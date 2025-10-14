Shimano Antares Review: Is It the Best Baitcasting Reel of 2025?
As Shimano’s flagship baitcasting reel in their already robust lineup, the redesigned Antares 100 B epitomizes the pinnacle of the company’s design and engineering, high-performance casting, and an "aspirational" price tag. After fishing the reel extensively over the past 10 weeks, here are my thoughts.
First Impressions and Aesthetics
Of course, the appearance of a fishing reel won't help you catch more bass. However, the distinctive look of the Antares can't be ignored when unboxing the reel. It's flat out sexy.
Super Sleek, Mirror-Finish with Hidden Hardware
Shimano engineers have removed any visible screws or screw holes from the reel frame's exterior, emphasizing its sleek, exotic look. The shiny mirror-like finish adds an appealing luster, matching up beautifully with your favorite fishing rod.
Performance and Casting Technology
As the flagship series, the Antares has all the high-tech goodies Shimano can pack into a fishing reel. Listing each of them becomes tedious; however, consider a few of the most noticeable.
Effortless Casting and Line Management with Shimano’s MGL IV Spool
At the heart of the redesigned Antares is the new MGL IV spool, which defines "high-tech" precision. Its lightweight material allows for easier startup inertia, meaning casting a light lure requires less effort and applied force from the angler. Lightweight poppers sailed over the water during my test.
Another interesting feature of the MGL IV spool is the "reverse taper" design, which is intended to provide more precise dispersion of the line as it's placed onto the spool, resulting in better rotational balance and longer casts.
Silent Tune and MicroModule Gearing for Silky-Smooth Retrieves
Casting the Antares is "butter". In addition to the aforementioned spool, Shimano's Silent Tune technology further stabilizes the spool during the cast, enhancing casting distance. The finely cut MicroModule gears are virtually silent during the retrieve and satisfying to fish throughout a long day on the water.
SVS Infinity Braking System for Complete Control
The SVS Infinity brake has been a long-time favorite among hardcore anglers for years, providing trouble-free casting. The centrifugal brake shoes under the swing-away palm plate are easily adjustable to fit any wind conditions, and the brake can be further tweaked with the external dial located on the palm plate.
In testing the reel, I machine-gunned swim jigs in shallow brush, lasered squarebill cranks across shallow flats, and bombed topwaters to distant schooling fish in the wind. The Antares performed magnificently, leaving me looking for more applications to test the reel's performance.
Surprising Design Details
Without detracting from the Antares' excellent performance, there are a couple of curious design features worth pointing out.
Frame Size and Line Capacity
The Antares 100 B seems slightly larger than its "100-size" designation. Though the frame is easy to palm, the size of the Antares is comparable to that of the Shimano Curado 200 M. The spool of the Antares remains considerably smaller than the Curado, holding 75 yards of 14# test line (the Curado 200 holds 110 yards of 14# test).
At only 7.6 ounces, the Antares is impressively light. Still, some may be surprised at a reel frame that seems slightly larger than expected.
Limited Gear Ratio Options
Interestingly, the Antares is offered in two gear ratios: 7.4:1 and 7.8:1. With a difference of 2 inches of line retrieved for each turn of the reel handle, there isn't much space between the two gear ratios. One would expect to see a broader range, such as 6, 7, and 8:1 retrieve, so I'm unclear about the proximity in gear ratio of the two models.
Conclusion: Premium Performance at a Premium Price
Shimano obviously knows its target audience with the high-end Antares. Considering the price tag, one could hardly imagine a dozen of these beauties laid out across the boat deck; however, if seeking a premium baitcaster for that favorite "go-to" technique, the Antares 100 B offers a superb fishing experience housed in a sleek, eye-popping package.
Shimano Antares 100B Specifications
- Weight: 7.6 oz
- Gear Ratios: 7.4:1 or 7.8:1
- Line Capacity: 75 yds / 14 lb
- Standout Feature: MGL IV spool with Silent Tune
- Price: $599.99