How To Save Money on Fly Fishing Trips: A Travel Hack Before You Get to the Airport.
The Airlines Are Not Your Friend
A few years ago, I arrived at the airport to check in for a fly fishing trip. The airline's agent weighed my luggage - fifty-one pounds. One pound more than the fifty-pound limit. That was going to cost me one hundred bucks, thank you very much. I had two options: pay the extra fee or throw something out. My backpack was packed to the brim, my hands were full, and I could not carry anything extra.
Because it was a fly fishing trip, a lot of gear was involved. I was only off by one pound, but nothing I could say would change the agent's mind. I was so angry with the airlines and myself that I made sure it wouldn't happen again. I don't mind spending money, but I hate wasting it.
The Solution
Inexpensive and convenient: a small weighing scale that fits in the palm of your hand. You can find them on Amazon for around ten bucks. You hook it to your luggage, lift it, and read the weight. This small tool has become a staple in my packing routine. It's such a minor item, but being able to dial in the exact weight of my luggage before I arrive at the airport has saved me time, lots of money, and frustration.
Not Left Guessing
When I know my Yeti rolling duffel is getting close to fifty pounds, I weigh it with the scale - it reads forty-three pounds. Now I know exactly how much room I have left to work with.
I always try to leave five pounds of wiggle room in my luggage. I know that I will probably buy something on the road, and the available five pounds leaves room for gifts, souvenirs, or more fly fishing gear.
It Travels With Me
I bring the luggage weight scale with me when I travel to weigh my luggage for my return flight. As I mentioned, I usually pick up gifts, more fly stuff, or something as a reminder of the trip. The portable weight scale has paid for itself tenfold. It doesn't take up much space, has saved me money, and makes the check-in process less frustrating. KB