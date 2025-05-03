Fly Fishing Gear – A Dryer Designed in Norway That Is Perfect for Drying Waders and Boots
If you own waders, at some point, they are going to leak, or you will take a spill, and they will fill up with water. Either way, having to put on wet waders is a miserable experience.
I'll tell you about another miserable experience: drying out your waders. You have to turn them inside out, or if you are in a hurry, use a handheld hair dryer, which takes forever to dry one leg at a time.
Dry and Comfortable
You don't have to do that anymore. A Hedgehog dryer will take care of it for you. The Hedgehog is an exceptionally designed, portable, and easy-to-use dryer perfect for a person or family who spends time outdoors.
Wet Wading Boots That Weigh a Ton
I don't like to travel with wet wading boots. Having to pack wet boots into your luggage makes a mess and adds extra weight to the whole package. With my Hedgehog dryer, if I fish today and have to travel tomorrow, I can have my boots dry and ready to go in less than an hour. It's as simple as slipping two leg tubes into the boots and power on.
Drying Waders Becomes Easy
I hang the Hedgehog dryer up high so my waders can fully extend. I slip the dryer tubing into the legs and adjust the heat to a higher setting—no more clammy waders. And when I'm fishing in cold and extreme weather, wearing dried-out and warmed-up waders is the best! Happiness is slipping on a pair of heated waders when it's forty degrees outside.
Great for Wet Wading Season
The Hedgehog dryer is also great for wet wading anglers. When I'm done fishing for the day, I throw whatever boots or shoes I've used onto the Hedgehog arms to dry them out quickly. You can put hats, gloves, neck gaiters, whatever. It's an adaptable machine, so you can be creative in its use.
Scandinavian Design
The Hedgehog was designed in Norway, a country known for its cold, long winters. Scandinavian design focuses on gettin it done with simplicity, practicality, and comfort, where form follows function—no BS in this machine. From the start, it has quality in its build and thought into the design.
A Worthwhile Investment
I'm very happy with this dryer. If you've ever had to put on wet, clammy waders early in the morning, especially on a cold morning, you know the luxury of having warm, dry waders to climb into. I've got this Hedgehog dryer hanging in my mudroom, so I no longer have to suffer wet boots, shoes, gloves, or waders anymore. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.