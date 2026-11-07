This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers

Whether you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a deserving angler on your list, Mystery Tackle Box has you covered this holiday season.

The 2026 12 Days of Fishmas Advent Calendar is a fresh-twist on a tradition dating back to 19th-century Germany. We've come a long way since then, with premium lures and shiny tackle hidden beneath twelve numbered and colorfully-designed boxes.

What Makes the Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar a Hit?

We all know that first impressions go a long way, and this MTB Advent Calendar is a real looker. This isn't a flimsy and cheap box, not at all, and in fact it's sturdily-built and substantial in size measuring 10.25" x 10.25" x 4.25".

Mystery Tackle Box 2026 '12 Days of Fishmas' Advent Calendar | Justin Hoffman

What's inside are twelve individual 'presents' — each containing a bass fishing goodie I guarantee you'll be itching to get wet. Unlike some other advent calendars, promising big, but delivering cheap or inferior tackle, MTB has angler-curated premium brand-name lures and terminal tackle from companies we all know and love.

Twelve individual fishing gifts ready to be ripped into. | Justin Hoffman

There are three unique box configurations, each containing different lures. So picking up a multi-pack for your kids or yourself provides new and non-repeating surprises. (I received Box #2.)

A Closer Look at the Box (Without Giving Away the Surprise!)

Eleven boxes in the Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar contain premium bass fishing lures and tackle items. One box is stuffed with three limited-edition MTB Fishmas decals. There's also a 'What's Inside' card with QR code, giving the recipient access to tips, tricks, and recommendations for all of the bass baits they receive.

With a cost of $59.99 US per box (and a value of $70+) this is an affordable gift that will be a hit with any angler. Perfect for beginners or seasoned pros, each bit of tackle is sure to become part of a successful day of bass fishing. (Also, the more calendars you buy the more you save!)

!! SPOILER ALERT !!

If you don't want to spoil any surprises, I suggest quickly scrolling past this next section.

I decided to randomly open one box (#12) from my MTB Advent Calendar to get a sneak peek. Let me tell you, being a big frog guy, I can't wait to toss this beauty next season!

The Poppin' Frog from the Toad Thumper Lure Co. ($10 Value) | Justin Hoffman

How Are You Going to Open Your MTB Advent Calendar?

If you want to follow tradition, start with box #1 on December 14, which means you'll finish opening the MTB Advent Calendar on Christmas Day — a cool countdown to the festive celebrations for sure.

Will you have that much patience? Possibly not. So another option is to simply rip into every box the day your calendar arrives. (We're not here to judge...and we won't tell Santa.)

Merry Fishmas!

Order your 2026 Mystery Tackle Box Advent Calendar HERE.

Love to fish swimbaits? Check out my Mystery Tackle Box full review HERE.