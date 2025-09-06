Fishing in Style | Huk's New Airweight Collection
I touched down in Charleston, SC, earlier today after spending a week fishing in the Northeast, where changing colors and mid-40s overnight temperatures lulled me into a false sense of fall.
I see that we’ve still got a ways to go in the Lowcountry. No sweaters will be coming out of the closet in the foreseeable future – only Airweight shirts.
Airweight Collection
I’m a longtime fan of Huk’s fishing clothes, and their most recent collection of warm-weather gear is exactly what I’ve come to expect – durable, comfortable, affordable clothing.
The Airweight collection is made from a blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, built to be cool and easy to move in. UPF 40+ sun protection means it holds up in the sun too.
Art by KC Scott
If you’re familiar with Huk’s clothing, the name KC Scott likely rings a bell. He’s a Florida-based painter who has worked with Huk for years to develop new designs inspired by his home fisheries.
His Sky and Sand Camo patterns are all over the new Airweight collection – I’m usually one to stick to solid colors, but KC’s patterns are clean, understated, and easy to look at.
Hoodies, Quarter-Zips, & Crew Necks
I’ve spent the last few weeks fishing in the KC Printed Hoodie and the Heather ¼ Zip. The hoodie has stayed cool over long days on redfish flats, and the ¼ zip made the trip up to Vermont with me for the chilly mornings.
Everybody has a preference when it comes to fishing shirt styles, and it’s nice to have options. The Airweight collection covers all the bases.
Wear ‘Em Anywhere
When I pack for fishing trips, there are no fishing clothes and regular clothes, just clothes. When you pack light, you have to get creative.
I have been accused of being underdressed on occasion. You’re never going to please everybody, but it doesn’t hurt to make an effort. So far it’s been only compliments on the these shirts.
All That You Need
If you find yourself thinking about your clothes while you’re fishing, something’s gone wrong. There’s already a lot to keep track of, and shirt performance doesn’t need to be in the mix.
The Airweight shirts have done exactly what they’re designed to do on the water, and there’s no kind of out-of-place feeling wearing them in public. You can’t ask for much more from fishing gear.
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation.The views and assessments presented are my own.