Benchmade Ended My Long Search for the Best All-Around Kitchen Knife
A Knife That Satisfies
Finally, I've found the kitchen knife I've been looking for for years. I don't know if it's "technically" a chef's knife, but it definitely excels as an all-around kitchen knife.
The Benchmade Station Knife
I've been using this knife for nine months now, and I’m still excited about it. I haven’t found a weak spot in its build, performance, or design.
Here’s what still gets me fired up when I use it, hold it in my hand, or just look at it-
• Looks. Right away, I liked the look of the Station Knife. The design isn’t as subtle as I usually lean toward, but the black-and-white contrast, a composite handle that gives off a bone-textured look and feel, and detailed metal inserts—it’s a good-looking knife that makes you want to pick it up.
• Sharpness. It came sharp and has stayed that way. I’ve touched it up maybe twice, once for sure—and that was more for the satisfaction of doing it than out of need.
• The tip. The tip is what makes this knife so versatile. It gives me control and enough finesse for detailed work—it is small and sharp, allowing me to get into corners and tight spots. It performs well with the smaller prep tasks - chopping veggies, taking meat off the bone, slicing fruit.
• Size. It’s a larger knife with a wider blade, but it's not thick or heavy. The width lets me scoop up what I’ve just chopped to put into bowls.
• Feel. The size, shape, weight, balance, blade thickness, and steel quality all come together to create a tool that feels good in the hand and is a pleasure to use.
Specs:
• Handle - G10, Richlite, Carbon Fiber. I chose the black and white, but it comes in other color options. The Maple Valley and the OD Green are two colors I really like.
• Blade - CPM-154 Stainless Steel. A workhorse premium steel that is easy to sharpen and will hold an edge.
• Blade Length - 5.97''. Overall Length - 10.88''
• Weight - 6.36oz
My Search for the "Perfect" Kitchen Knife Is Done
I really like knives. I’m always looking for the next one. But I’ve noticed I’m not scrolling through kitchen knives the way I used to. The Benchmade Station Knife has ended my search for a true all-around utility - chef’s knife that balances looks, feel, and function. Now I can get back to my search for the perfect pocket knife. KB – Connect with me on my Fly Fishing On SI's Facebook page
"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.
Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI, where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His writing and photography have appeared in Men's Journal, Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, and the American Angler. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing guide in Alaska, which gave him opportunities to hang out with and photograph the Alaskan brown bear. His experience photographing the brown bear helped him land a job with the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2, narrated by David Attenborough. If you dig deep enough in Ken's resume, you will see that he played the terrorist "Mulkey" in the film Die Hard 2 before fly fishing took over his life. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.Follow foxalear