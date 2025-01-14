Why the C&F Design Universal System Chest Storage Is Perfect for Fly Fishing
I'm always tweaking and adjusting my fly fishing "system" to make it more efficient and lighter. Part of this is because I'm a gear head and I enjoy the experience of experimenting with good design and craftsmanship. I like to see how it plays out in use and function. Maybe it will add to the quality of my fly fishing experience.
Smart Design Leads to Fly Fishing Efficiency on the Water
C&F Design has a fly box set up that organizes your flies and tippet material in one small space that you wear around your neck. It’s designed to open like a miniature desk, giving you easy access to select, store, and change out flies, plus quick entry to tippet material for leader maintenance.
Inspired by Classic American Fly Fishing Gear
The C&F Universal System Chest Storage is exceptionally designed and made in Japan, where the fly fishing community loves classic American and English fly fishing gear. The C&F fly box system takes inspiration from the fly boxes anglers wore around their necks in the 1960s. However, it’s far more developed and functional today.
A Perfect Set Up for Dry Flies and Nymphs
It's an ideal setup for dry fly and nymph fishing. It has convenient tippet storage, a large capacity for flies, and a magnetic compartment for small mayflies and midges. You can also customize the storage setup using interchangeable foam inserts. Its smart design emphasizes organization and ease of use.
I use this system when I want to go light and have everything right there on my chest. The C&F setup keeps my gear minimal and efficient, helping me focus on fishing instead of fumbling around. It’s a well-thought-out piece of gear that improves the task of access, storage, tying flies on, taking them off, and keeping things organized and within easy reach. I'm happiest when I can get in a flow in my fly fishing. This system helps me get there. KB
