Garmin Force Current Kayak Trolling Motor: Fun Hands-Free Mobility for Fishing
Kayak fishing has seen a boon in popularity over the past few years. Less expensive than a conventional boat, these one-person fishing platforms allow anglers to make their way into the skinny water unimpeded while leaving a zero carbon footprint in the process. Best of all, you don't need a designated launch in order to toss a kayak in your favorite body of water for a fun day of fishing.
Electric Power Trumps Paddling for Kayak Fishing Mobility and Ease
We've seen a range of kayak-specific trolling motors manufactured recently. Companies such as Minn Kota, Motorguide, and Torqeedo to name just a few. And with the addition of an electric kayak motor, anglers can now get to fishing spots quicker, move more quietly, and reduce overall physical exertion - to name just a few of the best benefits.
The new Garmin Force Current, released this past July, takes the kayak trolling motor game to the next level with the industry's first hands-free propulsion system.
Garmin Releases a Game Changer with the Force Current Kayak Trolling Motor
Garmin has forged a reputable name for itself in the marine market with its Force line of trolling motors - namely the Force One and Force Kraken. Built for conventional fishing boats, these bow-mount electrics received rave reviews from anglers on release.
The company made a splash this summer with the introduction of their first kayak trolling motor. That in itself was exciting news, but the fact that it boasts a first-of-its-kind hands-free wireless throttle and steering control system is, simply, icing on the cake.
“Kayak fishing continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of recreational fishing. We’re thrilled to expand our Force trolling motor lineup with a premium kayak solution that's both innovative and intuitive for anglers of all skill levells. Leveraging Garmin's most advanced trolling motor technology with our revolutionary hands-free kayak propulsion system, the Force Current will change the way you fish from a kayak." - Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing
The Nitty Gritty of the New Garmin Force Current Kayak Trolling Motor
The hands-free wireless throttle and steering control system of the Force Current kayak trolling motor means anglers can now fish and navigate without ever having to set a rod down. The power steer foot pedals, which are connected wirelessly to the motor, offer full forward and reverse thrust, as well as programmable features such as anchor lock and heading hold.
A wireless hand-held remote can also be used with the Force Current which gives anglers point-and-go gesture steering. In addition, throttle and steering capabilities can be controlled from the wrist when paired with a compatible Garmin smartwatch.
Weighing less than 25 pounds, the Garmin Force Current's dual voltage brushless motor can deliver 50 pounds of thrust with 24V power or 30 pounds of thrust on a 12V system. The Force Current also includes two props - a high-efficiency prop for maximum battery life and a weedless prop specifically designed to cut through thick vegetation.
A four-hole mounting pattern makes installation a breeze with the Garmin Force Current and the alloy shaft and components are made to withstand the harshest of fresh and saltwater environments with the implementation of advanced anti-corrosion controls.
Garmin Force Current Kayak Trolling Motor - What's in the Box?
- Force Kayak Propulsion System
- Left and right foot controls (with rail mounts and kickstands)
- Force trolling motor remote with lanyard
- Black MOB (Man Overboard) tag
- Power cable
- Pull rope and cleat
- Skeg
- Performance propeller
- Weedless propeller
- Mounting hardware
- Documentation