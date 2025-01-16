Right Now an Orvis Thick and Warm Flannel Shirt at Costco for Crazy Low Price.
Shopping at Costco for men's clothing is becoming a thing. So much so that even the Wall Street Journal is writing about how men are finding great deals on good clothing at the large warehouse store. I've been buying clothes at Costco for years because I'm always finding deals on name brand outdoor clothing at a fraction of regular retail prices.
Discovering Men’s Clothing Deals I Didn’t Expect at Costco
My wife asked me to go shopping with her at Costco. I don’t like to shop, there are so many other places I'd rather be than in a warehouse under fluorescent lights. She knows this, so when she asked I figured it was probably important. I gave in, sometimes you gotta listen to the wife.
While wandering around Costco, I found myself in the men’s clothing section and noticed some good-looking shirts and pants I’d actually wear—at crazy-low prices. I was intrigued. Then it happened.
Costco Carries Orvis Fly Fishing Shirts!
I came across a table of Orvis fly fishing shirts for $14.99, and it stopped me in my tracks. At first, I was confused: "Orvis? Costco?" Then I became skeptical: "No way this shirt is the real deal—not for $14.99." But it was. The shirt was short-sleeved, had a sunglass cleaning cloth stitched inside, and was made of lightweight, breathable material. I live in Charleston, SC, where the summer heat is brutal. These shirts were perfect for fishing or just kicking around. I bought six of them—two in each color. To this day, every time I put one on, I chuckle to myself like I got away with something.
At Costco Now - An Orvis Flannel Shirt
Yesterday at Costco, I found a Orvis flannel shirt for $16.99. A thick, soft, outdoorsy shirt perfect for winter. They didn't have my size so I'll go back next week to see if the shirt has been restocked. Costco is selling them in three colors.
Costco Is One Big Treasure Hunt
Shopping for men’s outdoor clothing at Costco feels like treasure hunting. Over the years, I’ve come across products from Eddie Bauer, Banana Republic, Woolrich, Columbia, The North Face, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Pendleton, and Carhartt.
I still don’t like to shop, but I’ll go to Costco with my wife now—no arguments. I don't always come back with great finds, but at worse I'll pick up their famous rotisserie chicken—that feels like a break-even. KB
