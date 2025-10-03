Can the iKon Grassroots Series Revive Weekend Bass Tournaments?
Local and grassroots derbies have always been the heart and soul of bass tournament fishing, but lots of reports indicate participation has been declining. It feels like the traditional format needs some fresh creative energy. Is it possible the iKon Tailgate Tour Grassroots Series may be the start of a new trend?
As an outdoor journalist with a background in marketing and an enthusiastic local bass tournament competitor, I’m always thrilled to hear about a clever twist to the typical tournament format that helps to reignite interest, attention and fun into the sport. I’ve been following the progress of the iKon Grassroots Series this year for that very reason.
What Made the iKon Grassroots Tournament Series Different for Weekend Anglers
Flexible Qualifying and Big Prizes
First, there were four qualifying tournaments spread across the center of the country. Each two-person team paid a $95 annual membership fee, and $200 entry for each event. The teams could fish all four events or as few as just one. It was up to them. Each qualifying tournament paid a guaranteed $10,000 prize to the winners. And the top five teams from each event were invited to the no entry fee Championship.
It was possible that a team spent the minimum total of $295 to compete, and walked away with a $10,000 qualifying event prize, plus a new 2026 iKon VLX20, plus an extra $10,000 bonus. Turns out, the championship winners came very close to that formula.
And it's definitely worth mentioning, you didn't need to own an iKon boat to compete.
The Twist: Competing Against Wheeler and Shryock
I know at the end of my own particularly good tournament days I’ve wondered if the fish were just especially cooperative today, or did I really figure something out? How would one of the winning-est anglers of all time, like Jacob Wheeler, have done out here today? And while I would have loved the personal satisfaction, and let’s face it, the bragging rights, what if beating Wheeler on my tournament day came with a sweet cash prize to boot?
That’s a weekend tournament angler’s dream come true. But that’s exactly what was offered at the Series Championship on Dale Hollow Lake last week.
The 21st team at the Dale Hollow Championship was Major League Fishing, Bass Pro Tour pros, Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock. This very accomplished team competed on the same water at the same time with everyone else. If at the end of the event, the winning team had caught more weight than Wheeler and Shryock, they’d be adding a bonus $10,000 check to their already impressive prize.
Beyond the Competition: Meet the Pros
Plus, at an event with just 20 teams, these anglers had a lot of direct access to these two pros. And anyone will tell you, these are a couple of the friendliest, most approachable guys in the business. There were lots of opportunities to sip coffee, trade stories and pick their brains for fishing advice. That opportunity alone makes this a memorable experience.
The Dale Hollow Champions
In the end, the team of Levi Kohl and Will Gordon went home with a new iKon boat, but Wheeler and Shryock defended the $10,000 bonus. Sure the winners would have loved to take home some extra cash, but nobody was complaining. Kohl and Gordon won the qualifying tournament on Kentucky Lake, so the total haul for their one-time $295 in fees was $10,000 plus a new iKon bass boat.
A Win for Weekend Anglers and the Sport
This new iKon Grassroots Tournament Series has shown how adding a little creativity to the traditional bass tournament format can breathe new life into weekend competition. By giving everyday anglers a flexible tournament schedule, accessible entry fees, and the chance to chase big prizes while fishing along side pros like Wheeler and Shryock, iKon has tapped into something special. Let’s hope this can serve as a model for how grassroots bass fishing can grow and entice new participants into this group of weekend anglers who make up the heart of the sport.
And as this recent post on iKon’s Facebook page would indicate, they’re not done. “We had a blast putting this entire tournament series on and can't wait to make next year even bigger and better!”