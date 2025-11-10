The Magellan Outdoors Pro by Jacob Wheeler Series: Serious Outdoors Threads at a Great Price

As Americans, we love a good bargain. The Magellan brand of outdoor clothing, sold exclusively through Academy Sports + Outdoors, has built a reputation for offering affordable, high-quality fishing outerwear. More recently, they've tapped one of the most successful pros at the professional bass fishing level, Jacob Wheeler, to bring a more technical appeal to the clothing lineup.

While much of my gear reviews center on the latest fishing tools, whether it's a rod, reel, or lure, the arrival of cooler weather had me eager to try out Magellan's newest fall/winter outerwear, designed by Wheeler. And, just maybe, some of Wheeler's magic for finding bass would come infused into the latest apparel! One can only hope.

What's New From Magellan?

While the collaboration with Wheeler and Magellan has been ongoing, the fall and winter gear is just hitting the stores and the Academy website. The sample box I received contained a mid-weight pullover fishing hoodie, a lightweight flannel hoodie, a washed canvas jacket, and a reversible, insulated jacket.

Magellan Wear Tested On the Water

Fall in Texas has been relatively mild, but the arrival of chilly mornings with peak day temperatures in the mid-60s allows for perfect conditions to put the gear to use. Running to my fishing hole with air temps in the high 30s made me thankful for the reversible parka. My test jacket has a black polyester shell with a flannel inner layer with a checkered pattern. It's warm and looks great with either side turned out.

The Washed Canvas Jacket from Magellan with a retro camo pattern | Shane Beilue

As the sun warmed the fall air into the mid-60s, I switched to the canvas jacket with its cool, retro camo pattern. It's an ideal mid-weight jacket that also earned the approval of my wife for a casual dinner out later that evening.

My favorite in the Jacob Wheeler sample box is the flannel hoodie, a style that's become popular among anglers over the past few years. The flannel is not particularly heavy, so you're not prone to shedding it when the sun gets high. The sweatshirt hoodie keeps the sun off your neck and feels great when pulled tight against your face on a long boat ride.

How to Pick the Proper Size

The Jacob Wheeler lineup is available in sizes ranging from small to XXXL. I'm 6'3" and often get frustrated with sleeves that are too short; however, the XL in each of the shirts and jackets fits to the wrist just right.

The Magellan Outdoors Pro by Jacob Wheeler Reversible Jacket is well insulated for a chilly boat ride | Shane Beilue

My Impression of Magellan's New Fall/Winter Collection

While my time on the water hasn't yielded anything special from the bass, dashing my hopes that Wheeler's next-level talent might be in the box, I was no less impressed with the new gear in his signature lineup. These pieces are offered in a range of weights for any fall/winter weather, fit great, and just as importantly, are all very reasonably priced.

The reversible parka is very affordable at $99.99. The canvas jacket/shirt is $79.99, while the flannel hoodie is $49.99. Affordable, stylish, and practical for any angler; what's not to like about the Jacob Wheeler collection?

The Jacob Wheeler Flannel Hoodie is bound to be a favorite among bass anglers | Shane Beilue

Magellan Outdoors Pro by Jacob Wheeler Collection

Available exclusively through Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Men’s Pro Jacob Wheeler LS Reversible Insulated Jacket ($99.99) – versatile warmth with a reversible design for two looks in one.

($99.99) – versatile warmth with a reversible design for two looks in one. Men’s Pro Jacob Wheeler LS Washed Canvas Shirt Jacket ($79.99) – rugged, durable, and perfect for layering on cooler days.

($79.99) – rugged, durable, and perfect for layering on cooler days. Men’s Pro Jacob Wheeler LS Hooded Performance Flannel ($49.99) – combines the comfort of flannel with moisture-wicking, performance-ready features.

