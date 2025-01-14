Fishing

Why the C&F Design Universal System Chest Storage Is Perfect for Fly Fishing

This Japanese-designed fly storage system reminds me of classic fly boxes from the 60s with major improvements for today's fly fishing.

Ken Baldwin

The C&F Universal System Chest Storage allows you to pack in light.
The C&F Universal System Chest Storage allows you to pack in light. / photo by Ken Baldwin

I'm always tweaking and adjusting my fly fishing "system" to make it more efficient and lighter. Part of this is because I'm a gear head and I enjoy the experience of experimenting with good design and craftsmanship. I like to see how it plays out in use and function. Maybe it will add to the quality of my fly fishing experience.

Smart Design Leads to Fly Fishing Efficiency on the Water

C&F Design has a fly box set up that organizes your flies and tippet material in one small space that you wear around your neck. It’s designed to open like a miniature desk, giving you easy access to select, store, and change out flies, plus quick entry to tippet material for leader maintenance.

An angler tying a fly to his tippet using the C&F Universal Chest Storage System.
Old school meets contemporary design in the C&F Universal Chest Storage System. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Inspired by Classic American Fly Fishing Gear

The C&F Universal System Chest Storage is exceptionally designed and made in Japan, where the fly fishing community loves classic American and English fly fishing gear. The C&F fly box system takes inspiration from the fly boxes anglers wore around their necks in the 1960s. However, it’s far more developed and functional today.

A Perfect Set Up for Dry Flies and Nymphs

It's an ideal setup for dry fly and nymph fishing. It has convenient tippet storage, a large capacity for flies, and a magnetic compartment for small mayflies and midges. You can also customize the storage setup using interchangeable foam inserts. Its smart design emphasizes organization and ease of use.

C&F Design Universal System Chest Storage on the river with a fiberglass fly rod.
Magnets on the outside for the flies you use most. / photo by Ken Baldwin

I use this system when I want to go light and have everything right there on my chest. The C&F setup keeps my gear minimal and efficient, helping me focus on fishing instead of fumbling around. It’s a well-thought-out piece of gear that improves the task of access, storage, tying flies on, taking them off, and keeping things organized and within easy reach. I'm happiest when I can get in a flow in my fly fishing. This system helps me get there. KB

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin's career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

