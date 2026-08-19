The ideal addition to fireside fish tales or the perfect partner for fishing solo from shore, nothing quenches the thirst of an ardent angler better than the sweet nectar goodness of a frosty cold beer. So, imagine my surprise and excitement upon hearing that the SweetWater Brewing Company and Salt Life have teamed up to bring us Livin' Salty Salt & Lime Lager.

With upcoming plans for a two-day retreat including a lazy afternoon of casting off the dock, a frosty beer straight out of the cooler was just what the doctor ordered. I already pictured myself up at the cottage "testing" a couple new Livin' Salty Lagers.

The author enjoys a Livin' Salty while casting for bass. | Karen Thompson-Benwell

Two Iconic 'Outdoor Inspired' Brands Partner for the Perfect Collab

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, produces an extensive catalog of award-winning brews. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives, raising valuable funds to support non-profit organizations including the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Trout Unlimited.

Founded in 2003, Salt Life is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. The brand caters to those fans of fishing, surfing, and beach living - producing a wide range of high-quality apparel and accessory choices to keep you looking stylish while enjoying your outdoor pursuits.

The Livin' Salty Can (and the contents)

SweetWater Brewing Company

When it comes to eye-catching color and pizzazz that pops, the Livin' Salty can definitely gets two thumbs up. With a pair of jumping marlin and lime waves and palm tree islands, this aluminum container is not only unique, but fun and creative.

Livin' Salty is a crisp and light 5% ABV brew that's made for those that love to fish (or simply like to spend their spare time daydreaming about it).

“An easy-drinking, refreshing brew is what beer enthusiasts are reaching for right now, and the real limes and salt featured in Livin’ Salty make it the ultimate brew for the summer,” said Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing.

The beer itself features Hallertau Mittlefruh and Crystal hops, as well as real limes and salt, to create a brew that's both bright and crisp and wonderfully refreshing. Listed as a Pilsner Malt and with an IBU rating of 20, its smooth and easy drinking - a perfect complement to those days spent by the water.

My Taste Test and Verdict

With delicious hints of salt and lime, but not in the least bit overpowering, this lager is definitely crisp and refreshing. I'd describe it as having an easy-going drinkability—a beer that would appeal to most drinkers.

Livin' Salty is the perfect beer for enjoying by the water. | Karen Thompson-Benwell

With the sun high and the temperature even higher (and the bass seemingly on strike) these Livin' Salty's quenched my thirst to a T. Being a big fan of lagers, this beer fit the bill in terms of taste, smoothness, and overall satisfaction.

The cool looking can was simply a sweet bonus.

Livin’ Salty is available in 6-packs, 15-packs and on tap at the SweetWater Brewing Company Taproom in Atlanta, Salt Life Food Shacks and nationwide.

To learn more about Livin' Salty, click HERE.