I still have fond memories of my first tackle box. It was beige, with three fold-out trays, and manufactured by Old Pal. Back then, this was plenty big enough to hold any and all lures an eight-year-old angler was capable of saving his hard-earned money for.

Eventually, that hard plastic tackle box made way for a roomy bag, a bright-red Bass Pro Shops model, designed to hold multiple clear stowaway boxes within. And although I'd replace it every five or 10 years, I stuck with this style for storing and carrying my fishing tackle for decades.

But now that's changed.

After seven weeks on the water with the new Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack, I retired the old system I had long been committed to.

Here's what convinced me about the AnglerPack.

Inside the Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L

Whether fishing from shore or a boat, the Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack works well for all anglers. | Justin Hoffman

Measuring 21 x 13 x 9 inches, the AnglerPack is large but not overwhelming. With a main compartment capacity of 35 liters, able to hold four 3700-size tackle trays, I found it roomy enough to fit another smaller box or two with space to spare.

Access to the main compartment of the AnglerPack is easy and the storage capacity is excellent. | Justin Hoffman

Built with an 840D ballistic nylon/poly shell with a WR PU 1000MM coating, the bag itself is water resistant although not designed for full submersion. The base, however, constructed of 600D Oxford PVC, is fully waterproof. All zippers are water resistant.

The pack stands upright on its own, conserving valuable floor space in smaller fishing boats. This feature also lends itself well to quickly and effortlessly accessing any of the pockets or features.

With over 20+ purpose-built features, the AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack by MTB gives anglers limitless ways to store tackle. | Justin Hoffman

Touting more than 20 purpose-built features, this MTB bag definitely packs a punch when it comes to storage and detail. There are four padded haul handles, dual water bottle holders, as well as Tool Shed storage for pliers and cutters, with MOLLE loops, daisy chains, and anchor points across the pack.

One of four padded haul handles on the MTB AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack. | Justin Hoffman

Shore anglers will love the dedicated rod holder and the AnglerPack even sports a padded laptop/hydration bladder sleeve with hose pass-through.

A zippered pocket on the top of the AnglerPack, called the AccessPack, is built to store and organize packages of soft plastics. A hook-resistant Velcro lure pocket found on top of the AccessPack, encased in clear and sturdy plastic, is designed to temporarily store loose lures snipped from your line.

Store loose lures easily without getting snagged in the Velcro lure pocket. | Justin Hoffman

The Features That Won Me Over

Living in an apartment and having the ability to effortlessly strap a tackle bag onto my back to carry down to the truck or boat is a positive for sure. This system leaves hands free for carrying other gear which is an advantage over conventional bags.

I love the roominess of the main compartment. Not only did this main 'pouch' hold all of my tackle trays, but had space left over for a digital scale and a spare hat or sun shirt.

Storing and accessing multiple tackle trays is simple with the MTB AnglerPack. | Justin Hoffman

I always bring a designated bag on the boat to store soft plastics. This means more gear to carry and less floor space while fishing. With the AnglerPack, keeping both plastics and tackle trays together in one 'bag' makes things simple and much more organized. And if you're wondering how many packages of plastics the AccessPack can hold, I had 20 seated in the organizer pockets and there was definitely room for more.

The AccessPack is a slick way to store packages of plastics on the MTB AnglerPack. | Justin Hoffman

The overall construction of the AnglerPack is robust and forward-thinking. With a myriad of pockets capable of holding a wide range of tools, tackle, and accessories, as well as easy-to-work zippers and spacious and comfortable hoisting handles, the design team at MTB definitely set the standard for tackle storage systems with this backpack.

The attention to detail on the MTB AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack is second to none. | Justin Hoffman

And although looks only go so far compared to overall functionality, this backpack is super stylish, earning top marks in this department.

Why I'm Retiring My Traditional Tackle Bag

After a full seven weeks of fishing with the new AnglerPack, this bag won me over. It offered everything I could need in a tackle storage system and more. It made me recognize that Mystery Tackle Box had built a better tackle system.

Justin Hoffman

I retired my old beat up tackle bag this fall. It has been replaced by the AnglerPack from Mystery Tackle Box and I'm already looking forward to getting it out on the boat again next season.

The Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack is offered in Charcoal Gray (pictured) and OD Green and retails for $149.99 USD.

To learn more, and to order the AnglerPack, click HERE.

Looking for the perfect gift for those anglers on your Christmas list? Be sure to check out the Mystery Tackle Box's '12 Days of Fishmas' Advent Calendar HERE.