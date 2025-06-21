HUK Pro Series Rain Suit Review: Real Results After a Week of Fishing in Cold Spring Rain
What Makes the HUK Pro Series Rain Suit Different?
With so many choices available, this new entry from HUK apparel into the serious fishing rain suit category definitely got my attention. As with most products from HUK, it looks great. But way more than fashion went into the development of this suit. Every problem, every concern, every wish of serious anglers regarding their rain gear has been addressed and resolved. And, at least in this angler’s view, they’ve fixed things I didn’t realize were broken about rain suits, until I saw the HUK Pro Series.
Field-Tested in Brutal Spring Conditions
This year, my annual fishing trip to northern Wisconsin happened in mid-May rather than the much safer weather bet we normally plan for in late-July. And, as we should have known better, the Northwoods delivered a solid week of late-spring, cold and almost non-stop rain. My new HUK Pro Series has officially been put to the test. I’m happy to say I enjoyed my week, caught a ton of fish, and stayed completely dry.
What Makes Toray 3L Fabric Ideal for Rain Gear?
The HUK Pro Series is made from premium Toray 3L stretch nylon. And sure, that sounds serious, but what does that mean? I had no idea either, so I did some research. Apparently Toray is a textiles manufacturer that specializes in fabrics for high-performance outdoor applications. The 3L part means it’s a 3-layer construction which laminates a face fabric, a waterproof, but breathable membrane, and an inner backing, to provide amazing durability, breathability and waterproofness that can’t be matched by more standard 2-layer fabrics.
Understanding the Rain Gear Ratings
HUK makes the claim that the Pro Series meets a 30K waterproof/15K breathable rating and has a C0 DWR finish. Again, wow, but what is that? I looked it up.
30K Waterproof
The 30K waterproof rating means that in testing, the fabric can withstand the pressure of a 30,000mm water column before the water penetrates. For comparison, fishing rain jackets start with ratings of 10K, and anything above 20K is considered to be really serious gear. A 30K rating is considered excellent.
15K Breathable
The 15K breathable rating means 15,000 grams of moisture vapor can pass through a square meter of the fabric in a 24-hour period. So, if you sweat, that humidity passes out of the jacket, away from your skin so you stay completely dry. But at a certain level, if this number is too high it starts to inherently compromise the waterproof aspects of the material. For an activity like fishing, anything over 10K is considered good, so the Pro Series is excellent.
C0 DWR Finish
And for just one last clarification, what is C0 DWR finish? C0 DWR (Durable Water Repellent) is an additional water repellent treatment which causes water to bead and roll off the fabric’s surface. It helps the fabric resist becoming saturated with water, which is important for the waterproofness and breathability functions to perform at their best for longer.
Comfort and Fit: Not Just Waterproof, but Wearable
For me, the fabric feels just right. It’s comfortable, not plastic-y or crinkly like some waterproof clothing can be. And it’s a perfect medium weight—not too thin to keep you warm in a cold rain, but not so heavy that you can’t wear it in the summer.
Standout Features of the HUK Pro Series Jacket and Bibs
In addition to a great, waterproof/breathable fabric, the suit is loaded with smart, well-designed details to keep you dry and comfortable. All seams are fully sealed. The zippers are weatherproof. The cuffs of the jacket are adjustable and include internal dry cuffs. The hood has 3-point adjustability to cinch it down easily. The bibs have an interior waist adjustment for a custom fit. Both pieces have lots of various size weatherproof pockets, both inside and out. The bibs have extended weatherproof zippers along the outsides of the legs to make it easy to slide them on and off over boots.
Is this Feature a "Maybe"?
One feature I haven’t seen anywhere else is the suspender-ish system HUK has built inside this jacket. The idea is that in between rain showers you can unzip the jacket, pull your arms out of the sleeves and let the whole jacket hang off your back like an unstructured backpack. It’s an interesting idea, but to be perfectly honest, I’m not sure I’m sold on it. My first guess is that it would bug me flapping around back there. But, while on my trip it never stopped raining long enough to put this feature to the test. And if it doesn't end up being something I use, it doesn't take anything away from all the other great features. So, based on how smart everything else is about this suit, I’ll reserve my judgement and give HUK’s development team the benefit of the doubt.
HUK Pro Series Jacket and Bib Features
- Constructed in Toray 3L Stretch Nylon
- 30K Waterproof / 15K Breathable Rating
- C0 DWR Finish
- Fully Seam Sealed
- Adjustable Cuffs with Internal Dry Cuffs
- Purpose-Built Pocketing System
Is the HUK Pro Series Worth the Investment for Anglers?
The HUK Pro Series Jacket and Bibs are an excellent choice for anglers who need top-level reliable rain gear. I know I’ve said it before, but if you’ve ever spent a 45º F, windy and non-stop raining day in the boat wearing so-so rain gear, you’d pay absolutely anything for a suit that would actually keep you dry and comfortable. If you know, you know. The HUK Pro Series has what you need.