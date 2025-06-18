Fishing Trip RV Rental Review: Outdoorsy Makes Cross-Country Travel Easy
Why I Rented an RV for My Fishing Trip
I recently completed a two-week, cross-country, multiple destination, fishing trip vacation. A couple months ago, during the planning phase, it seemed obvious that an RV would be perfect for such a trip, but I didn’t own one. Wait, I just said I completed that trip! But, how?
I simply created an outdoorsy.com account and found the perfect RV for my trip. In this case, I would be logging the miles on my own, then meeting up with friends to fish at various locations. I didn’t need a ton of space, just something big enough for me and my fishing gear. Plus, since I was going to be covering a lot of miles, I didn’t need to be burning a lot of extra fuel.
Finding the Right Camper on Outdoorsy
The Outdoorsy app is very intuitive. It gathers the details of your trip and presents a wide range of vehicle options. Once you’ve found the perfect vehicle, you reach out to the owner for confirmation. Just like that, you’re going RV-ing!
I ended up booking a 2023 Dodge RAM Promaster 2500, known on Outdoorsy as the "Meandering MiniVan" owned by Alycia. Alycia was super responsive, friendly and really easy to work with. As an option on her listing, she even offered to deliver the RV to my house the day before I left and pick it up the day after I got back home. So easy!
My Experience Driving and Living in the Meandering MiniVan
This RV was perfect! It was really easy to drive, very dependable, spacious enough to carry all my fishing gear, and was rigged with all of features I needed for many easy miles on the road and many comfy nights of sleep.
I spent several nights in KOAs, a couple nights in WalMart parking lots, and most nights parked in the yard at my brother's house in northern Wisconsin. In every case, this RV served me very well.
Like I said, I had a pretty specific list of needs for my trip, but I also found hundreds of other RV listings—bigger, smaller, more features, less features—that would have been perfect for almost any set of circumstances.
What is Outdoorsy.com?
I’m not certain how Outdoorsy feels about the comparison, but I’ve found that the easiest way to describe the site and the process is to tell people, “picture Airbnb, but mobile”.
The founders of outdoorsy.com started this company because they reached a point in their otherwise successful corporate executive careers where they just knew they needed to be doing something different. They weren’t sure what they needed to be doing but they agreed it had to involve the outdoors and authentic experiences. Over time, they refined that initial concept to the fully formed idea of connecting people with outdoor travel and Outdoorsy was born.
The fact is there are over 17 million RVs in North America sitting unused 350 days a year. And there are lots of outdoors enthusiasts who don’t own an RV and may not be in a financial position to buy an RV (like me), but would love access to an one occasionally. And for many of those 17 million RV owners, they'd probably love to defer some of the cost of ownership during those times they aren’t RV-ing.
Would I recommend Outdoorsy to anglers?
Absolutely, one hundred percent! Honestly, that’s what this whole article is. If I hadn’t enjoyed the experience, you wouldn’t be reading about it. I would advise that you carefully consider your specific needs before booking an RV—off-road capability, storage space needed, off-grid capability, tow hitch, pet-friendly, number of beds, etc.—but with as many choices as I found, you're likely to find the perfect fit for you.
Will I use Outdoorsy in the future?
Again, absolutely! This resource got me thinking about a whole new list of trips I’d like to start planning. In fact, I enjoyed my experience so much, the idea of becoming an RV owner and creating my own listing on outdoorsy.com in order to afford ownership, is currently being discussed. Either, or both ways, I'll be on Outdoorsy.com again.
Transparency Note: The gear reviewed in this article has been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.