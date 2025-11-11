5 New Berkley Bass Fishing Lures You Must Try in 2025

Why New Lure Season Excites Anglers

The fall months often see an increase in new lure releases which can feel a bit like Christmas coming early for fervent fishing fans. Berkley dropped five new baits in October, all geared towards bass, that are already garnering rave reviews from anglers that have had the opportunity to give them a test drive on the water.

Here's a closer look at the five new lure releases from Berkley.

1. Berkley Screamin' Choppo: Added Sound Twist on Already Proven Lure

Berkley has turned up the sound with this latest topwater release, adding a screamin' sound profile driven by a metal tail insert, concentric rivet, and sound resonance chamber.

Berkley Screamin' Choppo in Yellow Bone. | Berkley

For those familiar with the original Choppo, a proven prop-tail bait that chugged and plopped across the surface, an upgrade of any kind to this fan favorite lure can only make it more of a winner.

This new Screamin' Choppo adds a high-pitched squeal to its already commotion-producing bait, adding one additional layer of sensory attraction to trigger that reactionary strike bass are known for. A wider body has also been introduced to the design, allowing the bait to ride more stable in rough water and cast further and with additional accuracy.

“The Screamin’ Choppo is all about increasing your odds in tough conditions,” said Nathan Ragsdale, Senior Product Manager for Berkley. "By layering a disruptive sound profile over an already proven action, anglers now have a powerful new tool for drawing strikes when fish aren't committing to the baits they've seen over the past few seasons."

Colors: 14 colors

Sizes: 2 sizes (90mm and 110mm)

MSRP: $12.99

2. Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flux-Gill: A New Take on Forage Imitation

The Flux-Gill, infused with PowerBait MaxScent, takes forage imitation to a new level - mimicking panfish and larger baitfish both in profile and color. A unique honeycomb design produces a lifelike shimmy and quivering action, drawing strikes from even the most wary of fish.

Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flux-Gill in Sunfish. | Berkley

The honeycomb structure also offers more surface area for the most scent dispersion, a key triggering quality when finesse fishing for skittish bass.

Designed to be rigged in a variety of manners, the Flux-Gill is a shoe-in for the forward-facing sonar crowd - as well as mid-strolling, free-rigging, or dead-sticking tactics.

“The PowerBait MaxScent Flux-Gill reflects where fisheries and angler tactics are going. It shows fish something totally different - especially forward-facing sonar - and combines that visual edge with the proven power of MaxScent."

Colors: 12 colors

Sizes: 2 sizes (3.5" and 5.3")

MSRP: $9.99

3. Berkley Triple Minnow Rig: Bait Ball Strolling Perfection

The Berkley Triple Minnow Rig is a new line-through collar system that allows anglers to offer bass three minnows in a realistic bait ball presentation.

Berkley Triple Minnow Rig in Tennessee Shad. | Berkley

Designed to perfectly mimic a small pod of prey, this new rig from Berkley optimizes a natural finesse presentation that works perfectly with the twitch retrieve of strolling.

Available as a stand-alone rig or as part of a kit, anglers are given the option to build the perfect setup for the forage base or technique of their preference. Kits include the rig, tubing sleeves, Berkley Hybrid Jig Heads, and Berkley Drip Minnows.

"The Triple Minnow Rig is all about bringing realism and finesse to the mid-strolling game. Anglers now have a way to present multiple minnows naturally, enhancing their mid-strolling presentations without compromising the subtle action that makes strolling so effective."

Colors: 4 colors

4 colors Sizes: 3 minnow sizes (3", 4" and 5")

3 minnow sizes (3", 4" and 5") MSRP: Standard - $9.99; Kit - $19.99

4. Berkley Chop Block: Innovative Soft Glide Bait for Bass

Bass anglers in the know recognize that glide baits excel at catching bass. Primarily produced in a hard offering and at a substantial cost, the new Berkley Chop Block raises the bar with a soft version that won't break the bank.

Berkley Chop Block in Golden Shiner. | Berkley

Designed with a mesh-reinforced joint for silent and lifelike swimming action, the new Berkley Chop Block offers bass a broader-profile bait with a slow sink rate and unbelievable action.

The Fusion 19 hook harness utilizes a magnet system for the rear hook, keeping the double set secure and in place when casting or bumping into structure, but with the ability to release easily when a fish strike to minimize leverage and lost fish.

"The Chop Block delivers a soft glide with dynamic control, letting anglers confidently switch from smooth, sweeping glides to fast, erratic chopping action. It's a versatile, easy-to-fish option that makes presenting a lifelike glide bait effortless."

Colors: 12 colors

12 colors Sizes: 3 (6", 8", and 10")

3 (6", 8", and 10") MSRP: $15.99 to $29.99

5. Berkley Riveter Buzzbait: Two Options For Dialing In Topwater Bass

There's nothing more thrilling than working a noisy buzzbait in the early dawn hours across the still surface of a back bay. And with the release of the new Riveter Buzzbait Series from Berkley, bass anglers now have two innovative options to catch even more fish.

The Riveter Skirted features a removeable PowerBait skirt and adjustable wire frame, allowing the customization of sound by either bending the frame in or out - for more direct head to blade contact or squeak-only audible.

Berkley Riveter Skirted in Bama Bream. | Berkley

The Riveter Toad offers a reinforced welded cross-wire frame which eliminates flex and offers more stability when skipped across the water. Designed to be partnered with a soft plastic toad, this buzzbait offers up a new wrinkle in the topwater blade game.

The Berkley Riveter Toad in Gold. | Berkley

Sound is optimized straight out of the package meaning no break-in period is required. Other features include an integrated cone on the front side of the blade to deflect weeds and debris and reduce fouling as well as a flattened conical bait keeper that will secure plastic trailers tight and in place.

“With the Riveter Buzzbait Series, we've created the ultimate out-of-the-box buzzbaits for anglers. We've engineered these baits to deliver the perfect sound profile with no adjustments or break-in period needed, giving anglers the confidence to fish with precision. Whether you're looking for a classic presentation or a more aggressive one, these two models provide the right tool for any condition."

Skirted Colors: 7 colors

7 colors Skirted Sizes: 2 sizes (1/4 oz and 3/8 oz)

2 sizes (1/4 oz and 3/8 oz) Toad Colors: 3 colors

3 colors Blade Sizes: Finesse or Standard blades

Finesse or Standard blades MSRP: $9.99 to $10.99

Refining Classics for the Modern Bass Angler

Berkley’s fall 2025 lineup indicates the company isn’t coasting on past accomplishments. Instead, they’re constantly refining what already works and adding clever new twists focused on today’s most effective techniques—everything from forward-facing sonar lures to modern buzzbait customization. Whether you’re power fishing for reaction bites in the shallows or easing up on bass offshore, there’s a new Berkley bait ready to earn a spot in your arsenal.

