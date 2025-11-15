Benchmade Ended My Long Search for the Best All-Around Kitchen Knife

A Knife That Satisfies



Finally, I've found the kitchen knife I've been looking for for years. I don't know if it's "technically" a chef's knife, but it definitely excels as an all-around kitchen knife.

The Benchmade Station Knife

I've been using this knife for nine months now, and I’m still excited about it. I haven’t found a weak spot in its build, performance, or design.

The beautiful and precision build of the Station Knife. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Here’s what still gets me fired up when I use it, hold it in my hand, or just look at it-



• Looks. Right away, I liked the look of the Station Knife. The design isn’t as subtle as I usually lean toward, but the black-and-white contrast, a composite handle that gives off a bone-textured look and feel, and detailed metal inserts—it’s a good-looking knife that makes you want to pick it up.



• Sharpness. It came sharp and has stayed that way. I’ve touched it up maybe twice, once for sure—and that was more for the satisfaction of doing it than out of need.

The textured handle gives you traction when your hands are wet. | Photo by Ken Baldwin



• The tip. The tip is what makes this knife so versatile. It gives me control and enough finesse for detailed work—it is small and sharp, allowing me to get into corners and tight spots. It performs well with the smaller prep tasks - chopping veggies, taking meat off the bone, slicing fruit.



• Size. It’s a larger knife with a wider blade, but it's not thick or heavy. The width lets me scoop up what I’ve just chopped to put into bowls.

Benchmade knives are made in the USA. | Photo by Ken Baldwin



• Feel. The size, shape, weight, balance, blade thickness, and steel quality all come together to create a tool that feels good in the hand and is a pleasure to use.

Specs:

• Handle - G10, Richlite, Carbon Fiber. I chose the black and white, but it comes in other color options. The Maple Valley and the OD Green are two colors I really like.

That green and black handle looks awfully good. | Photo provided by Benchmade

• Blade - CPM-154 Stainless Steel. A workhorse premium steel that is easy to sharpen and will hold an edge.

• Blade Length - 5.97''. Overall Length - 10.88''

• Weight - 6.36oz

Photo by Ken Baldwin

My Search for the "Perfect" Kitchen Knife Is Done

I really like knives. I’m always looking for the next one. But I’ve noticed I’m not scrolling through kitchen knives the way I used to. The Benchmade Station Knife has ended my search for a true all-around utility - chef’s knife that balances looks, feel, and function. Now I can get back to my search for the perfect pocket knife. KB – Connect with me on my Fly Fishing On SI's Facebook page

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.