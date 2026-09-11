I Put the SKWALA Thermo 350 Hoody Through Some Hard Days

When it comes to fly-fishing gear, I know I’m not the only angler who gets attached to certain pieces of clothing. The attachment comes from relying on them in tough conditions, and they deliver. Add to that they fit well, look good, and they are made to a high standard.

The SKWALA Thermo 350 Hoody

My SKWALA Hoody has become one of those pieces of clothing for me. When I first saw it hanging on the rack, I had a hunch it would be good. The quality of build was easy to see, and it was made from merino wool. Twenty years of guiding in Alaska taught me to trust wool more than any other material for outdoor performance. Plus, SKWALA is known for its quality, so I was pretty confident that I was getting a well-made product.

The SKWALA Thermo 350 Hoody is a heavyweight merino wool layer designed for cool to cold-weather fishing and outdoor use. | Photo provided by SKWALA

I Wore It For a Year Under Tough Conditions

The Lower Niagara River

I wore my SKWALA Hoody during a week of inclement weather on the Lower Niagara River in early spring. The fishing on this river is some of the best in the U.S. But during early spring. It's challenging because the weather can go from pleasant to outright nasty in minutes. You have to dress right, or it can become a miserable experience.

I knew this going into the trip, so I figured a wool hoody would be the right choice for the conditions. The second day started out pleasant, then turned cold, with light rain arriving around midday. Not a problem. I stayed warm.

Going Bad to Worse

Then the clouds opened and dumped heavy rain, a cold wind came in from Lake Ontario, and the whole day changed. I pulled on a rain suit and kept fishing. I stayed dry, and the wool hoody kept me warm. It was worth staying on the water because the good weather came back, the bite turned on, and the smallies were big.

The calm after the storm got us into some good smallmouth action. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

Further North to Manitoba, Canada

The hoody proved itself again on a trip to Manitoba, Canada. I was limited in how much clothing and gear I could bring, so if one piece of clothing could do the job of 2, that would be a big help. This is another area where merino wool excels. Because it naturally resists odor, I can wear it hard for several days without it getting smelly or funky. Instead of packing two hoodies, I can bring one, and it will get me through the trip.

This next part isn't that important, but it does help with packing. On this trip, I got enough compliments on its style that I was comfortable wearing it on the water and for dinner, as long as it wasn't too upscale. I'm always looking for ways to pack less stuff.

The Toughest Test: Alaska’s Tundra

Alaska was the toughest test. My day included hiking across the tundra carrying camera gear, a raft, a full day of rowing, and fishing along the way. Carrying a raft across the tundra isn’t as easy for me as it used to be. By the time I reached the river, I was soaked with sweat. At the same time, a cold wind was ripping across the tundra. The hoody needed to deal with both.

Photo by Forrest Carpenter

Keeping It Simple

I wear a KUIU Vital S1 Long Sleeve Crew as my base layer to move sweat away from my skin, with the SKWALA Hoody over it. The merino wool breathes, manages moisture buildup, and keeps insulating when it gets damp. This combo kept me warm and comfortable in the cold wind as I tried my best to kill myself carrying a raft across a spongy tundra.



Rowing, Reaching and Casting

Rowing downriver wasn’t as hard as carrying the raft across the tundra, but it was still physical. I was pulling on the oars, turning and reaching. Then there was the fly fishing part. I’ve worn clothing that restricted my casting motion, and that is always a deal breaker. The SKWALA fits close to my body, but it never bound up or got in the way. If my casting suffered, and it did, it was because of the archer, not the arrow.

This hoody is cut for comfort and movement. The wool is soft, and the design is smart. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

One Less Decision to Make

So far, I haven’t found any negatives about the SKWALA Thermal Hoody. I don’t baby it, but because it’s wool, I take care of it. When I’m packing for a trip, I grab it and throw it in my luggage without giving it much thought. It's become a foundation piece, and I layer around it. I have only a few pieces of technical clothing I feel that way about. I wouldn’t call any piece of clothing perfect, but this hoody comes close. ~ KB

Follow me on Instagram @KenBaldwin7.I share the stories behind my articles, photography from my fly-fishing adventures, gear I’m testing, wildlife encounters, and the outdoor places that inspire them.

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" –Flip Pallot