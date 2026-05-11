Guys are notoriously hard to buy for, especially if they love to fish. If you're like my wife, you can appreciate your guy's passion for the sport, but have no confidence in picking out fishing gear as a gift. I'm here to help.

Working in outdoor media has its advantages in seeing a lot of gear throughout the season. What follows are some of my top wearable choices, with a couple of tackle ideas mixed in, that are new for 2026. I have personally tested them on the water and can guarantee they will build your confidence in gifting to dad.

Magellan Jacob Wheeler Collection

Magellan's Outdoors Men's Pro Jacob Wheeler Tech Hoodie is a favorite of mine in 2026. | Academy Sports and Outdoors

Magellan has been a popular house brand for Academy Sports and Outdoors for many years; however, its Jacob Wheeler collection offers "next-level" comfort and style. Designed and worn on tour by Jacob Wheeler, one of the most successful bass pros to ever hit the water, the newest is just in time for summer.

One of my recent favorites from this collection is theMagellan Outdoors Men's Pro Jacob Wheeler Tech Hoodie. It's a blend of polyester and spandex that's comfortable, wicks moisture, and is priced at $49.99. Available in multiple colors, though I like the camo pictured above.

Freefly Men's Palmera Trunk

The Freefly Men's Palmera Trunk doubles as a swim trunk or casual wear | Shane Beilue

While working around the house recently, my wife said, "You know you're wearing a swimsuit, right?" Sure, but these Palmera Trunks from Freefly look sharp, fit great, and already put me in "summer mode".

I've worn the Palmera Trunks to multiple lake excursions, and though I've not jumped in the water with them just yet, they're quick-drying, should I decide to do so once the water warms sufficiently. The 16" shorts have an MSRP of $74.

AFTCO Pinnacle Shorts

AFTCO Pinnacle Shorts are roomy, have plenty of pockets, and are stain-resistant | AFTCO

The Pinnacle Shorts from AFTCO are designed with the angler in mind. I've been wearing them for about a month, and the functionality of these shorts is top-notch.

Stain-resistant material, tons of roomy pockets, and just enough stretch to fit any waistline. MSRP of $79.00

Abu Garcia Revo X VoltIQ Baitcast Reel

The new Abu Garcia Revo X VoltIQ baitcaster makes casting effortless | Shane Beilue

Buying fishing gear for the angler can be tricky if you don't know a baitcast reel from a spinning reel. Here's a slam-dunk buy that just hit the market and is red-hot right now. In short, this reel is user-friendly, casts a mile, and is virtually tangle-free.

The Abu Garcia Revo X VoltIQ baitcaster incorporates an advanced electronic braking system that allows the angler to "dial in" the cast control based upon lure weight and wind speed. It's smooth and effortless to cast, and anglers all across the country are buying them up. MSRP $199.95.

H2OX Carbon Spinning Rod

H2O is another house brand from Academy Sports and Outdoors known for affordable quality. The newest H2OX Carbon Spinning Rod may be their best yet.

The rod is well-balanced, with a comfortable cork handle and a carbon fiber handle that accentuates the airy feel in the hand. The medium/fast action of the rod blanks suits a wide assortment of finesse techniques that have become increasingly popular in bass fishing over the past few years. MSRP $79.99.