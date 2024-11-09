Fish Like a Pro: Mike Iaconelli’s New IKE Signature Series Rods and Reels by Abu Garcia
Bassmaster Elite Pro and Bass Fishing Hall of Famer, Mike Iaconelli and legendary, fishing tackle manufacturer, Abu Garcia have unveiled an all new line of IKE Signature Series rods and reels, designed for anglers seeking technique-specific performance. Built to cover Iaconelli's unique fishing style, these rods and reels offer customized models for specific bass fishing applications, allowing all anglers to "fish like Ike."
IKE Signature Series Rods
The updated IKE Signature Series rods are constructed from 30-ton graphite with Powerlux 200 resin, boosting sensitivity and balance. They come in three lines, each crafted for specialized use.
The Delay Series includes five different casting models all ideal for crankbait fishing, featuring a parabolic action that enhances long casting and absorbs shock from aggressive fish. For power-fishing techniques, the Power Series comprises six rods optimized for applications like spinnerbait, Texas rig, Carolina rig, and even heavy-duty mat punching.
For finesse anglers, the Finesse Series spinning rods include five models, each tailored for precision techniques like jig/skipping, drop shot/wacky, all-purpose finesse, long drop shot, and long casting. These rods are designed to provide exceptional sensitivity for bottom-contact techniques and a refined feel ideal for light-line fishing.
Key Features – IKE Signature Series Rods
- 30-ton graphite with Powerlux 200 resin for a lightweight, balanced design and increased sensitivity
- HSG construction with Powerlux 200 creates a parabolic action that is ideal for crankbait fishing (Delay Series)
- ROCS (Robotically Optimized Casting System) guide train for maximized casting distance with lighter lures
- Custom Abu Garcia designed reel seat for greater comfort
- Stainless-steel guides with zirconium inserts
- Mike Iaconelli designed actions
- Limited 3-year warranty
- MSRP: $149.95
IKE Signature Series Reels
The IKE Signature casting and spinning reels pair seamlessly with these rods, delivering smooth, high-end performance.
The IKE Signature casting reel incorporates an 8+1 stainless steel ball-bearing system, a Carbon Matrix Drag system, and a graphite frame and side plates, ensuring lightweight, fatigue-free casting for extended outings. Available in left- and right-handed retrieve options, anglers can choose from two gear ratios.
The IKE Signature spinning reel boasts an 8+1 stainless steel ball bearing system, lightweight aluminum frame, and a machined aluminum braid-ready spool, allowing anglers to tie braided line directly to the spool without fear of slipping. The new series of IKE’s reels complement every fishing style.
With models crafted for nearly every bass fishing technique, IKE’s Signature Series rods and reels empower anglers of all levels to enhance their skills and experience.
Key Features – IKE Signature Series Low Profile Baitcast Reels
- 8+1 stainless-steel ball-bearing system
- Graphite frame & sideplates
- Carbon Matrix drag w/drag clicker
- 6.6:1 & 7.1:1 gear ratios in RH & LH models
- MSRP: $149.95
Key Features – IKE Signature Series Spinning Reels
- 8+1 stainless-steel ball-bearing system
- Lightweight aluminum frame
- Rocket Line Management System provides better control of all types of fishing line
- Rocket Spool Lip design allows better control of line coming off the spool
- Machined aluminum braid-ready spool allows braided line to be tied directly to the spool without any slip
- Everlast bail system for improved durability
- MSRP: $149.95