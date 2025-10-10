Fly Fishing Gear That Proved Its Worth While Guiding in Alaska
Earlier this summer, I was asked to guide at The Ridge Lodge in Alaska for a week. The manager, who knew me from working at one of their other lodges, reached out to see if I was available. I said yes.
Alaska Will Test Everything
Guiding in Alaska will test you — and the equipment you depend on. It’s not a place for gear that’s more style than substance. If it’s fragile or high-maintenance, leave it home. You need gear that can take the abuse Alaska will throw at it — because Alaska will throw at it.
It’s Got to Work — Every Time
Guiding up there means trusting your gear completely — it has to show up every day, no matter the conditions. Things get soaked, dropped, banged around, dragged, abused, and neglected. I’ve even had a piece or two chewed on by a curious brown bear. I don’t care about the name on the label or style points. It has to work when I need it, every time I need it.
Back to Work, Back to Alaska
Before heading north, I dug through my old gear and packed the things I knew I could trust — and slipped in a few new pieces to test. I returned to my old stomping grounds to guide for a week, and I was also there as a writer seeking stories.
What follows are the standouts — Gear that has proved itself to perform reliably under demanding conditions.
Buff Neck Gaiter - Simple and Versatile
Small, simple, and not the kind of thing you’d call “essential.” Don’t make that mistake. A Buff neck gaiter has been part of my kit since the early 2000s. It keeps you warm, works as sun protection, dunk it in cold water, and it’s instant air-conditioning. I’ve used one as a headband, a signal flag, a first-aid wrap, and when I forgot the coffee filters, my Buff worked in a pinch. It’s my security blanket.
Sunglasses With Side Shields
Polarized sunglasses have always been in my Alaska kit, but I added a new pair of Smiths this year, and for one reason — the side shields.
I became frustrated in using high-end lenses only to lose their benefits due to sunlight sneaking in from the sides. Try carrying a bunch of gear, plus a fly rod, and having to cup your hands around your eyes to block out the sun. It didn’t matter how "high-tech" the glass was — if light came in from the edge, it caused glare, reflections, and reduced the polarization. Side shields fix that problem.
The Knife I Trust Most
The Fallkniven F1pro Pilot Survival Knife. I’ve carried mine for over ten years and have come to depend on it. Call it a survival knife, an EDC, a utility blade, or a camp knife — it’s done it all. Made in Sweden, it’s also the official survival knife of the Swedish Air Force. The F1 is strong, balanced, and minimal in design — just the right size, holds an edge, and has a grip that sticks even when my hands are coated with salmon slime. I’m a fan of knives, but this one is the one I lean on.
A Puffy Jacket Can Save Your Life
A puffy jacket is mandatory gear anywhere the weather can turn cold fast. Mine fills a very specific role — comfort, warmth, and packability. I don’t count on it to keep me dry; that’s what my rain jacket is for. But for instant comfort and warmth, my go-to is the Forloh ThermoNeutral Down Jacket.
The Jacket packs down to nothing, lives at the bottom of my waterproof duffel, and gets pulled out when the temps drop. Its big, roomy pockets are great hand warmers. All Forloh gear is American-made.
Simms Flyweight Waders - The Best Waders For Traveling
This piece of gear was an experiment. If I were guiding a full season in Alaska, I’d bring heavy-duty waders. But for a one-week stint, I wanted to see how the Simms Flyweights performed in a challenging environment. I travel a lot to fish, and bulky waders are a pain — especially when they’re wet at the end of a trip and you have to make space for them in your luggage.
If I can find waders that pack easily without compromising on performance, that would make my travel a lot simpler. What I discovered during the week of use is that they are lightweight yet surprisingly tough. The design is smart in that I can wear them as wading pants, which I prefer, and convert them to bibs if I have to wade deep water. KB - Follow me on my Fly Fishing on SI's Facebook page.
