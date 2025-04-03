Fishing

Ross Reels and Coors Team Up Again for Another Winning Fly Reel

Two classics, Ross Fly Reels and Coors, have come together to make a limited-edition fly reel that will raise money for Trout Unlimited to help maintain the health of creeks and rivers.

Ken Baldwin

Classic Coors colors and the quality build of an American-made Ross fly reel. Classics coming together. / photo provided by Mayfly Outdoors

In 2024, Ross Reels and Coors knocked it out of the park with their collaboration on the Ross Animas fly reel and Coors Banquet Beer. The reel sold out quickly, and the two companies were able to raise money from the sales for Trout Unlimited.

Because of the success and demand, Ross and Coors have picked another reel and are doing it again.

For this new collaboration, the Ross Cimarron fly reel merges with the colors and logo of the Coors Banquet beer. Two classics merging into one outstanding fly reel. Its release date is April 2, 2025, and proceeds from the sales, up to 100,000, will go to Trout Unlimited for critical work on Western rivers.

A Limited Edition Fly Reel That Is Built To Be Fished

It's a collector's piece, but it really should be fished. The Cimarron is too good of a reel to sit on a shelf looking pretty. All of the Ross reels are made right there in Montrose, Colorado. The quality and attention to detail come from being made in the USA, and the people who make the reel are building it to be fished. It looks great with the classic gold and red colors of Coors Banquet, but show it on your shelf after a successful day on the river.

A collector's limited edition reel, but it's built to be put to use. Fish it and let it earn its stripes. / photo provided by Mayfly Outdoors

A Great Reel That Will Help Protect Our Waters

The Collaboration between Ross and Coors makes complete sense. Both companies are based in Colorado and rely on the health of their local waterways. Part of the proceeds from the reel sale will go toward maintaining rivers and creeks in the West. Coors will donate up to $50K, and Ross will donate up to $50K. Trout Unlimited will put that money into the upkeep of waters that need it the most.

Built for Fly Fishing and a Great Cause

This first launching of the Coors Banquet Cimarron will be in a 4/5 size. Other sizes will be offered over the summer. Keep your eye on the Ross website because these reels are made as limited editions, and they sell fast. KB

"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

Ken Baldwin
Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

