Best Fishing Sunglasses? Enter Bajío's Palometa
Up until a couple of weeks ago, I had been wearing Bajío’s Greenland sunglasses when I fished. They were working great, and I had no intention of getting a new pair until I dropped them and watched as they floated downstream on a small creek – no hope of getting them back. Not the first time I’ve done that, and it probably won’t be the last, but a bummer nonetheless.
On the bright side, it gave me a reason to try out Bajio’s Palometa sunglasses, and I'm thrilled with them. The fly fishing gods work in mysterious ways.
Lightweight Design
The Palometa has all of the features that I loved in the Greenland, just slimmed down a bit. You lose some of the coverage that the Greenland’s larger lenses and side shields offer, but you also shed some weight. The Palometa’s medium-fit, full-wrap body design offers all the sun protection most anglers need, while staying sleek and comfortable.
Wide Variety of Lens Options
As with any of Bajío’s frames, the Palometa can be customized with any of 7 different lens colors. The violet mirror lenses that I had on my last pair worked perfectly for me, so I opted for the same this time around. Check out Bajio’s extensive guide to lens colors here.
Built for Performance
“Palometa” is Spanish for permit, and the glasses were designed with a keen eye on the strength to weight ratio that’s so important for anglers spending long days searching for the incredibly elusive fish on salt flats.
I’m a firm believer that confidence in your equipment helps you catch more fish. When I put on a pair of Bajio sunglasses that are designed to spot cruising permits, I feel secure with my choice of eyewear.
A Must Have: Bajío’s Zip Keeper
I’d still be rocking the Greenland glasses if I had been wearing these a few weeks ago. Bajío’s Zip Keepers are adjustable, waterproof, and you barely know you have them on. I’ve had problems with sunglasses retainers in the past – they slip off the frames, absorb water, and get in the way. Not with these ones.
Palometa or Greenland?
Either. In an ideal world, both. If your chief concern is protection against harsh winds and unfavorable conditions, opt for the Greenland; if you’re looking for something a little lighter, go with the Palometa. Regardless of your choice, wear ‘em with the confidence that you’ve got all the features you could ask for in a pair of fishing sunglasses.