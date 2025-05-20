Fishing

At Costco, Orvis lightweight fly fishing tech shirt for an amazingly low price.

It happens a couple of times a year: I find popular outdoor clothing at Costco for a ridiculously low price.

Ken Baldwin

Finding Orvis shirts for 14.99 at Costco is treasure hunting.
Finding Orvis shirts for 14.99 at Costco is treasure hunting. / photo by Mona Balooch

I scored big this last weekend at Costco. I found an Orvis short-sleeved fishing/casual shirt for 14.99. Let me write that again, 14.99. These aren't knockoffs, seconds, or low-quality shirts. These are the real deal, and let me emphasize the word "DEAL."

Fly Fishing Clothes at Costco?

This isn't the first time I've found quality outdoor clothing at Costco. It happens often enough that I'll go shopping there with my wife at least once a month. She goes weekly, but that is too high a hill for me to climb. Once a month, though, knowing that I can find Eddie Bauer, Banana Republic, Woolrich, Columbia, North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Pendleton, and Carhartt is enough of a treasure hunt to make spending a weekend afternoon at Costco doable.

A table full of Orvis shirts at Costco with the price sign reading 14.99
Get one in every color. / photo by Mona Balooch

A Versatile Shirt

The Orvis shirt I found this past weekend is dressy enough to wear to a casual restaurant and light and comfortable enough to be worn for hot-weather fishing.

It also has something I wish all my shirts came with: a hidden sunglasses cleaner in the hem. Come on! For 14.99, you can't beat that.

I did a deep dive on the Orvis website and found similar shirts priced from 69.99 to 98.00.

An Orvis fly fishing shirt purchased from Costco.
Too much style, #SaveSomeForTheRestOfUs / photo by Ken Baldwin

Walk the Walk

Last year, at Costco, I bought this same shirt in light green. I've worn it fishing on extremely hot days, but mostly, it's the shirt I throw on when my wife wants me to look decent for a casual dinner at a restaurant. Summers here in Charleston can be brutal, and this shirt is perfect for doing double duty.

Know Before You Go

Be careful, you can't say you weren't warned.

I'll Keep You Posted

Keep coming back, and I'll keep you posted on more outdoor and fly fishing "finds" at Costco or wherever I come across them. KB

Home/Gear Reviews