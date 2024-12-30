Bass Fishing Best of 2024 List: Soft Plastic Baits - Favorites After a Year of Testing
Jackall DriftFry
Why it’s Great: In a year with a lot of new contenders in the hover/strolling, forward facing sonar, minnow imitating soft bait category, the Jackall DriftFry is truly unique. But, I wouldn’t expect anything but groundbreaking and original from Jackall. The DriftFry’s built in lip gives it a rolling, twisting, slow forward moving action bass love.
My Detailed Review: As soon as you see the Jackall DriftFry, you can’t help but think that built-in-lip makes perfect sense. And then you see angler, Kyoya Fujita, dominate the Bassmaster Elite Series at Toledo Bend with it and you know this is something special. That unique lip design causes a rocking, twisting, swimming action bass can't resist. This versatile lure can be used as a trailer for bladed jigs, spinnerbaits, umbrella rigs, and more, but it was designed for fishing the mid-strolling technique to target bigger bass. Available in 4” and 5.2” models, with beautiful realistic color options, detailed scales, and molded gill plates, this lure is going to finesse a lot of bass into biting.
Rapala Crush City Freeloader
Why it’s Great: There will be those who question why I’m featuring the Freeloader over the Mooch Minnow. For me, the Freeloader is the bait I got to spend all year fishing and fall in love with. It’s just a great, subtle, versatile, finesse bait. It has become my go-to bladed-jig trailer.
My Detailed Review: I got to speak with Dan Quinn, who was very involved in the development of the Crush City Freeloader. He explained, “We designed it as a trailer for a chatter bait or spinner bait or things like that. But then this new technique of just rigging it on a on a jig head has taken the world by storm.”
“One of the cool features about this bait, is having a straight tail. The straight tail means that it doesn’t keel the bait, so it enhances the action and the hunting nature of the bait’s movement. If it had a more traditional tail on it, that would keel it (keep it running in a predictable, straight path).”
“I can tell you, fish have a really hard time, not biting it,” said Quinn.
I can tell you, I’ve personally confirmed everything Dan said.
Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow
Why it’s Great: Designed in Berkley’s legendary lab and rigorously tested by the sport’s top pros, you know this bait is going to convince even the most cautious bass to bite. And it’s yet another unique take on how to make a finesse bait move in a convincing way. You need to see the action of that tail!
My Detailed Review: The Berkley Drip Minnow’s unique, little blob of a "drip" tail creates random, subtle movements in response to the rod shaking, making it perfect for a variety of finesse fishing techniques. Whether fished on a drop shot, shaken on a jighead for forward facing sonar fish, or even as a chatter bait trailer, this innovative new soft bait does its all.
The Drip Minnow is available in 14 ultra-realistic color options to match any hatch. Available in 3", 4", and 5" sizes
CPF Lures 7” Thumper Pro
Why it’s Great: Simple and effective, are about the best traits you can ask for in a bass bait. These Thumper Worms are obviously based on an old, proven favorite design, the speed worm, but all of the specific detail of this bait have been well sorted. I can tell you, this worm will fool a lot of fish living in shallow weed flats.
My Detailed Review: The Thumper Pro Magnum Speed Worm from CPF Lures is a can’t miss. They’re super easy to fish and big bass eat them everywhere they live. While it looks like a fairly simple worm, CPF Lures put a ton of designing, engineering and testing into these baits until they were absolutely perfect. They’re made from a proprietary blend soft plastic with incredible durability and action, causing the tail to “thump” both subtly and dramatically at the same time, and catch bass after bass without tearing.
Rapala Crush City Cleanup Craw
Why it’s Great: As someone who has used a lot of different craw models over the years, this one really ticks all the boxes for me. And because I know it’s hard to imagine how a bait actually moves in the water, I recommend you take a look at the short attached video. The way this thing looks underwater will definitely catch fishermen and fish.
My Detailed Review: The Crush City Freeloader and Mooch Minnow have stolen all the bass fishing headlines, but don’t sleep on this amazing new craw bait design, especially when you’re not scoping fish. Yes, it’s true…sometimes anglers catch bass they’re not looking at on a screen.
Like all CrushCity™ baits, the Cleanup Craw™ comes from the mind of incredibly successful bass pro, Jacob Wheeler. At 3.5 inches long, the Cleanup Craw™ is the ultimate bass snack. The sort of meaty, scooped, claw shape provides a very consistent, tight-kicking action. And the unique, forward-facing legs along the sides of the bait, provide subtle, secondary action with the slightest movement. Plus, the back ribs allow the angler to skin hook the point in those ribs, but after a fish or two, skin hook into the body of the bait to maximize usage, getting a couple more fish out of every bait.
