Yes, motocross is very physical while fishing is more cerebral, but neither is a team sport.



While pro MX riders and pro anglers do have “teammates” in the form of shared sponsors, success, or failure, is 100 percent the result of each competitor’s preparation, focus, instincts and execution. That individualistic mindset common to both sports makes the launch of Rivell Fishing by one of motocross’ biggest stars, Malcolm Stewart, seem like a natural.

From 2011 Rookie of the Year, to 2016 AMA Supercross 250 Champion, to 2025 Tampa 450 Supercross Main Event winner, Stewart has been performing under pressure for years. But away from the track, he finds calm and balance through fishing. As Stewart puts it, “Fishing has been part of my life since day one. It’s always been something I’ve gone back to away from racing.”…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Wadeable White Sandy Flats, Crystal Clear Water, Cruising Striped Bass. A Fly Angler's Paradise in the North East

The ending of a very good day. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Twenty years ago, I was fishing a steelhead river on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. At the end of the day, in a gravel parking lot, I got to talking with an angler visiting from the East Coast. I told him of my love of fly fishing for striped bass, and he shared with me how he was going to fish for them in Massachusetts in a few months.



He described wading hip-deep through white-sand flats that stretched for miles. Crystal-clear water. Sight fishing to cruising fish, and not a lot of fishing pressure. He described it as like the Caribbean, minus the coral and palm trees.



I remember thinking, in the United States, in the Northeast—big, Caribbean-looking flats where you can wade and fly fish for cruising striped bass… miles of it? No way. If a place like that existed, I'd know about it. especially here in the U.S…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

