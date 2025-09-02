Hey Dude Wally Hey2O Review: 4 Months of Fishing & Everyday Wear Tested
These Hey Dude shoes, specifically the Wally Hey2O model, have become my go-to shoe of the summer of 2025.
Why I Chose the Hey Dude Wally Hey2O
I’m blessed in my line of work to get the opportunity to go fishing pretty often, so I usually pick a new pair of fishing kicks for each summer. Even though I’m not generally in the water when I’m fishing, I try to pick something water-friendly. And I’m just not a flip-flop kind of guy. I appreciate the comfort and protection of a shoe.
Again, because of my line of work, this past April I wrote a couple pieces about football phenom, and avid bass angler, Travis Hunter, making the cover of Sports Illustrated holding up a couple nice largemouth bass. It turns out, if he isn’t playing football, there’s nothing he’d rather do than go bass fishing.
And because I had done some research on him for those articles, of course Travis Hunter stuff started showing up in my social media feed, including some ads about him promoting these new water-ready shoes from Hey Dude. I followed the link, and to my surprise they were available in the giant size 15 I require. It all felt like a sign from the universe, so I decided to give them a try.
First Impressions: Style & Comfort
Initially, I intended for these to be my new fishing shoes—mesh uppers and a sole with drainage holes built-in for when they get wet. But when I got them, they looked cooler than I anticipated. Definitely a casual shoe, but there wasn’t really anything about the style of them that made them obvious water shoes. One day I slipped them on (which is really easy with these shoes) just to run out to the mail box. Then I wore them to the grocery store. They’re comfy, cool and convenient. And before I knew it, they were my go-to, everyday shoe. Yes, I have worn them for fishing, and they’re great, but honestly I wear them most days.
Durability Test: 4 Months Later
It’s been several months now, and they really aren’t showing any excessive signs of wear. The photos included in this article are from about a week ago, with the shoes nearly four months old. I will note that I have been wearing them with ankle socks most of the time, which definitely seems to extend the life of a shoe compared to no socks. And, I’m aware that some might say that’s the less cool way to wear Hey Dudes, but I’m okay with that. Obviously, when I’ve planned to be standing in the water, I’ve gotten rid of the socks, and the built-in water drainage channels work well.
Hey Dude Wally Hey2O Specs and Features
- Textile Upper
- Elastic laces
- Easy-on system
- Drainable EVA midsole and insole
- Perforated removable insole
- TPR pods on outsole for increased grip and durability
- Relaxed Fit with a generally wide toe-box an ample roominess
Are They Worth It?
- Super comfortable & lightweight
- Water-drainage system works well for fishing, kayaking, etc.
- Stylish enough to wear everyday—look good with shorts or pants
- True-to-size fit, that are generally a wider-style design and sizes all the way up to 15
- Surprisingly well-built, not fraying or showing signs of wear after 4 months of use
- Reasonably affordable at $69.99
- I would recommend them!
Transparency Note: Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers mentioned, some of the gear reviewed in this article has been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.