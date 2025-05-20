At Costco, Orvis lightweight fly fishing tech shirt for an amazingly low price.
I scored big this last weekend at Costco. I found an Orvis short-sleeved fishing/casual shirt for 14.99. Let me write that again, 14.99. These aren't knockoffs, seconds, or low-quality shirts. These are the real deal, and let me emphasize the word "DEAL."
Fly Fishing Clothes at Costco?
This isn't the first time I've found quality outdoor clothing at Costco. It happens often enough that I'll go shopping there with my wife at least once a month. She goes weekly, but that is too high a hill for me to climb. Once a month, though, knowing that I can find Eddie Bauer, Banana Republic, Woolrich, Columbia, North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Pendleton, and Carhartt is enough of a treasure hunt to make spending a weekend afternoon at Costco doable.
A Versatile Shirt
The Orvis shirt I found this past weekend is dressy enough to wear to a casual restaurant and light and comfortable enough to be worn for hot-weather fishing.
It also has something I wish all my shirts came with: a hidden sunglasses cleaner in the hem. Come on! For 14.99, you can't beat that.
I did a deep dive on the Orvis website and found similar shirts priced from 69.99 to 98.00.
Walk the Walk
Last year, at Costco, I bought this same shirt in light green. I've worn it fishing on extremely hot days, but mostly, it's the shirt I throw on when my wife wants me to look decent for a casual dinner at a restaurant. Summers here in Charleston can be brutal, and this shirt is perfect for doing double duty.
Know Before You Go
Be careful, you can't say you weren't warned.
I'll Keep You Posted
Keep coming back, and I'll keep you posted on more outdoor and fly fishing "finds" at Costco or wherever I come across them. KB