Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: A Classic Fly-Fishing Gift, 5 New Berkley Bass Lures, and Bass Fishing Integrity

1.) Here's a Classic Fly-Fishing Gift That Outlasts Every Trend

There is a peace and quiet to fishing small water deep in the woods. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

As much of a gear-head as I am, some of my most enjoyable days spent on the water are when I fish small creeks with small fly rods, and keep my gear load to a minimum.



There’s a real and satisfying pleasure in spending a day deep in the woods, fishing for wild brookies in creeks no wider than a one-lane road. Places like this make me stop and take pause. The stillness and quiet have a weight to them. Light filters through the branches with a kind of dramatic effect. It’s what I imagine church should feel like.

I keep gear to a minimum because I don't want to be distracted by too much stuff. I make room in my pack for a good lunch, something to drink, and I take the time to go slow.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) 5 New Berkley Bass Fishing Lures You Must Try in 2025

Berkley hits the bass fishing mark with these five new lure releases. | Berkley Fishing

The fall months often see an increase in new lure releases which can feel a bit like Christmas coming early for fervent fishing fans. Berkley dropped five new baits in October, all geared towards bass, that are already garnering rave reviews from anglers that have had the opportunity to give them a test drive on the water.



Here's a closer look at the five new lure releases from Berkley.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Lake Murray DQs Highlight an Integrity Crisis in Competitive Bass Fishing

With Aspen Martin and Matt O’Connell disqualified from the MLF BFL Regional at Lake Murray, the bass fishing world may face a larger question: has the sport’s moral compass drifted in the digital age? | Major League Fishing

One protest. Two anglers disqualified. A failed polygraph test and a refusal to take one. Unfortunately, the headlines out of Lake Murray weren’t about a last minute big catch, or a record setting big bass, they were about integrity…or rather, a lack of integrity.



As a writer, reporting on fishing, I can assure you that the sport of tournament bass fishing can seem almost sleepy compared to the daily controversy and endless stories of players misbehaving on and off the field in all other professional sports. My colleagues covering everything besides fishing here at Sports Illustrated are required to publish dozens of juicy stories every day to keep up with the action. And I don’t envy them.



The sport of tournament bass fishing has its struggles, but overwhelmingly, the participants are solid, hard working, trustworthy people. But we are living through a point in history…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

You Might Also Like These Fishing Stories: