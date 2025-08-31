Svivlo Draken ONE Baitcaster Review: Is This Really a Backlash-Free Reel?
I spent two days fishing with a new Draken ONE baitcast reel, from Swedish reel manufacturer, Svivlo. I had high hopes that their claims of backlash-free fishing were legitimate. After hundreds of casts, I can tell you they’ve kept their promise. I am blown away by the Draken One baitcast reel.
First Impressions of the Svivlo Draken ONE
This reel looks good—matte black finish, clean, minimal graphics, with slightly aggressive lines and shapes. It feels good—ergonomic, low-profile form, large handles, not exceptionally light, but reassuringly solid.
I saw that this reel comes with setup instructions in the box, but I intentionally didn’t read them. I was hoping for this anti-backlash experience to not need much input from me. I mounted it to a rod, factory settings as-is, and hit the water.
Casting Performance: Is It Really “Backlash-Free”?
I made one tentative half-cast, just to get a feel for it, and it felt exactly like any high-quality baitcast reels I’d used in the past. I reeled in, pushed the thumb bar down, and went for a real test. I loaded the rod and let fly with a good long cast. And before the lure could hit the water, I moved my hand completely away from the reel and let its anti-backlash design show me what it had.
To my very pleasant surprise, as the lure touched down, the spool quickly, but gently, stopped spinning. No backlash at all. Zero. Exactly as promised. I reeled in quickly, and fired another long cast. Same. No thumb, no backlash. Wow!
I’ve included a short YouTube video demo showing how amazingly well this reel performs to stop backlash without any help from me and my thumb. (Watch the video below.)
Over the course of the next two days, I fished this reel a lot. I threw a big spinnerbait into the wind. No problem. I bombed extra-long casts with a frog (without making any settings changes to the reel). No problem. I honestly never backlashed once after two full days of fishing.
For the record, I have since consulted the setup instructions. It says you need to make sure the spool tension knob is set just to the point where there is no side-to-side play in the spool. That’s it. Once it’s set, you can tie on various-size and weight lures, and it works the same. Fortunately, mine came properly adjusted from the factory.
How the CastGuard Braking System Works
From my understanding of the technology Svivlo has developed to control backlash, it is a mechanical solution. It’s not magnetic and it’s not electrical/digital.
Here is their official description: CastGuard offers the ultimate solution with its mechanical brake system, based on the patented Transversor technology. The Transversor detects minor changes in spool rotation speed and engages the brake arm using Euler force once a deceleration threshold is reached.
Unlike other braking systems that depend on centrifugal force or magnetic force, CastGuard’s Transversor technology provides unmatched precision and control.
When I read that, my non-physicist brain just went, “Hmm. Okay.” But then my curious, creative brain said, “Wait, what is Euler force?” So, I looked it up.
Based on a quick Google search: The Euler force is a fictitious force that appears in a non-uniformly rotating reference frame when the frame's angular velocity is changing.
Now I’m back to “Hmm. Okay,” but it does all sound pretty legit.
So, even though I’m not the right guy to have invented CastGuard, I am the guy who fished with it for two days, including one windier than average day, and I never came close to a backlash after hundreds of long casts.
Svivlo Draken ONE Specs
- Size: 100-150
- Handle Position: Right-hand or Left-hand
- Bearings: 9 + 2RB
- Gear Ratio: 7.3:1
- Max Drag: 15.4 lbs
- Weight: 7.4 oz
- Fresh & Saltwater: Yes, with proper maintenance
- Frame & Sideplate: Carbon Fiber (CF40)
- Main & Pinion Gears: Precision Brass
- Handle: Aluminum with XL EVA knobs
- Price: $239
- Also available in 300-size Genesis ONE
- Price: $299
Future Tests: Skipping Docks, Durability & Comparisons
Now that I’m back at my desk, I started thinking about other ways I’d like to test this reel. Like, I bet it would be killer for skipping docks. And, I wonder how it would feel in side-by-side comparisons with my trusty Daiwa MagForce and Shimano DC reels? I also wonder how this reel will hold up long term as far as durability goes. I did winch several frog bass out of some heavy pad fields and it performed flawlessly, but will it last? Look for follow up articles.
Key Takeaways: Should You Buy the Draken ONE?
- Zero backlashes after hundreds of casts in varied conditions.
- Simple-to-no setup – spool tension adjusted once, then fished worry-free.
- Mechanical braking system works very well and should be less temperamental than other anti-backlash solutions.
- Durable performance – More long-term testing required, but handled frog fish in heavy cover with ease.
- Would I recommend the Svivlo Draken ONE? Based on my experience, the specs of this reel, and the competitive price, I would recommend this to beginners and experienced anglers, alike.
Transparency Note: Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers mentioned, some of the gear reviewed in this article has been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.