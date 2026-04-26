REDCREST Champ Wheeler Says “It’s Not the Technology” and Other Top Stories from Fishing on SI

In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week. “It’s Not the Technology”—Jacob Wheeler Pushes Back on Critics of Young Anglers; You’re Ignoring the Hardest-Fighting Fish in Your Local Water; and What’s the Best Way to Improve Your Fly Cast?

1.) “It’s Not the Technology”—Jacob Wheeler Pushes Back on Critics of Young Anglers

Wheeler thinks deeply about all of the ways he can become a better angler, including making full use of all the tools available to him. | Kurt Mazurek

At the Major League Fishing REDCREST opening night gala, Jacob Wheeler used his Angler of the Year speech—his fourth— to push back on one of the most persistent and unfair narratives in professional bass fishing: that young anglers are only winning because of technology.



For many fans, participants and observers of the sport, this “theory” has become almost automatic. They’ll argue that forward-facing sonar combined with the younger generation’s natural proclivity for video games is the obvious reason they rise so quickly to the top of this sport.



Wheeler sees it differently…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) You’re Ignoring the Hardest-Fighting Fish in Your Local Water

Rough fish like this buffalo are widespread and incredibly powerful, often using current to extend fights far beyond what most anglers expect. | Joe Shead

My girlfriend Tashina laughed and shreiked with delight. A solid, heavy fish was battling her for all it was worth, and with the drag singing and the rod bowing, it looked like it was winning. Eventually Tashina gained line on the bucking, diving fish, but this was no spring chicken. As it begrudgingly gave up ground in the eddy, it had a trick up its sleeve: it worked cross-current into the fast current surging out of the dam. In an instant, the fish was 30 yards downstream, peeling line fiercely!



Again Tashina gradually worked the fish back to her. At one point, she asked me to remove her jacket because she was getting overheated from the battle. After a few minutes, the fish neared the bank where we stood, but once again it maneuvered toward the dam and peeled line downstream…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) What’s the Best Way to Improve Your Fly Cast?

A fly angler throwing a tight loop while balanced on his kayak. | Photo by Ken Baldwi

Learning to fly cast isn’t about more fishing—it’s about better practice. Start in a field, put in the reps, and everything on the water gets easier.



Most bad fly casting isn’t a lack of skill—it’s a lack of reps.



I’ve been fly casting most of my life, including 20 years of guiding in Alaska. I’ve made more progress in improving my casting in the last two years than at any other time. The difference is simple: I started practicing my cast like it was a jump shot. You can swap that for a golf swing or most any physical movement—the truth still holds. Practice on a regular basis, put in the reps, and you get better…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.