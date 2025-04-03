Ross Reels and Coors Team Up Again for Another Winning Fly Reel
In 2024, Ross Reels and Coors knocked it out of the park with their collaboration on the Ross Animas fly reel and Coors Banquet Beer. The reel sold out quickly, and the two companies were able to raise money from the sales for Trout Unlimited.
Because of the success and demand, Ross and Coors have picked another reel and are doing it again.
For this new collaboration, the Ross Cimarron fly reel merges with the colors and logo of the Coors Banquet beer. Two classics merging into one outstanding fly reel. Its release date is April 2, 2025, and proceeds from the sales, up to 100,000, will go to Trout Unlimited for critical work on Western rivers.
A Limited Edition Fly Reel That Is Built To Be Fished
It's a collector's piece, but it really should be fished. The Cimarron is too good of a reel to sit on a shelf looking pretty. All of the Ross reels are made right there in Montrose, Colorado. The quality and attention to detail come from being made in the USA, and the people who make the reel are building it to be fished. It looks great with the classic gold and red colors of Coors Banquet, but show it on your shelf after a successful day on the river.
A Great Reel That Will Help Protect Our Waters
The Collaboration between Ross and Coors makes complete sense. Both companies are based in Colorado and rely on the health of their local waterways. Part of the proceeds from the reel sale will go toward maintaining rivers and creeks in the West. Coors will donate up to $50K, and Ross will donate up to $50K. Trout Unlimited will put that money into the upkeep of waters that need it the most.
Built for Fly Fishing and a Great Cause
This first launching of the Coors Banquet Cimarron will be in a 4/5 size. Other sizes will be offered over the summer. Keep your eye on the Ross website because these reels are made as limited editions, and they sell fast. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover