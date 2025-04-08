Bear protection while fly fishing wild waters. The Video that changed my mind.
The realities of fly fishing Alaska, whether you are a guide or doing a DIY trip, are that you need to equip yourself with bear protection. What that bear protection is is personal and up to the individual's comfort level.
The two popular choices for protection are a firearm and bear spray. There is an ongoing debate about which is better. In my years of guiding, I've seen bear spray fail and people I wouldn't trust with a firearm in their hands. This article is not about which is better. It is an individual choice, and you should do what you are most comfortable with.
I am going to write about the choice I made for bear protection during my twenty years guiding and the one video that hit too close to home and opened my eyes.
Bear Protection for Anglers
I carried a Smith and Wesson 500 revolver for the first half of my guiding career. This is a beast of a gun—a 50 caliber that holds five rounds and is heavy. It is a hand cannon and is not built for speed. I was comfortable carrying it until I viewed the video below.
The Video That Changed How I Carry
Until you have seen it in person, it is difficult to fathom how truly fast a 900-pound bear can cover ground. At the time, I had been around bears for twelve years, and still, this video made me stand up and take notice. I knew if that was me, and I was carrying my S&W the way I do, I would have been smoked. I wouldn't have been able to pull my firearm from its holster, get it on target, and pull the trigger in time.
Time to Reevaluate My Bear Protection
I had to rethink what and how I carry. Fred Eichler's guide in the video was anticipating a charge. He knew he was passing close by cubs, had his firearm out, and could get a shot off in time because he was aware and ready. It's not always like that. Fred's guide should also be recognized for his quick reactions and ability to remain calm in an extreme situation.
The Realities of Working Amongst Bears
The rivers during the salmon spawn are bear havens. There are just too many bears on the rivers to avoid. I remember a Florida guide quitting after one week on the job because he couldn't get used to being near bears all day. He said he would rather go back home and deal with sharks.
My New Setup
I realized I needed a firearm that was lighter, ready to fire, and could stop a bear if need be: a Glock 20-10mm semi-automatic fit the bill.
I matched the Glock with the Gunfighters Inc Kenai Chest Holster. With this setup, I would have a noticeably lighter system that was out of the way but also allowed quick access when needed.
So Far, So Good.
Over the years, I've been charged twice by an Alaskan brown bear. Thankfully, I was able to draw my firearm in time, and only once did I have to discharge a round. I purposely shot in the water before the bear, knowing I had enough time to fire again if this didn't work. It worked.
Respect Nature, Keep Your Distance When You Can, and Use Common Sense
I'm completely aware that a firearm isn't foolproof. Nor is bear spray. I'm more comfortable with a gun, and I'm happy with how my choice has served me. The reality of fly fishing in Alaska is that bears are part of the deal. If you keep your head on a swivel, practice common sense, stay away from the cubs, and respect the bear as a wild animal, not a Disney character, you will be fine. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover