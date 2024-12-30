Fishing

Bass Fishing Best of 2024 List: Soft Plastic Baits - Favorites After a Year of Testing

I try a lot of bass fishing gear over the course of a year, and I always end up with a few absolute favorites. It’s been an exceptional year for new baits. This list highlights the best of the best.

A showcase of the best soft plastic baits for bass fishing in 2024: Jackall DriftFry Mellow, Rapala Freeloader, Berkley Drip Minnow, CPF Thumper Pro, and Rapala Cleanup Craw.
Jackall DriftFry

A collection of Jackall DriftFry lures showing off their range of realistic, bass catching colors.
The Jackall DriftFry's built in lip sets it apart from other soft plastic bass baits. That lip causes a rocking, twisting, swimming action bass can't resist. / Jackall

Why it’s Great: In a year with a lot of new contenders in the hover/strolling, forward facing sonar, minnow imitating soft bait category, the Jackall DriftFry is truly unique. But, I wouldn’t expect anything but groundbreaking and original from Jackall. The DriftFry’s built in lip gives it a rolling, twisting, slow forward moving action bass love.

My Detailed Review: As soon as you see the Jackall DriftFry, you can’t help but think that built-in-lip makes perfect sense. And then you see angler, Kyoya Fujita, dominate the Bassmaster Elite Series at Toledo Bend with it and you know this is something special. That unique lip design causes a rocking, twisting, swimming action bass can't resist. This versatile lure can be used as a trailer for bladed jigs, spinnerbaits, umbrella rigs, and more, but it was designed for fishing the mid-strolling technique to target bigger bass. Available in 4” and 5.2” models, with beautiful realistic color options, detailed scales, and molded gill plates, this lure is going to finesse a lot of bass into biting.

Rapala Crush City Freeloader

A package of Crush City Freeloader lures with two of the soft plastic bass lures out of the package in the foreground
The Crush City Freeloader was found to work exceptionally well for mid-strolling techniques, but it was actually designed as a bladed jig trailer where it works just as well. / Rapala

Why it’s Great: There will be those who question why I’m featuring the Freeloader over the Mooch Minnow. For me, the Freeloader is the bait I got to spend all year fishing and fall in love with. It’s just a great, subtle, versatile, finesse bait. It has become my go-to bladed-jig trailer.

My Detailed Review: I got to speak with Dan Quinn, who was very involved in the development of the Crush City Freeloader. He explained, “We designed it as a trailer for a chatter bait or spinner bait or things like that. But then this new technique of just rigging it on a on a jig head has taken the world by storm.”

“One of the cool features about this bait, is having a straight tail. The straight tail means that it doesn’t keel the bait, so it enhances the action and the hunting nature of the bait’s movement. If it had a more traditional tail on it, that would keel it (keep it running in a predictable, straight path).”

“I can tell you, fish have a really hard time, not biting it,” said Quinn.

I can tell you, I’ve personally confirmed everything Dan said.

Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow

Closeup image of a Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow rigged on a jig head held by an angler, showing off the unique drip tail
The Berkley Drip Minnow's unique tail design creates a subtle, seductive, random movement that triggers bass. / Berkley

Why it’s Great: Designed in Berkley’s legendary lab and rigorously tested by the sport’s top pros, you know this bait is going to convince even the most cautious bass to bite. And it’s yet another unique take on how to make a finesse bait move in a convincing way. You need to see the action of that tail!

My Detailed Review: The Berkley Drip Minnow’s unique, little blob of a "drip" tail creates random, subtle movements in response to the rod shaking, making it perfect for a variety of finesse fishing techniques. Whether fished on a drop shot, shaken on a jighead for forward facing sonar fish, or even as a chatter bait trailer, this innovative new soft bait does its all.

The Drip Minnow is available in 14 ultra-realistic color options to match any hatch. Available in 3", 4", and 5" sizes

CPF Lures 7” Thumper Pro

The author standing on the edge of a lake with a big largemouth bass caught on the CPF Lures Thumper Pro
A new take on the old speed worm, the CPF Lures Thumper is the result of tons of designing, engineering and testing. The result of fishing it is shown in this photo. / Kurt Mazurek

Why it’s Great: Simple and effective, are about the best traits you can ask for in a bass bait. These Thumper Worms are obviously based on an old, proven favorite design, the speed worm, but all of the specific detail of this bait have been well sorted. I can tell you, this worm will fool a lot of fish living in shallow weed flats.

My Detailed Review: The Thumper Pro Magnum Speed Worm from CPF Lures is a can’t miss. They’re super easy to fish and big bass eat them everywhere they live. While it looks like a fairly simple worm, CPF Lures put a ton of designing, engineering and testing into these baits until they were absolutely perfect. They’re made from a proprietary blend soft plastic with incredible durability and action, causing the tail to “thump” both subtly and dramatically at the same time, and catch bass after bass without tearing.

Rapala Crush City Cleanup Craw

An angler on the water holding a big largemouth bass. The photo is close up on the Cleanup Craw lure hooked in its lip
The Crush City Cleanup Craw's meaty, scooped, claw shape produces a very consistent, tight-kicking action that just looks better than other craws. / Rapala

Why it’s Great: As someone who has used a lot of different craw models over the years, this one really ticks all the boxes for me. And because I know it’s hard to imagine how a bait actually moves in the water, I recommend you take a look at the short attached video. The way this thing looks underwater will definitely catch fishermen and fish.

My Detailed Review: The Crush City Freeloader and Mooch Minnow have stolen all the bass fishing headlines, but don’t sleep on this amazing new craw bait design, especially when you’re not scoping fish. Yes, it’s true…sometimes anglers catch bass they’re not looking at on a screen.

Like all CrushCity™ baits, the Cleanup Craw™ comes from the mind of incredibly successful bass pro, Jacob Wheeler. At 3.5 inches long, the Cleanup Craw™ is the ultimate bass snack. The sort of meaty, scooped, claw shape provides a very consistent, tight-kicking action. And the unique, forward-facing legs along the sides of the bait, provide subtle, secondary action with the slightest movement. Plus, the back ribs allow the angler to skin hook the point in those ribs, but after a fish or two, skin hook into the body of the bait to maximize usage, getting a couple more fish out of every bait.

