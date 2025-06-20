Fishing

How To Save Money on Fly Fishing Trips: A Travel Hack Before You Get to the Airport.

With the way airlines are nickel-and-diming us at every turn, their efforts to make extra money with little regard for customer comfort, I'm always on the lookout for ways to make my traveling experience easier and save money.

Ken Baldwin

Arriving in the Bahamas for a week of bonefishing.
Arriving in the Bahamas for a week of bonefishing. / photo by Mona Balooch.

The Airlines Are Not Your Friend

A few years ago, I arrived at the airport to check in for a fly fishing trip. The airline's agent weighed my luggage - fifty-one pounds. One pound more than the fifty-pound limit. That was going to cost me one hundred bucks, thank you very much. I had two options: pay the extra fee or throw something out. My backpack was packed to the brim, my hands were full, and I could not carry anything extra.

Because it was a fly fishing trip, a lot of gear was involved. I was only off by one pound, but nothing I could say would change the agent's mind. I was so angry with the airlines and myself that I made sure it wouldn't happen again. I don't mind spending money, but I hate wasting it.

The Solution

Inexpensive and convenient: a small weighing scale that fits in the palm of your hand. You can find them on Amazon for around ten bucks. You hook it to your luggage, lift it, and read the weight. This small tool has become a staple in my packing routine. It's such a minor item, but being able to dial in the exact weight of my luggage before I arrive at the airport has saved me time, lots of money, and frustration.

A Ross Reel fly reel, two saltwater baitfish flies, and a hand size weight scale for luggage.
My luggage weighing scale is old and beat up, but still accompanies me on every fly fishing trip. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Not Left Guessing

When I know my Yeti rolling duffel is getting close to fifty pounds, I weigh it with the scale - it reads forty-three pounds. Now I know exactly how much room I have left to work with.

I always try to leave five pounds of wiggle room in my luggage. I know that I will probably buy something on the road, and the available five pounds leaves room for gifts, souvenirs, or more fly fishing gear.

It Travels With Me

I bring the luggage weight scale with me when I travel to weigh my luggage for my return flight. As I mentioned, I usually pick up gifts, more fly stuff, or something as a reminder of the trip. The portable weight scale has paid for itself tenfold. It doesn't take up much space, has saved me money, and makes the check-in process less frustrating. KB

Read Next:

feed

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

Home/Gear Reviews