Bear protection while fly fishing wild waters. The Video that changed my mind.

I thought I had a great "Bear protection" system until I watched a video showing a man charged by a full-size brown bear.

Ken Baldwin

When the salmon show up in the rivers, it's a bear haven.
When the salmon show up in the rivers, it's a bear haven. / photo by Ken Baldwin

The realities of fly fishing Alaska, whether you are a guide or doing a DIY trip, are that you need to equip yourself with bear protection. What that bear protection is is personal and up to the individual's comfort level.

The two popular choices for protection are a firearm and bear spray. There is an ongoing debate about which is better. In my years of guiding, I've seen bear spray fail and people I wouldn't trust with a firearm in their hands. This article is not about which is better. It is an individual choice, and you should do what you are most comfortable with.

A fly angler standing in the middle of a river with a bear across from him on the far bank.
If you want to fly fish in Alaska, you have to accept that there will be bears around. / photo by Ken Baldwin

I am going to write about the choice I made for bear protection during my twenty years guiding and the one video that hit too close to home and opened my eyes.

Bear Protection for Anglers

I carried a Smith and Wesson 500 revolver for the first half of my guiding career. This is a beast of a gun—a 50 caliber that holds five rounds and is heavy. It is a hand cannon and is not built for speed. I was comfortable carrying it until I viewed the video below.

The Video That Changed How I Carry

Until you have seen it in person, it is difficult to fathom how truly fast a 900-pound bear can cover ground. At the time, I had been around bears for twelve years, and still, this video made me stand up and take notice. I knew if that was me, and I was carrying my S&W the way I do, I would have been smoked. I wouldn't have been able to pull my firearm from its holster, get it on target, and pull the trigger in time.

A fly angler with a firearm in a holster worn around his chest for bear protection in Alaska.
My old set-up was slow and heavy in my hands. The time it would have taken to get the buckle unhooked, gun drawn, hammer cocked, and a shot off would have been too slow. Fred Eichler's YouTube video made me rethink my bear protection setup. / Photo by Mason Cochran

Time to Reevaluate My Bear Protection

I had to rethink what and how I carry. Fred Eichler's guide in the video was anticipating a charge. He knew he was passing close by cubs, had his firearm out, and could get a shot off in time because he was aware and ready. It's not always like that. Fred's guide should also be recognized for his quick reactions and ability to remain calm in an extreme situation.

The Realities of Working Amongst Bears

A group of bears on the side of the river, one is standing on it's hind legs.
Every salmon river we fish in Alaska has bears; we often fish with them side by side. If you aren't willing to fish amongst bears, you might as well return to the lodge. / photo by Ken Baldwin

The rivers during the salmon spawn are bear havens. There are just too many bears on the rivers to avoid. I remember a Florida guide quitting after one week on the job because he couldn't get used to being near bears all day. He said he would rather go back home and deal with sharks.

A bear pouncing on a salmon in the river.
Dialed in on a salmon dinner. / photo by Ken Baldwin

My New Setup

I realized I needed a firearm that was lighter, ready to fire, and could stop a bear if need be: a Glock 20-10mm semi-automatic fit the bill.

A wolf paw print in the mud, next to a hat and Glock 20 firearm for bear protection.
The wolves are big in Alaska | A Glock 20 / photo by Ken Baldwin

I matched the Glock with the Gunfighters Inc Kenai Chest Holster. With this setup, I would have a noticeably lighter system that was out of the way but also allowed quick access when needed.

A fly angler sitting on a boat in a river with his firearm for bear protection.
The Gunfighters Inc Kenai Chest Holster keeps my firearm out of the way so I can work, but easily accessible. / photo by Erik McNeill

So Far, So Good.

Over the years, I've been charged twice by an Alaskan brown bear. Thankfully, I was able to draw my firearm in time, and only once did I have to discharge a round. I purposely shot in the water before the bear, knowing I had enough time to fire again if this didn't work. It worked.

A bear with a salmon in its mouth.
The bear are there for the salmon. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Respect Nature, Keep Your Distance When You Can, and Use Common Sense

I'm completely aware that a firearm isn't foolproof. Nor is bear spray. I'm more comfortable with a gun, and I'm happy with how my choice has served me. The reality of fly fishing in Alaska is that bears are part of the deal. If you keep your head on a swivel, practice common sense, stay away from the cubs, and respect the bear as a wild animal, not a Disney character, you will be fine. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

